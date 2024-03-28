Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Schadenfreude Open Thread: Pastor Johnson, Not A Happy Speaker

And it could not happen to a more deserving little weasel!


Paul Kane, at the Washington Post“Speaker Johnson’s only path to legislative salvation: House Democrats”:[gift link]

That’s because his own Republicans have waged a war against the normal proceedings in the House, with a reactionary right-wing faction torpedoing the parliamentary process to govern debate and allow legislation to pass with a simple majority.

In their pursuit of ideological purity, these conservatives have repeatedly forced Johnson’s hand to make deals with Democrats. For must-pass legislation, Johnson uses a legislative calendar that brings bills to the floor that cannot be amended, get very little debate and need a two-thirds majority — which usually requires anywhere from 180 to 200 Democrats and another 80 to 100 Republicans.

Thus, these far-right Republicans have assured an anti-conservative outcome, over and over, leading to bills approved by the Senate’s Democratic majority and a dozen to two dozen mainstream Republicans.

All of which has left Johnson with very little negotiating room as he heads toward next month’s consideration of the security package, with the Senate having approved, with 70 votes, a $95 billion bloc of funds that makes none of the border and immigration changes the House GOP has been demanding for a year.

House Democrats are fully aware of the unusually powerful hand they have despite their minority status.

“Democrats have repeatedly made clear that we will find bipartisan common ground with our Republican colleagues on any issue, whenever and wherever possible, to take care of the business of the American people,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) told reporters March 21 at a news conference.

The next day, on a bill to fund about 70 percent of federal agency budgets, Democrats provided 185 votes and Republicans 101, a handful more than needed to clear the two-thirds majority needed to pass the legislation.

“This is a Chuck Schumer, Democrat-controlled bill,” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) said during Friday’s debate.

That is true, as the legislation most closely resembled the version of funding bills that won approval last summer by the Senate Appropriations Committee and were supported by Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.).

But Johnson’s options, given how Greene and other fringe Republicans block his moves, were to either shut down the government or pass the legislation with huge Democratic support…

As the House left town Friday for a long spring break, Johnson issued a statement suggesting that he wanted to work on a House version of the Senate’s $95 billion security bill.

“We welcome all ongoing member deliberations over the next two weeks as the House works its will on this matter,” Johnson said.

But Jeffries knows that it will be all but impossible for Johnson to craft anything that can pass the House — unless it has overwhelming support from Democrats, enough of whom so far have only been inclined to support the Schumer-led Senate bill…

Greene has already threatened to force a vote to eject Johnson as speaker if he puts legislation on the floor funding Ukraine — something she has called her own personal “red line” since early last year.

Jeffries knows that there are close to 200 Democrats and probably 100 Republicans, maybe a good bit more, willing to vote for the Senate’s security legislation — enough to clear the two-thirds majority hurdle if the speaker would just go that route.

So Jeffries can essentially dictate the outcome of anything that passes the House regarding Ukraine and the national security package, which includes money to shore up the defenses of Israel and Taiwan…

More delicious details at the link.

At Puck, Tina Nguyen on “Johnson Melancholia”:

For House Republicans, this week marks one of the first true recesses since Kevin McCarthy was ousted last October: Two weeks at home, away from the Capitol Hill pressure cooker, without the looming specter of a speaker election or government shutdown. But it’s also the first time I’ve reached out to my conservative sources—a typically wrathful, perpetually vengeance-minded crew—and found them to be… depressed. “[Our options] are pretty weak so far,” one Republican ally told me, when I asked whether they’d started plotting ways to punish Speaker Mike Johnson for ramming through yet another budget with the help of Democrats. “I mean, they don’t have the votes for anything.”

That includes a viable right-wing plot to vacate the speakership and send Johnson packing. Sure, Marjorie Taylor Greene filed a symbolic motion-to-vacate last Friday, after Johnson waved through the latest minibus over the protests of the hardliners who barely had time to read the bill, much less organize the opposition. And yes, if she manages to get two or three people onboard, she could technically vacate Johnson. (Right now, Greene is on the Twitter warpath, accusing Johnson of funding full-term abortion clinics, and the F.B.I.’s deep-state witch hunting machinery, among other things.) But the members who can think more than two weeks ahead are cold on the idea. “Maybe you’ll have, like, an Eli Crane” backing Greene and an M.T.V., a MAGA-aligned House aide told me. “But Matt Gaetz isn’t going to support it. Byron Donalds isn’t going to support it. [House Freedom Caucus chair] Bob Good, I don’t think he’s there.”

Two strategic reservations are guiding their thinking, I’m told. The first is the immediate downside hardliners discovered the last time around: Electing a Republican speaker is really hard, doing anything without a speaker is effectively prohibited, and finding an alternative to Johnson that every Republican could support is nearly impossible, especially with what is now a one-vote majority. (Rep. Mike Gallagher left Congress last Friday, joining Ken Buck, George Santos, Bill Johnson, and McCarthy as private citizens.)

Second, of course, is the fear that any replacement would almost certainly be worse. “If you vacate Johnson, we’re not electing a Republican Speaker,” a senior G.O.P. aide close to leadership told me bluntly. “Like, we barely elected him. The margins are smaller now… Hell, with the margins as tight as they are, you could accidentally elect [Democratic Minority Leader] Hakeem Jeffries. But more realistically, you end up with some sort of negotiated speaker who is palatable to enough Democrats and enough Republicans for them to become Speaker of the House.” …


“Committed… “, he says:

For over a month, House Speaker Mike Johnson has sat on a funding package that would send desperately needed ammunition and weaponry to Ukraine, mulling how best to gain a grasp of what is expected to be a difficult lift in the House.

The Republican speaker has indicated he will attempt to push for approval of tens of billions in wartime funding for Ukraine, as well as Israel, once the House returns in April. Yet it will be perhaps his most difficult task since he took the speaker’s gavel late last year.

“We’ll turn our attention to it and we won’t delay on that,” the Louisiana representative said of the Ukraine package at a news conference last week…

Rep. Gregory Meeks, the top Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, called it “devastating” that the House has departed for a two-week break with the aid package left unresolved. He, along with many Democrats, called on Johnson to allow a vote on a Senate-approved bill.

“If you’re serious about helping Ukraine, you just put the bill on the floor and let’s vote — let the House have its will,” he said.

But hardline conservatives in the House, adamantly opposed to aid for Ukraine, are already frustrated with Johnson’s willingness to work with Democrats to pass legislation — so much so that it could cost him his job. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a far-right Republican from Georgia, has filed a motion to vacate Johnson as speaker and warned him not to put Ukraine funding on the House floor…

    2. 2.

      oldster

      “Democrats have repeatedly made clear that we will find bipartisan common ground with our Republican colleagues on any issue, whenever and wherever possible, to take care of the business of the American people,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) told reporters

      I love that guy. Delivers a clear, crisp message in a clear, authoritative tone.

      A different kind of communicator for Buttigieg, but just as good in his own way. Dems are building a bench.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Gin & Tonic

      But hardline conservatives in the House, adamantly opposed to aid for Ukraine

      I’m so old I can remember when “hardline conservatives” steadfastly supported what they called “captive nations.”

      Reply
    5. 5.

      SpaceUnit

      Johnson should just put the bill up for a vote and let it pass.  If the goblins come for his job let them have it.  Really can’t image he’s enjoying it all that much.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Jackie

      I read that MTG is so pissed about Mike Gallagher‘s decision to quit the House AFTER Michigan’s deadline to hold a special election to replace him, she wants the GQP to oust him earlier than his announced retirement date – so Michigan can replace him before the cutoff deadline for a special election.

      I wonder if she can muster enough support?

      Reply
    12. 12.

      MomSense

      @Baud:

      Isn’t the reason they won’t bring it up for a vote because they are following the rule named for the former speaker Hastert who is a convicted child molester?

      Reply
    13. 13.

      wjca

      I’m not entirely clear on the minutia of the rules.  If Johnson moves the aid bill to the floor, can the nutcases somehow force the vote to vacate the chair to happen first?  Or does the aid bill vote happen first?

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Tony Jay

      It’s delicious.

      Until the MAGA Party ousts every single GOP Rep and Senator who would even consider voting with a Democrat for wherever they’ve decided is against MAGA ‘principles’ this week, the margins are too tight for them to rule over the ruin they embody.

      So as long as there’s enough Democrats to join with the saner Republicans to pass necessary funding bills during this period of not-Dem majority stasis, the MAGA minority don’t get their fun.

      But the further right the MAGAts push their caucus, the more seats they lose to the Democrats, and the more seats they lose to the Democrats the harder they have to push in order to take control of the GOP policy machine, with the vain hope that their preferred ideological gotterdamerung will be attractive to Mr and Missus Average American. And there’s an Election this year, and the GOP has picked Stinkypants McPorridgebrain as its standard bearer.

      Basically, I think the Democrats are in with a shot of across the board victories.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Percysowner

       

      Article I, section 5 of the United States Constitution provides that “Each House [of Congress] may determine the Rules of its proceedings, punish its members for disorderly behavior, and, with the concurrence of two-thirds, expel a member.”

      They can’t get the votes to pass a freaking bill without Democratic help. I don’t think the Democrats will help MTG get to 2/3 of the House in order to make it easier for the Republicans to keep their majority. He was elected, even if the Republican Party kicks him out that doesn’t get him out of the House itself. \

      I may be missing something, but I think he played them and played them good.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Mike in NC

      Empty Greene is probably going to be Fat Bastard’s choice for running mate, even if he’d say she’s not his type. We can only dream.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      wjca

      @Tony Jay: …there’s an Election this year, and the GOP has picked Stinkypants McPorridgebrain as its standard bearer.

      Basically, I think the Democrats are in with a shout of across the board victories.

      It seems that the Republicans are absolutely determined to lose in November.  Perhaps to get back to the put-upon-minority status that they are more comfortable with.  That being the case, the Democrats will have their job cut out for them to keep it from happening.

      Apathy and/or complacency could possibly do the trick.  But it will take work.  So the question is, can Democrats somehow manage to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory this year?

      Reply
    21. 21.

      cain

      @Mike in NC:

      They won’t get anyone from the House as it will make things even worse. But if they did pick one they could pick MTG but MTG is doing a great job of making the Dems gain more power

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Matt McIrvin

      During the George W. Bush era, I recall how the Republicans would just slam through one bill after another with a majority of “50%+1”. That was when they learned to optimize them to be as hardcore as possible–if any Democrats supported them, they knew they were leaving something on the table and should make it more extreme. They moved in lockstep. Democrats just seemed like they were getting steamrolled.

      This is the opposite of that. Forget laws, these people can’t even pass a House bill when they have the majority. They can’t even retain a Speaker. And I think it’s because people whose experience of politics began with that constitutional hardball era started getting high on their own supply. They can’t even think about strategy because politics is about messianic fantasies for them.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Eolirin

      @Jackie: I don’t think there’s a way for them to have the numbers to do that. I think they’d need a 2/3rds majority and no Democrat is going to go along with it.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      different-church-lady

      Americans are spending over $11,400 more annually to buy basic goods under his failed policies.

      If that were fuckin’ true I’d be bankrupt right now.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      different-church-lady

      FUCK EVERY GODDAMNED VOTER WHO HAS ENOUGH MONEY FOR SPORTS BETTING AND 60K PICKUP TRUCK WHO’S COMPLAINING ABOUT INFLATION FUCK YOU FUCK YOU FUCK YOU!!!!

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Tony Jay

      @wjca:

      It’s tricky, but they could tell the duskier elements of the solid Dem base that they’ve had their disruptive fun and now they have to swallow a metric shit-ton of tyre rims and anthrax in order to back the Biden/RFG ticket at the election.

      But they probably won’t. 

      Reply
    34. 34.

      MomSense

      @Baud:

      I think only on continuing resolutions to keep government open and that’s what ended McCarthy’s tenure as speaker and why MTG wants to oust Johnson.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      RSA

      Open thread? Here’s David Simon (of Homicide and The Wire fame) on X, schooling conservative trolls and Republican politicians (but I repeat myself) about the Baltimore Key Bridge collapse.  Sample:

      To Anthony Sabatini, the former Florida congressman who wrote “DEI did this” – referring to diversity, equity and inclusion – Simon took no prisoners. “Your mother did you, but after a hard life of service on a truck-stop lot, can we really hold her loosened, battered womb responsible for dropping you head-first on the Winnebago floor and burdening our society with another empty, racist demagogue thereafter? We cannot.”

      Reply

