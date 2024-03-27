Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: March 27, 2024

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: March 27, 2024


From the Washington Post, “Four years in, covid flags no longer fly. Families’ grief remains”: [unpaywalled Yahoo link]

The monument to grief on the National Mall was never built to last.

The sea of white flags, one for each covid victim, rustled in the wind and shimmered in the sunlight for a time, simply asking passersby to consider those who died too soon…

The urgency of remembering has only deepened for survivors as America moves further from the World Health Organization’s declaration of a coronavirus pandemic, four years ago this month.

To artist and former hospice volunteer Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg, who is archiving 20,000 flags from the memorial with anthropology professor Sarah E. Wagner, the nation’s reckoning with loss is just beginning. Nearly 1.2 million people in America have perished, federal data shows.

“We’re running from a burning building. We’re not ready to stop and look back at the largest slow-motion casualty event in U.S. history,” Firstenberg said.

The flags were installed outside RFK Stadium in Washington from late October through November 2020 and on the Mall from Sept. 17 to Oct. 3 in 2021. The Washington Post talked to some of the people who dedicated flags about what the memorial, “In America: Remember,” meant to them…

    10Comments

    1. 1.

      TBone

      I am trying to be patient and stay positive that I will eventually get back to my baseline level of suffering (my “normal” long Lyme and old age ailments from the before time) but it’s tough to hang in there and try to stay mentally positive all the time.  Ach, everything is temporary!  So I tell myself 😁

      https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/long-covid-now-looks-like-a-neurological-disease-helping-doctors-to-focus-treatments1/

      Second go-round with long symptoms so, if they improved once, they will improve again. Right? Right???

      Reply
    2. 2.

      New Deal democrat

      No variant update this week. Eric Topol reports a study showing increased viral shedding in wastewater from JN.1 compared with earlier variants, which could at least partially explain why the big increase in viral loads during winter did not result in an equal increase in hospitalizations and deaths.

      The trend in wastewater, hospitalizations, and deaths remains very positive.

      BIobot’s latest update shows a greater than 70% decline compared with the winter peak. The CDC’s latest wastewater update shows a nearly 80% decline. To get to last summer’s lows, there would need to be a 90% or greater decline.

      Hospitalizations declined another 3,000 to 10,700 as of March 16. Only two weeks in April 2022 and 3.5 months last year from late April to early August were lower.

      As of February 24, there were 1,190 deaths. This was lower than any time during the pandemic except for May through August of last year. The preliminary numbers from the three weeks since are lower than the preliminary numbers in the previous few weeks. If the trend holds, then by the time the week of March 16 is fully reported, it will show only about 750 deaths, which will be lower than any time except for late May through early August last year.

      If this trend does continue to hold, then for the first time since March 2020 I will resume full normal activities, including no longer masking in indoor public venues and indoor dining at restaurants.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Nelle

      My metro area has stopped the wastewater testing because the emergency is over.  Really?  Has Trumpian illogical infested all institutions?  No need to monitor rises and falls?  It is never coming back?  Grandson had covid last week, friends cancelled coming from another state for Easter.  She has Covid.  Last guests had covid three weeks prior.   Husband is sick but so far, testing negative.

      This week,  i tried to get the covid vaccine update reccomended by CDC but insurance refused to cover it.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      TBone

      How TF is updating & reinvigorating vaxx boosters NOT COVERED by insurance any longer as preventative medicine to prevent future, even-more-expensive costs of illness?!?!

      Reply

