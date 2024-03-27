Last night's update: 97,352 new cases, 1,116 new deaths https://t.co/zYgY9ad5Q1
— BNO News (@BNOFeed) March 25, 2024
This is the 28th week in a row with more than 1,000 new COVID deaths, or nearly 47,000 deaths during the same period.
— BNO News (@BNOFeed) March 25, 2024
The ink on some tributes has faded, but the messages endure.
The urgency of remembering has only deepened for survivors as America moves further from the World Health Organization’s declaration of a coronavirus pandemic, four years ago this month.https://t.co/CjV9LN6W2X
— Lise Latulippe Fully Vaccinated and Boosted (@lise_latulippe) March 19, 2024
From the Washington Post, “Four years in, covid flags no longer fly. Families’ grief remains”: [unpaywalled Yahoo link]
The monument to grief on the National Mall was never built to last.
The sea of white flags, one for each covid victim, rustled in the wind and shimmered in the sunlight for a time, simply asking passersby to consider those who died too soon…
The urgency of remembering has only deepened for survivors as America moves further from the World Health Organization’s declaration of a coronavirus pandemic, four years ago this month.
To artist and former hospice volunteer Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg, who is archiving 20,000 flags from the memorial with anthropology professor Sarah E. Wagner, the nation’s reckoning with loss is just beginning. Nearly 1.2 million people in America have perished, federal data shows.
“We’re running from a burning building. We’re not ready to stop and look back at the largest slow-motion casualty event in U.S. history,” Firstenberg said.
The flags were installed outside RFK Stadium in Washington from late October through November 2020 and on the Mall from Sept. 17 to Oct. 3 in 2021. The Washington Post talked to some of the people who dedicated flags about what the memorial, “In America: Remember,” meant to them…
======
New Zealand: 4,042 new Covid cases, 14 further deaths
There were 162 cases in hospital. The seven-day rolling average of new cases was 577 per day.
* New Zealand has a population of just over 5 million. You do the maths.https://t.co/02aADvM8w0
— CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) March 25, 2024
Russia: Covid increased by 5% across the country last week
"The incidence rate of new coronavirus infection over the past week was 16.7 per 100,000 people, and increased by 5.0% compared to the previous week."
Interfaxhttps://t.co/tEOfNgI9Rv
— CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) March 20, 2024
Germany:
Probe links #COVID spread to schoolbus riders from sick driver
After being told to quarantine following exposure to the virus, the driver continued to ferry passengers on a public bus, school bus, and charter bus.https://t.co/5DL14IRfYg pic.twitter.com/ou3gE9n1QU
— CIDRAP (@CIDRAP) March 21, 2024
BREAKING: The government has announced it is to halt routine Covid tests for people being discharged from hospital into care homeshttps://t.co/pqca00j6st
📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/5gj6wObzLx
— Sky News (@SkyNews) March 25, 2024
======
Simple AI tool can predict COVID vaccine uptake, researchers report
Researchers said the AI tool could be useful for planning vaccine campaigns and targeting uptake-boosting messaging.https://t.co/xN44JGRsem
Photo: Kevin Reese/Flickr cc pic.twitter.com/rr0fgWuqfn
— CIDRAP (@CIDRAP) March 21, 2024
Clinical development of antivirals against #SARSCoV2 and its variantshttps://t.co/wrb1G8W1WN #OpenAccess #COVID19 #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/yATrjOuUtf
— MicrobesInfect (@MicrobesInfect) March 24, 2024
COVID-induced lung infection linked to heart damage
The lung infection caused by COVID-19 increased cardiac macrophages.https://t.co/8tVhAFAPLc pic.twitter.com/SlJHNJZWQU
— CIDRAP (@CIDRAP) March 20, 2024
FDA OKs Invivyd's COVID preventive Pemgarda for emergency use
The pre-exposure treatment is indicated for adolescents and adults with moderate-to-severe immunocompromising conditions.https://t.co/VIoZkXwz4D pic.twitter.com/BfSo6jupm2
— CIDRAP (@CIDRAP) March 25, 2024
Study: Long COVID affects 8% of those with COVID-19, is more common in women
The prevalence varied from 5.3% in men who had COVID-19, to 14.9% among the unemployed.https://t.co/TvExwxTTpu pic.twitter.com/HEdS0lNTBT
— CIDRAP (@CIDRAP) March 25, 2024
New data show Paxlovid outperforms molnupiravir against severe COVID-19 outcomes
No significant benefit was found for oral antivirals prescribed beyond 5 days of confirmed infectionhttps://t.co/IvO6xbOBgm
Staff photo by Jim Wappes pic.twitter.com/9gwDLzEYER
— CIDRAP (@CIDRAP) March 22, 2024
“The finding is noteworthy, as likely more than 30% of all COVID-19 infections are asymptomatic, and asymptomatic infections are presumed to be benign—especially those in children.”
ht: @CIDRAP https://t.co/d7zAEyTMZm
— Ashis Basu 🇨🇦 (@BasuAshis) March 27, 2024
======
US: Around 17.6 million American adults are grappling with Long COVID
The percentage of Americans with Long COVID now stands at 6.8% and has risen by 1.5% since the last estimate of 5.3% in October 2023.https://t.co/uVSGJ9DNsd
— CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) March 20, 2024
We’re an ownership society!
Stressing personal ownership may be key to #COVID booster uptake
Adding the note "claim your dose" to texted reminders to get the latest COVID-19 booster increased uptake
In @CIDRAP#COVID19 #COVID19Aus #COVIDvaccinehttps://t.co/ELsuc5Q0HC pic.twitter.com/PpSN48VvAV
— APPRISE (@APPRISE_network) March 21, 2024
Donald, I’m glad you asked. pic.twitter.com/janV4f4L3p
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) March 21, 2024
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings