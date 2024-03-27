On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

frosty

This post is a combination of some of the sights in Northern California as well as the southern Oregon Coast. The first thing that stood out to me was the tsunami warning signs. They were probably posted after the 2011 Fukushima earthquake in Japan (although I didn’t look it up). I thought Oregon’s were a little more dramatic with the stick figure running for the hills. Every time the road descends there’s an “Entering” sign and when it climbs there’s a “Leaving” sign. There are so many dips in Oregon I thought they should just call the whole coast a hazard. If you’re not caught in the tsunami you’ll be hit by the traffic escaping it!

We stopped at a couple of overlooks when we got to Oregon, where we were camping at Humbug Mountain State Park and Beverly Beach State Park. Very scenic!