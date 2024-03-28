On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

frosty

We spent a little time in these two Oregon Coast towns. We were camped in Cannon Beach for four days and spent one of them on a day trip to Astoria, the first town settled west of the Rockies. The guidebooks say that many Victorian houses were built on the hills – if they were there we didn’t see them. We saw lots of nice bungalows and Craftsman houses though (I suspect the author wasn’t schooled in American residential architecture). We started our visit at the Astoria Column, browsed the Saturday market with street closures and walked around downtown.

The most notable part of Cannon Beach is Haystack Rock, just offshore. Low tide brings out families to investigate the tide pools, along with birders looking for puffins. The town itself is a typical upscale beach town, lots of good restaurants, and because it’s the Pacific Northwest, lots of coffee shops.