frosty
This post is a combination of some of the sights in Northern California as well as the southern Oregon Coast. The first thing that stood out to me was the tsunami warning signs. They were probably posted after the 2011 Fukushima earthquake in Japan (although I didn’t look it up). I thought Oregon’s were a little more dramatic with the stick figure running for the hills. Every time the road descends there’s an “Entering” sign and when it climbs there’s a “Leaving” sign. There are so many dips in Oregon I thought they should just call the whole coast a hazard. If you’re not caught in the tsunami you’ll be hit by the traffic escaping it!
We stopped at a couple of overlooks when we got to Oregon, where we were camping at Humbug Mountain State Park and Beverly Beach State Park. Very scenic!
California tsunami warning
Oregon tsunami warning
Port Orford, looking south to Humbug Mountain
The beach at Humbug Mountain. This was a short walk from our campsite.
Devil’s Punchbowl, just north of Beverly Beach
Bottom of Devil’s Punchbowl, walkable from the beach
Devil’s Punchbowl in the middle distance, taken from Cape Foulweather, named by Captain Cook in 1778. The curving lines of rocks are ring dikes created by lava invading cracks in the bedrock 15 million years ago. All of these headlands and the offshore “seastacks” are basalt, harder and resistant to erosion, which flowed from 300 miles inland.
