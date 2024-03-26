I wanted to put up a thread on the collapse of the Francis Scott Key I-695 bridge in Baltimore at 1:30 this morning. Here’s the latest from the Post [gift link]:

A major bridge in Baltimore collapsed after being hit by a freighter at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, sending at least eight people from a construction crew into the water as a large section of the bridge crashed into the Patapsco River. The container ship, traveling at a relatively rapid speed of about eight knots, lost power in the moments before it struck the bridge, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D) said at a news conference.

Other reports say that the ship was able to broadcast a Mayday when it lost power, and they were able to close the bridge to new traffic, probably saving some lives.

Obviously there’s going to be an investigation and hopefully some changes to make sure something like this doesn’t happen again.