Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I wonder if trump will be tried as an adult.

Everybody saw this coming.

Balloon Juice, where there is always someone who will say you’re doing it wrong.

Maybe you would prefer that we take Joelle’s side in ALL CAPS?

The GOP is a fucking disgrace.

The arc of history bends toward the same old fuckery.

Schmidt just says fuck it, opens a tea shop.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

with the Kraken taking a plea, the Cheese stands alone.

Polls are now a reliable indicator of what corporate Republicans want us to think.

Cole is on a roll !

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

White supremacy is terrorism.

Quote tweet friends, screenshot enemies.

They think we are photo bombing their nice little lives.

Israel, don’t be dumb like we were in the US after 9/11!

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

The words do not have to be perfect.

The republican speaker is a slippery little devil.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Trump makes a mockery of the legal system and cowardly judges just sit back and let him.

It’s a doggy dog world.

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

You are here: Home / Politics / Trump Indictments / Has Trump Finally Met a Judge Who Can Control Him?

Has Trump Finally Met a Judge Who Can Control Him?

by | 36 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Has Trump finally met a judge who can control him?  I think YES.  I guess we’ll find out soon.   Trial begins April 15, slightly less than 3 weeks away.

Judge Merchan has had the benefit of seeing the judges who are clearly inexperienced and who let bullshit rule the day (I’m looking at you Cannon and more recently McAfee) and the side shows Trump and his attorneys put on in Judge Engoron’s courtroom.

It’s so interesting to me that the female attorney, Susan Necheles, is not signing some of the bullshit paperwork that is being filed by Todd Blanche.  It looks to me like that’s a mighty fine line she is trying to navigate, but I’ll let our Balloon Juice attorneys weigh in and correct me if I’m wrong on that.

Excerpts:

The Court’s Order of March 8 was issued at approximately 4:10pm. At 7:57pm that evening, Defendant filed what he characterized as a “pre-motion letter” seeking discovery sanctions. However, the “pre-motion letter” was accompanied by a notice of motion, a motion consisting of 51 pages and 214 pages in exhibits. In the cover e-mail, Defendant stated that they would “communicate with the People regarding redactions prior to filing.” In essence, Defendant disregarded this Court’s Order regarding the filing of motions. In response, this Court circulated an e mail at 9:17pm reminding the parties of its earlier Order. This Court was well within its authority and demonstrated restraint in doing so. See Dalessio n. Kressler, 6 AD3d 57 [2d Dept 2004] (“A court of record has the power to punish a party for disobedience of a lawful mandate of the court . . . the ‘lawful mandate of the court’ constitutes an order of a court of competent jurisdiction which is not void on its face.” Notably, the Court later accepted the proposed motion and directed the People to file a response, if they wished. As of the date of this Order, no party has been denied the ability to file a motion.

Despite the Court’s e-mail of March 8, two days later, on Sunday, March 10, 2024, between approximately 5:17pm and 5:22pm, Defendant filed three additional “pre motion letters, including the one that is the subject of this Decision and Order. In what appears to be an attempt to circumvent this Court’s Order and e-mail of March 8, Defendant this time did not “attach” a notice of motion, motion or exhibits. Instead, the motion and accompanying submissions were appended to the pre¬ motion letter as “exhibits.”

This Court advises counsel that it expects and welcome zealous advocacy and creative lawyering. See Application of Giampa, 147 Mise.2d 397 [Sup Ct, Bronx Cnty April 16, 1990], However, the Court also expects those advocates to demonstrate the proper respect and decorum that is owed to the courts and its judicial officers and to never forget that they are officers of the court. As such, counsel is expected to follow this Court’s orders. Even “[a] good faith belief that a court order is improper or unlawful will not render the order unlawful nor will it excuse willful disobedience.” Matter of Rankin, 78 Misc3d 337 [Sup Ct, Kings Cnty Jan 3, 2023]. As such, “a court of record has power to punish for a criminal contempt, a person guilty7 of . . . [w]illful disobedience to its lawful mandate.” Id. citing to Judiciary Law §750(3). This Court emphasizes that it hopes for and fully expects zealous advocacy from counsel as well as spirited contribution from witnesses and parties alike. Nonetheless, the Court expects that the line between zealous advocacy and willful disregard of its orders will not be crossed.

The above constitutes the Decision and Order of the Court.

I believe that Do Not Fuck With Me Or This Court Again, while communicated very clearly, was not actually part of this written ruling.

Call me crazy, but I think this is the Judge Merchan’s last warning to Trump.

If Trump or his attorneys cross the line, I think they are going to be taught the meaning of power to punish for a criminal contempt.

I surely hope so.  Consequences are long overdue.

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • BellyCat
  • Bobby Thomson
  • Christopher L Fisher
  • Comrade Scrutinizer
  • Constance Reader
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • eclare
  • H.E.Wolf
  • hueyplong
  • Jeffro
  • Kristine
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • Soprano2
  • TBone
  • Trivia Man
  • WaterGirl
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    36Comments

    3. 3.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      I read this post, happily anticipating consequences for Trump and/or his attorneys. Sadly, that hasn’t happened yet. I’m sick of waiting for a judge to throw someone from the Trump team in jail for a few hours. Is that too much to ask?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Jeffro

      There’s a decent chance that one of his lawyers gets thrown into jail for contempt.

      There’s actually a nonzero chance that trump himself gets carried away, slips, and actually outright threatens someone (a judge, President Biden, etc) clearly enough to get those charges added to his plate, too.  Horrendous to think about, but it’d be great to see him lose it publicly and pay the price.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      hueyplong

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: I think you are correct. Trump will push his lawyers to the point at which a judge either incarcerates that lawyer for contempt or Trump successfully delays/corrupts/whatever.

      Trump won’t go down without playing every card, however crooked, and his lawyers need to understand that they go first.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      TBone

      @OzarkHillbilly: I expect it.  I remember Lisa Rubin on live TV when he was in the witness seat saying “I resent having to cover this…” (paraphrased).  I’ll be pleasantly surprised otherwise and that’s a good thing.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      hueyplong

      @WaterGirl: I’ll go with this judge.  If it isn’t, then he will have inspired the one who does.

      I can’t see Trump accepting the pleading advice of a lawyer that an uncrossable line has been reached.  He respects no lines, so long as it isn’t him personally who pays the price.  (That sentence is actually a summation of his whole life.)

      Reply
    19. 19.

      hueyplong

      @OzarkHillbilly: You are probably right in terms of who’s most likely, but the timing of when the line finally gets crossed may not be in Chutkan’s favor for pool purposes.

      Needless to say, the hope is that someone does it.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      TBone

      Roberta Kaplan had to smack them across the nose yesterday for E. Jean.  (Jeopardy “What’s a newspaper? for 1,000, Alex). It’s a good smacker!

      Reply
    23. 23.

      TBone

      Excellent encouragement:

      The universe may not be fair, but comeuppance is in the air … even in Alabama. Now to the insurrectionist-in-chief. The pressures of fighting in four courts to stay out of prison and to keep his family business from imploding while campaiging for president have the already unstable Trump showing signs of losing it. He goes to trial in Manhattan on the hush money case on his least-favorite day of the year, April 15.

      https://digbysblog.net/2024/03/27/not-being-there/

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Trivia Man

      Judges hate this one weird trick!!

      Reminds me of the Sov Cit clowns. “I didn’t actually ‘file’ a ‘motion’ so TECHNICALLY you can’t do anything!”

      except he can and I hope WILL

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Constance Reader

      Trump has met several judges who can control him – they just don’t.   They all have the legal authority and underpinning to do it.  And they don’t use it.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Soprano2

      A regular person would be going nuts if what’s happening to TFG were happening to them. I’m not surprised TFG seems to be melting down regularly. I eagerly await someone from that camp finally having to pay a price for these shenanigans. I think he doesn’t believe that he can’t put all these trials off forever. He thinks he’s going to win, and then all these things are magically going to go away because no one would dare try to hold the president accountable for anything.

      I don’t have much of an update on hubby.  They’ll repeat the test on his kidney function this morning to see what kind of progress he’s had. That will determine when he gets out of the hospital. The truth is, I hope it’s not until Friday. Strangely enough, it’s reassuring to me that he’s there because I know people are looking out for him. I’m at work this morning; this afternoon I’m going to talk to the caseworker at the hospital about my options for getting some help. People keep telling me “do this” or “do that”, I need someone to guide me as to what I should do when. I need to get something set up, whether it’s having someone stay with him for part of the day during the week, or a nurse to check on him a couple of times a week, or someone to help him take a shower, or whatever. I only know I can’t keep doing this by myself, because I’m not a trained health professional so I don’t know when he’s getting sick until it’s really bad, and that’s not good for anyone. Imagine you’re trying to figure out if a 3 year old is sick, only they’re a full grown adult and keep telling you everything is “fine” when you can tell everything is not “fine”. Wish me luck!

      Reply
    30. 30.

      TBone

      Sanity inducer:

      NYT:A federal appeals court late Tuesday ruled against Texas in its bitter clash with the federal government, deciding that a law allowing the state to arrest and deport migrants could not be implemented while the courts wrestled with the question of whether it is legal.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      @Soprano2: The best of luck to you. Here’s hoping the caseworker gives you some concrete guidance

      ETA: I finished making my daily tiktok so life is looking up. I’m putting my shoes on and going to the library to write. Have a good morning, jackals.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Soprano2

      @TBone: That’s the only sensible way they could rule. That law is likely unconstitutional, because the federal government is in control of immigration and immigration enforcement. We cannot have fifty states with different immigration laws – that would be insane.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Jeffro

      @TBone:The pressures of fighting in four courts to stay out of prison and to keep his family business from imploding while campaigning for president have the already unstable Trump showing signs of losing it.

      Late last year, before it all got real, I heard right-leaning folks, pundits, reporters, etc all trying their best to convince themselves and/or their audiences that we weren’t really going to get a Biden/trump rematch in 2024.

      “I don’t think either Biden or trump will be the candidate”.

      Well my punditariat friends…you might just be half right.  =)

      Reply
    36. 36.

      eclare

      @Soprano2:

      Thanks for checking in, I wondered how you and your hubby were doing.  I hope the caseworker can help you find some relief that will help your hubby.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.