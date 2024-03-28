“We will come together around Baltimore, and we will rebuild together.” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says the Biden administration is focused on four areas related to transportation as the investigation continues in Baltimore. pic.twitter.com/4pLlXq7kZr — The Associated Press (@AP) March 27, 2024

4,700 containers on the ship that caused Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore, and 56 of those contain hazardous materials — that aren't threat to public, US Coast Guard's Gautier tells us. The vessel is stable but has over 1.5 million gallons of fuel oil and lube oil on board. pic.twitter.com/h3Xc15HijM — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) March 27, 2024

Buttigieg on Key Bridge collapse: "I don't know how a bridge possibly could withstand the forces that were at play when this vessel, about the same size as a Nimitz class US aircraft carrier, struck the key support beam for that bridge," but will await NTSB investigation. pic.twitter.com/YH7sDH7dsI — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) March 27, 2024

JUST IN: Maryland lawmakers are drafting emergency legislation for income replacement to assist thousands of Port of Baltimore workers impacted by the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge. https://t.co/LfaRdYc5Zl — WJZ | CBS Baltimore (@wjz) March 27, 2024

$2 billion: Federal officials told Maryland lawmakers that replacing the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore would cost at least $2 billion, @Zachary_Cohen reports — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) March 27, 2024

Yellen: "We have money from the bipartisan infrastructure law that could potentially be helpful. "My expectation would be that, ultimately, there'll be insurance payments in part to cover this." But admin doesn't want financing questions to hold up reconstruction, she said. https://t.co/mHlzwuqZ49 — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) March 27, 2024