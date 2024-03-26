Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The Bridge

I wanted to put up a thread on the collapse of the Francis Scott Key I-695 bridge in Baltimore at 1:30 this morning.  Here’s the latest from the Post [gift link]:

A major bridge in Baltimore collapsed after being hit by a freighter at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, sending at least eight people from a construction crew into the water as a large section of the bridge crashed into the Patapsco River. The container ship, traveling at a relatively rapid speed of about eight knots, lost power in the moments before it struck the bridge, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D) said at a news conference.

Other reports say that the ship was able to broadcast a Mayday when it lost power, and they were able to close the bridge to new traffic, probably saving some lives.

Obviously there’s going to be an investigation and hopefully some changes to make sure something like this doesn’t happen again.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    60Comments

    1. 1.

      Old School

      The container ship, traveling at a relatively rapid speed of about eight knots, lost power in the moments before it struck the bridge

      Does Boeing make ships too?

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Urza

      That same ship apparently had an accident in Europe previously.  It was only built in 2015 so its not very old yet.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      MattF

      Also notable that the ship was crewed by a specialist team, specifically to get it through the harbor and into open water. The crew knew what they were doing and were faced with a major mechanical failure.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      wenchacha

      Tragic.

      Can anyone comment on the bridge design itself? I have zero knowledge about architecture, construction, engineering. Does a bridge like this, with such a long extension, have redundancy built in?

      I know it was hit in a main support area, but I’m curious about the design.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      YY_Sima Qian

      Surveillance video shows that the ship lost power moments before hitting the bridge, & the ship did appear to try to avoid collision at the last moment, but these high tonnage cargo ships don’t really maneuver.

      The collapsed spans will also close the Port of Baltimore until they are removed. This will have a cascading effect on regional & global logistics & supply chains.

      At least it happened at 1:30 AM.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      TaMara

      Interesting that they were able to close the bridge to new traffic – when I watched the video, it did seem that there was less traffic by the time the ship hit the bridge than before. I, too, hope that saved some lives. Distressed about that construction crew…

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Leto

      I don’t know if they can, but would larger concrete blockers (idk what you call what the bridge attaches to in the water, those concrete barricades) help in this situation? Or is the combination of the size of the ships (super large cargo ships), and what size you’d need to make those blockers, be unfeasible? Idk, It was fucking horrifying seeing that though. Glad it wasn’t during a peak time.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Misterpuff

      It’s McNulty’s fault!

      McNulty: What the fuck did I do?

       

      Seriously, sick about the repair crew, but glad they stopped traffic.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Boris Rasputin (the evil twin)

      The two pilots are being grilled now, but this sounds like a mechanical – electrical failure. The ships engineers are not having a great day, nor are the bridge team.

      “A collision at sea really ruins your day” -old maritime maxim.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @wenchacha: I read earlier this AM that the design was such that all spans got support from each other. Hence when one came down, they were all gonna come down.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      ETtheLibrarian

      Per WTOP:

      Baltimore Fire Chief James Wallace said that sonar has detected vehicles in the water, but the exact number cannot be confirmed. Initial reports early Tuesday were that “at least seven” vehicles fell into the water.

      Two were rescued from the construction crew but 6 are still missing.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Scout211

      @wenchacha: I know it was hit in a main support area, but I’m curious about the design.

      Not the bridge design per se, but I read this morning that large cement barriers were added in front of the bridge supports but the ship plowed right through the barrier.  The speculation was that whenever those barriers were added, the cargo ships were smaller than the are now..

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      @Leto: I think the size of the ship is past the point where you can build a bridge pillar that’ll absorb the impact without transferring the shock to the bridge superstructure. Comparisons I’ve seen are bigger than a battleship, an aircraft carrier, the Titanic, what have you. Once a mass like that is in motion, it has a staggering amount of kinetic energy to it, and a lot of inertia, so once it goes off course, it’ll be really difficult to get it back on course.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Baud

      they were able to close the bridge to new traffic, probably saving some lives.

      For about 1 minutes, several people were pissed at the closure.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      Having driven the Baltimore beltway so many times and knowing the volume of traffic that uses it, my mind boggles at the effects this is going to have.

      The tunnels will still take the bulk of the north-south interstate traffic, but anybody that didn’t use the tunnels for one reason or another is really going to be screwed.

      And what is the effect on shipping?

      sending at least eight people from a construction crew into the water

      I see “construction crew still missing” in headlines. Terrible.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      wenchacha

      @OzarkHillbilly:  Oof. Again, no knowledge on my part, but now wondering how many similar bridges are out there, and what other designs there might be.

      I suppose some stuff just demonstrates Murphy’s Law, unfortunately.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @Bruce K in ATH-GR:

       

      I think the size of the ship is past the point where you can build a bridge pillar that’ll absorb the impact without transferring the shock to the bridge superstructure.

      This. Having worked with highway bridge engineers for 27+ years, much of what goes into the design of a bridge has everything to do with calculating Factor of Safety and Load Bearing.
      I could flood everybody with engineering links that really wouldn’t help much as they’re uber technical (any resident civil engineer would be able to ‘splain).
      But it really comes down to bridges like that one were never designed to deal with the kind of hit from a ship that size.

      FYI, I was on the bridge just a week ago.  Friend lives just south of there so we used it to head to CT, then back again several days later.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      wvng

      @TaMara: It appeared to me that previously active traffic pattern just stopped maybe 5 seconds before the collision.  A lot of lives were saved by that.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      wenchacha

      @comrade scotts agenda of rage: Thanks for the short but sweet explanation to you and all who replied.

      I should have taken that Physics class in highschool, but everybody said it was so boring! Amazing to think I did not know everything at the age of sixteen.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @Geminid:

      Since it’s part of the Interstate system, the feds will flood this with monies–I worked for the agency that handled previous bridge collapses.  They’ll want everything up and running as quickly as money can provide.

      That means the harbor approaches will get cleared relatively quickly.  A new bridge will take probably at least 2 years.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Andrew Abshier

      The same thing happened to the Sunshine Skyway Bridge at the entrance of Tampa Bay.   Unfortunately it was daylight and there were vehicles on the bridge when it went down; 47 people lost their lives.    When the new Skyway was built, the piers were protected by massive concrete “dolphins” that would absorb the impact of any wayward ships instead of the bridge piers.  They probably should do the same for the replacement FSK Bridge.

      BTW the impetus for the new Skyway bridge came from then-Gov. Bob Graham, a Democrat; the bridge was later named for him.   I can’t see any of the R’s lining up to do this kind of major infrastructure construction.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      M31

      all the hazmats that can’t go through the tunnels now have to go around the 695 beltway the other (longer) way

      so more traffic in the most-used part of the Baltimore beltway (which is already bad), plus increased time/expense for all the hazmat carriers

      ugh

      local commenters are already screaming about the new Baltimore bike lanes

      that, and the WOKE DEI, of course, which totally caused it

      Reply
    32. 32.

      VFX Lurker

      @YY_Sima Qian: At least it happened at 1:30 AM.

      This, this, this. The Los Angeles Times mentioned that the bridge served thousands of vehicles during the day.

      I am hoping against hope that the drivers and passengers of the lost vehicles all survived.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Leto

      @Bruce K in ATH-GR: true to all that, and kind of what I already thought. I don’t even know what you could do to help improve safety for the bridge from something like this. Hopefully we can get the federal funds out quickly for both the cleanup and the building of a new one. It’s still going to take years and years though.

      @Ceci n est pas mon nym:

      And what is the effect on shipping?

      Does the port have an alternate entry/exit vector? I was wondering about the effect on shipping as soon as I saw it. I’m sure they have backup plans?

      Reply
    35. 35.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      I’ve been plowing thru links on bridge failures.  This one provides a nice overview of how the engineers look at such things:

      https://www.nae.edu/7710/TheSafetyofBridges

      It makes note of the Sunshine Skyway in Tampa:

      Carelessness or accidents. An example of a failure caused by carelessness is the destruction of the original Sunshine Skyway in Tampa, Florida, which was caused by the collision of a ship with one of its piers. Since then, piers in waterways have been surrounded by strong protective barriers.

      I’m sure there will be a reexamination of bridge piering safety measures and a review of appropriate bridges like Key Bridge.  Obviously way too early to determine what, if anything, might be done down the road.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      M31

      what I’ve read from engineers point out that to build a bridge to withstand that kind of impact means pretty much you’re building a dam with some passages for ships in it

      Reply
    37. 37.

      dmsilev

      @DaBunny42: 8 knots isn’t very fast for a ship like that…

      …in the open ocean. They slow down a lot near shore, because the turning radius and stopping distance at full speed are huge.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      frosty

      @Ceci n est pas mon nym: ​Effect on shipping is not good. Baltimore is the biggest RORO (Roll-On-Roll-Off) port for cars, construction equipment, farm equipment, on the East Coast. Those deliveries will stop, then be reduced while the shippers try other ports until the remains of the bridge are out of the channel.​

      ETA: I was on the Key Bridge less than two weeks ago. I didn’t use it much though, maybe half a dozen times a year.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      dmsilev

      @M31: Depending on how wide the channel is, you could build a bridge with enough of a clear span that the support pillars are on dry land. No idea whether that would be feasible here.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Scout211

      @Andrew Abshier@comrade scotts agenda of rage:

      What I read this morning was that there were concrete barriers in place but they were built when the cargo ships were smaller than they are now and the cargo ship this morning went right through the barrier.  So yeah, bigger and stronger concrete barriers will likely be part of the new bridge design.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      CaseyL

      I don’t know why catastrophes in the water seem more terrifying than on land or in the air.  Maybe I have too active an imagination.  But it just seems to me being dragged underwater and drowned is more horrific because it takes longer and you have what seems an eternity to think about what’s happening.

      (Also, “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald,” first heard when I was a tween, may have traumatized me.)

      O/T but worth mentioning, since BJers are acutely aware of the dangers Covid poses to immuno-compromised individuals:  the FDA has approved a monoclonal antibody drug for high-risk individuals.  NOT, it must be noted, as a treatment for Covid: you need to get the shots every 3 months as a prophylactic. Story here. )

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Leto

      @comrade scotts agenda of rage: after Katrina, the bridge that connects Biloxi to Ocean Springs (highway 90) was demolished. Basically the storm surge was high enough that between the water and the wind, the sections of the bridge were simply lifted up and off the support pillars. They got that cleaned up, and rebuilt, in about 12-18 months? It was relatively fast.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      Other info:

      Bridge usage per day is 30-35K vehicles.

      The harbor speed limit is 6 knots.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      frosty

      @VFX Lurker: The temperature of the water is 48 degrees. Even if you survive the impact and get out of your vehicle, hypothermia will get you pretty quickly. I doubt there will be any survivors.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      frosty

      @dmsilev: If it was feasible to put the supports on dry land they would have designed it that way. Much safer, cheaper, and easier to build than piers in the water.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      WeimarGerman

      The Independent has a good article on some of the structural issues for a continuous truss bridge like the Key Bridge.

      The Key Bridge is old enough to not have been designed with today’s super-size container ships in mind.  The speed/weight of the Dali may not have been anticipated in the anti-collision protections for the supports.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Leto

      @dmsilev@frosty: grabbed this from the web:

      How long is the Francis Scott Key Bridge? The Key Bridge has a total length of 1.6 miles, with the longest section spanning 1,200 feet. At 1,200 feet long, that section of the bridge was the third longest span of continuous truss in the world when it was built.

      Just to help give scale to what we’re talking about here.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Ruckus

      @Bruce K in ATH-GR:

      It’s the cargo ship, the hundreds/thousands of steel cargo boxes and the cargo inside them. Look at the picture and imagine that all of those steel boxes are full of something. Look at the size of the ship and the steel that makes that up. That is a lot of tons of momentum.

      Ships do not turn on a dime, not freight ships that long, that weigh as much as this one did – even if all those containers were empty. Eight knots is around mid speed for one of these and the turning radius is about 3-4 ship lengths at least. It is fortunate that this doesn’t happen more often, all things considered.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      @CaseyL: I’m the same way. I watched “The Mothman Prophecies” and enjoyed it, but it culminates in a disaster where a bridge full of traffic collapsed, and that one scene, because it was a real incident, just reduces me to a puddle. Even just thinking about it.

      I had the opportunity to ride a Navy ship (as a civilian) in a near-hurricane, which didn’t actually bother me that much. But there was a man-overboard alarm during the trip (false alarm as it turned out) and thinking about some poor sailor alone in the water really did a number on me.

      Two movies I will never ever be able to watch: “A Perfect Storm” and “Open Water” (about the couple abandoned accidentally at sea while scuba diving). Can’t even tolerate the trailers.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Nina

      Most new cars en route to the customers go in and out of Port of Baltimore, they have a specialty yard set up for it.  A lot of cars bound for overseas are stuck unless they can move them, and a lot of cars bound for the US won’t be delivered unless they find another port with capacity for them.  It’s going to take a while to clear the channel for through marine traffic, let alone start putting a bridge up.  They’ll need to revisit the design of the bridge – it’s not that old, but when they put it up in the 70s container ships were not nearly as massive and heavy as they are today.

      The bridge is also important to north-south road traffic – anything with hazmat or over height cannot go through the Baltimore harbor tunnels so they were used to go over the bridge.  Now that will be routing around the west side of the city.

      They did shut the bridge to truck traffic on occasion in the past when there were high winds.  So trucking logistics companies have a ‘bridge not available’ plan in place and won’t have to spend too much brain power over that at least.  There should be a one or two day blip in supplies and the business as usual for most things outside our immediate area.

      The Port of Baltimore employs just over 15,000 people, so that’s going to be a huge hit as well.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      fish bicycle

      The bridge was designed before container ships were all of global shipping like they are now. The dali is about 13000 TEUs. The average size of the container ship fleet in the early 1980s was 750ish TEUs and the biggest container ship in the world at that time was ~3000.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      kindness

      I see Nancy Mace announced on Newsmax this morning that it is Joe Biden’s fault that the ship hit the bridge and collapsed it.  I have to admit that one kind of shocked me and you’d think I’d be used to the Republican knee jerk bullshit by now.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      RaflW

      I saw the footage of the collapse, and it brought back the I-35W disaster in Minneapolis for me. I was home it when that happened, but my partner was the transportation reporter — newly on that beat by a few months — when it happened. And we’re both infrastructure geeks.

      Reply

