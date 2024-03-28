I spent the whole day working with a break to walk Callie and go grocery shopping because I figured a week of soup and cereal was enough.
That’s it. That’s all I got.
Exhausted.
by John Cole| 24 Comments
This post is in: John Cole Presents "This Fucking Old House"
zhena gogolia
Working is good, sometimes.
Who is Callie?
SpaceUnit
There are starving kids in Africa who would be grateful for that soup and cereal.
Ohio Mom
@schrodingers_cat: Yesterday Cole said he would be walking his parents’ dog, her name must be Callie.
Hooray for graduating from soup and cereal.
Jay
Parent’s dog I believe.
A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan)
@SpaceUnit: Really?
SpaceUnit
@A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan):
Yes, really.
@A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan): I bet if he read it John laughed. Aren’t we all in the demographic who heard that phrase from our parents when we weren’t happy with a meal?
Starfish
@schrodingers_cat: She was introduced into the Cole’s parents household in September.
But if we are being dramatic, we can say that she is some bitch who is trying to steal Joelle’s man.
NotMax
Soup mix, canned or already prepared?
Inquiring minds and all that.
Anne Laurie
Something attempted, something done!
Toiling,—rejoicing,—sorrowing,
Onward through life he goes;
Each morning sees some task begin,
Each evening sees it close;
Something attempted, something done,
Has earned a night’s repose.
(On the one hand, you get to sit down while you work; on the other, you can’t hit your computer with a heavy sledge, which would sometimes be a real mood-lifter… )
@schrodingers_cat: Callie coming home with Mom and Dad Cole for the first time in the fall.
Working is impressive. Implies some level of reading and comprehension. Thus, progress continues.
Cooking is good, too.
eclare
For some reason I never received that phrase. My parents were very laissez-faire, eat it or not, this is dinner. I am very glad I was never forced into the clean plate club at home. One time that I was forced to clean my plate was at Girl Scout camp, I later threw up on my troop leader.
I told her that I did not want macaroni and cheese.
The Up and Up
I returned a library book today, West Virginia Off the Beaten Path. A couple Cabellas, monster museums, golden delicious festivals, college campuses featured.
eclare
That sounds like a good day, John.
TBone
The video at this link is truly gatdang satisfying. Kyle gets run off stage by a Black student. 🔥 Ah, almost need a smoke after this one 😆
https://crooksandliars.com/2024/03/see-killer-kyle-see-killer-kyle-run-run
Lyrebird
You rock, JC!!
