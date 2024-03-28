Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: Rebuilding the Baltimore Bridge

Late Night Open Thread: Rebuilding the Baltimore Bridge

    20Comments

    1. 1.

      J. Arthur Crank

      I would think that whoever owns the ship that caused the damage should pony up at least part of the dough.  More likely, its insurance carrier will probably the one who ponies up the dough.

      @SosoTheWanderer in that last tweet seems to be one of the dimmer bulb on the Christmas tree.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      eclare

      It is so good to see a full press and united government response.  Hopefully the House will not derail that when funding bills come up, fingers crossed.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Martin

      So, you would now (not common practice back when that bridge was built) protect the supports by using dolphins – basically pilings that extend out from the supports that look a little bit like breakwaters. They’re built like a ring around the support and are anchored and reinforced with large rocks, basically creating a large mass that is designed to take a ship impact and divert it downward.

      Dolphins have a fairly sizable footprint and so a bridge like that, designed before dolphins were a proper feature, and for a port that served much smaller ships, likely couldn’t be retrofitted with them and still accommodate the larger ships like the one that hit the bridge. Back when this bridge was built, the only ships remotely close in size to this were aircraft carriers, and if one of them hits the bridge, that’s on the federal government, and you’d know pretty damn well if there was any reason for a carrier to go under that bridge (pretty sure there isn’t).

      Steel truss bridges fail all the time, but they are cheap as shit to build and go up fast. (They have bad failure modes – almost any damage results in the bridge completely collapsing because every element is dependent on every other element.) If you want infrastructure cheap, that’s what you build, and we build a lot of them. If you want bridges to be more durable, you employ different designs that are much more expensive and take much longer to build (and also cause you to avoid infrastructure changes because they’re so expensive). Normal decision making that is made every day: Good – Fast – Cheap: pick any two. Value engineering is not a bad thing. If you have limited money, your choice may be a bridge more susceptible to failure or no bridge at all. We both like to believe that the US has unlimited money, and complain about every goddamn penny that the US spends. But the reality is that when the bridge was built, they almost certainly did a statistical model for the size of ships at the time and the consequence of one hitting it.  The largest container ship ever made in 1977 was 2900 TEU (how many shipping containers it could carry). The Dali was 4x that size. Engineers in 1977 had no concept of a freight ship of this size or how strong the bridge would need to be.

      The decision to accommodate ships of that size were made by the port, and the port was expanded to take them. Did they realize that the larger ships were a risk to the bridge? Almost certainly, but that was deemed acceptable because the economic cost of not accommodating those ships was too great. In the end we got the free market solution – a port expanding to Pareto optimal economic value, a ship deferring maintenance to Pareto optimal economic value, and a bridge that we could largely ignore because any costs that might be incurred there were unknown and in the future. Somewhere at Maersk there’s an actuary pulling out some tables that will show their boss that the expected payout to families and the state of Maryland for the collision is still less than the cost of avoiding it. And when congress looks to authorize money to rebuild the bridge, they’ll value engineer that number down as well.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Viva BrisVegas

      I don’t know Baltimore, but is there any reason why you wouldn’t have tugs escorting ships out of the harbour?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Martin

      @J. Arthur Crank: Ah my mistake above – it’s Grace Oceanic that owns the ship, not Maersk. There will almost certainly be a payout by the owner or their insurer. It won’t cover the economic impact on Baltimore or the port, but it’ll help pay for a new bridge.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Martin

      @Viva BrisVegas: You don’t need them. You use tugs when you need to maneuver a ship that it doesn’t have adequate control authority for. Besides, these container ships are so huge that tugs can’t really move them that much off of their course.

      The problem here is that the mechanical problems on the ship were known but it had a schedule to keep and they tried to get underway while those problem were still happening. That’s negligence, and possibly criminal given that people died.

      Navigating the channel should have been trivial for a ship like this without the use of tugs, plus, that would slow down passage and make port operations more expensive. This is a really protected harbor – there’s no currents making navigation difficult.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      piratedan

      @Viva BrisVegas: they did have local harbor pilots at the helm when they lost power, those folks know the channels and the depths that are present, but once you have something like that in motion and no engine power to slow down or maneuver, well you got a whole lot of inertia and kinetic energy to deal with.  That had tugs in play to help it leave the port berth, but my understanding is that the harbor pilots take it down the length of the river span to get to the Ocean, then relinquish control.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Ten Bears

      Where are/were the bumpers? Most bridges have bridge embuckments fore and aft, big concrete bumpers, to guide wayward boats around the critical support structure. I don’t see any

      I’ll bet Republican manufactured budget-cutting hysteria is at the root of it …

      Reply
    13. 13.

      NotMax

      @Viva BrisVegas

      As I understand it, not exclusively but generally tugs are emplyed when maneuvering into and out of berths. That minimizes the possibility of damage to infrastructure and to other craft from the turbulence of a massive ship under power.

      it’s like the tractors which tow planes from the jetways at many airports so as to avoid damage from the big engines to the structures and other planes.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Jay

      @Martin:

      @piratedan:

      The Port of Vancouver requires tugs, for and aft, on the way in, on the away out. A single modern Harbour tug can haul an Aircraft carrier, easily.

      Two tugs, one fore and one aft, can steer a ship like the one involved, easily.

      But, they cost money.

      The Port used to require two tugs out to the bay, but dropped that requirement, in the early 90’s, as it cost the Shipping Companies money.

       

      @Ten Bears:

      The Bridge had dolphins, (protective barriers), but they were not upgraded to deal with the massively larger tonnage of ships using the port.

      Again, money.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      KrackenJack

      There may be other pockets at risk. Were any of the critical systems maintained by a third-party? Were any of the parts defective? Was there a problem with the fuel?

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Dangerman

      @Martin: The problem here is that the mechanical problems on the ship were known but it had a schedule to keep and they tried to get underway while those problem were still happening.

      As with the Challenger shuttle.

      Who will be this tragedies Richard Feynman (who, BTW, was at Los Alamos with Oppenheimber)?

      Reply

