On The Road – frosty – 3rd Annual National Park/COVID Challenge – Oregon – Astoria and Cannon Beach

On The Road – frosty – 3rd Annual National Park/COVID Challenge – Oregon – Astoria and Cannon Beach

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

We spent a little time in these two Oregon Coast towns. We were camped in Cannon Beach for four days and spent one of them on a day trip to Astoria, the first town settled west of the Rockies. The guidebooks say that many Victorian houses were built on the hills – if they were there we didn’t see them. We saw lots of nice bungalows and Craftsman houses though (I suspect the author wasn’t schooled in American residential architecture). We started our visit at the Astoria Column, browsed the Saturday market with street closures and walked around downtown.

The most notable part of Cannon Beach is Haystack Rock, just offshore. Low tide brings out families to investigate the tide pools, along with birders looking for puffins. The town itself is a typical upscale beach town, lots of good restaurants, and because it’s the Pacific Northwest, lots of coffee shops.

Astoria, Oregon

Astoria Column

Astoria, Oregon

Mouth of the Columbia River where it meets the Pacific Ocean

Astoria, Oregon

Pier 39. This is a historic pier which houses the oldest remaining cannery building, once operated by Bumble Bee Seafood, now the Hawthorn Cannery Museum. It also includes a coffee shop and brewpub, because it’s Oregon.

Astoria, Oregon

Interior of Pier 39

Astoria, Oregon

Columbia River Gillnet Fishing Boat, Pier 39 Museum

Astoria, Oregon

Astoria, Liberty Theater, street market on the right

Cannon Beach, Oregon

Haystack Rock

Cannon Beach, Oregon

Haystack Rock

Cannon Beach, Oregon

Low tide at Haystack Rock

Cannon Beach

The beach

      mrmoshpotato

      Pier 39. This is a historic pier which houses the oldest remaining cannery building, once operated by Bumble Bee Seafood, now the Hawthorn Cannery Museum. It also includes a coffee shop and brewpub, because it’s Oregon.

      I’m more of a Chicken of the Sea man myself.

