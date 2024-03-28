Deadbeat politician who never shows up for work https://t.co/4k1H38La4n — Ragnarok Lobster 🐺 (@eclecticbrotha) March 28, 2024

Remember the FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago? Speaker Johnson funded the brand new FBI HQ which will be used to go after President Trump and every Republican who stands against the Democrat regime. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) March 26, 2024

Analysis by Paul Kane: House Speaker Johnson (R-La.) faces a unique dilemma as he considers how to handle a proposed security package. He finds himself continuously boxed in by his own side, with legislation — and maybe his job — dependent on the minority. https://t.co/nIPenV8pJD — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 28, 2024



Paul Kane, at the Washington Post — “Speaker Johnson’s only path to legislative salvation: House Democrats”:[gift link]

… That’s because his own Republicans have waged a war against the normal proceedings in the House, with a reactionary right-wing faction torpedoing the parliamentary process to govern debate and allow legislation to pass with a simple majority. In their pursuit of ideological purity, these conservatives have repeatedly forced Johnson’s hand to make deals with Democrats. For must-pass legislation, Johnson uses a legislative calendar that brings bills to the floor that cannot be amended, get very little debate and need a two-thirds majority — which usually requires anywhere from 180 to 200 Democrats and another 80 to 100 Republicans. Thus, these far-right Republicans have assured an anti-conservative outcome, over and over, leading to bills approved by the Senate’s Democratic majority and a dozen to two dozen mainstream Republicans. All of which has left Johnson with very little negotiating room as he heads toward next month’s consideration of the security package, with the Senate having approved, with 70 votes, a $95 billion bloc of funds that makes none of the border and immigration changes the House GOP has been demanding for a year. House Democrats are fully aware of the unusually powerful hand they have despite their minority status. “Democrats have repeatedly made clear that we will find bipartisan common ground with our Republican colleagues on any issue, whenever and wherever possible, to take care of the business of the American people,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) told reporters March 21 at a news conference.

The next day, on a bill to fund about 70 percent of federal agency budgets, Democrats provided 185 votes and Republicans 101, a handful more than needed to clear the two-thirds majority needed to pass the legislation. “This is a Chuck Schumer, Democrat-controlled bill,” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) said during Friday’s debate. That is true, as the legislation most closely resembled the version of funding bills that won approval last summer by the Senate Appropriations Committee and were supported by Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.). But Johnson’s options, given how Greene and other fringe Republicans block his moves, were to either shut down the government or pass the legislation with huge Democratic support… As the House left town Friday for a long spring break, Johnson issued a statement suggesting that he wanted to work on a House version of the Senate’s $95 billion security bill. “We welcome all ongoing member deliberations over the next two weeks as the House works its will on this matter,” Johnson said. But Jeffries knows that it will be all but impossible for Johnson to craft anything that can pass the House — unless it has overwhelming support from Democrats, enough of whom so far have only been inclined to support the Schumer-led Senate bill… Greene has already threatened to force a vote to eject Johnson as speaker if he puts legislation on the floor funding Ukraine — something she has called her own personal “red line” since early last year. Jeffries knows that there are close to 200 Democrats and probably 100 Republicans, maybe a good bit more, willing to vote for the Senate’s security legislation — enough to clear the two-thirds majority hurdle if the speaker would just go that route. So Jeffries can essentially dictate the outcome of anything that passes the House regarding Ukraine and the national security package, which includes money to shore up the defenses of Israel and Taiwan…

At Puck, Tina Nguyen on “Johnson Melancholia”:

For House Republicans, this week marks one of the first true recesses since Kevin McCarthy was ousted last October: Two weeks at home, away from the Capitol Hill pressure cooker, without the looming specter of a speaker election or government shutdown. But it’s also the first time I’ve reached out to my conservative sources—a typically wrathful, perpetually vengeance-minded crew—and found them to be… depressed. “[Our options] are pretty weak so far,” one Republican ally told me, when I asked whether they’d started plotting ways to punish Speaker Mike Johnson for ramming through yet another budget with the help of Democrats. “I mean, they don’t have the votes for anything.” That includes a viable right-wing plot to vacate the speakership and send Johnson packing. Sure, Marjorie Taylor Greene filed a symbolic motion-to-vacate last Friday, after Johnson waved through the latest minibus over the protests of the hardliners who barely had time to read the bill, much less organize the opposition. And yes, if she manages to get two or three people onboard, she could technically vacate Johnson. (Right now, Greene is on the Twitter warpath, accusing Johnson of funding full-term abortion clinics, and the F.B.I.’s deep-state witch hunting machinery, among other things.) But the members who can think more than two weeks ahead are cold on the idea. “Maybe you’ll have, like, an Eli Crane” backing Greene and an M.T.V., a MAGA-aligned House aide told me. “But Matt Gaetz isn’t going to support it. Byron Donalds isn’t going to support it. [House Freedom Caucus chair] Bob Good, I don’t think he’s there.” Two strategic reservations are guiding their thinking, I’m told. The first is the immediate downside hardliners discovered the last time around: Electing a Republican speaker is really hard, doing anything without a speaker is effectively prohibited, and finding an alternative to Johnson that every Republican could support is nearly impossible, especially with what is now a one-vote majority. (Rep. Mike Gallagher left Congress last Friday, joining Ken Buck, George Santos, Bill Johnson, and McCarthy as private citizens.) Second, of course, is the fear that any replacement would almost certainly be worse. “If you vacate Johnson, we’re not electing a Republican Speaker,” a senior G.O.P. aide close to leadership told me bluntly. “Like, we barely elected him. The margins are smaller now… Hell, with the margins as tight as they are, you could accidentally elect [Democratic Minority Leader] Hakeem Jeffries. But more realistically, you end up with some sort of negotiated speaker who is palatable to enough Democrats and enough Republicans for them to become Speaker of the House.” …

House Speaker Mike Johnson is committed to advancing Ukraine aid. But it will be a difficult task https://t.co/VDA5K5znhj — The Associated Press (@AP) March 27, 2024



