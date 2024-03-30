Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

He wakes up lying, and he lies all day.

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

He seems like a smart guy, but JFC, what a dick!

You don’t get to peddle hatred on saturday and offer condolences on sunday.

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

Not all heroes wear capes.

I conferred with the team and they all agree – still not tired of winning!

President Biden is doing good where he can, and getting it done.

Prediction: the GOP will rethink its strategy of boycotting future committees.

The next time the wall street journal editorial board speaks the truth will be the first.

“Can i answer the question? No you can not!”

Republicans do not pay their debts.

“The difference between stupidity and genius is that genius has its limits.”

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

People are complicated. Love is not.

I was confident that someone would point it out and thought why not me.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

I didn’t have alien invasion on my 2023 BINGO card.

The revolution will be supervised.

Battle won, war still ongoing.

Despite his magical powers, I don’t think Trump is thinking this through, to be honest.

Meanwhile over at truth Social, the former president is busy confessing to crimes.

You are here: Home / Economics / Grifters Gonna Grift / Cold Grey Dawn Open Thread: In Elon’s Mind, We Are All NPCs

Cold Grey Dawn Open Thread: In Elon’s Mind, We Are All NPCs

by | 11 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Maybe I’m just an aging Cynic, but it surprised me that none of the professional commentors I’ve read saw this clip and didn’t (ahem) grok that soutpiel Elon Musk lost it when a guy Musk perceived as Coloured didn’t automatically support him. Elon does not grant uppity not-Whites an audience! His minions failed him when they allowed this pretender into his magnificent domain!

NPCs are non-player characters — less-than-autonomous ‘filler’ in tabletop or video games, virtual-world spear-carriers. It’s become a gamer insult that ‘people who don’t agree with my opinions’ are ‘NPCs’… not actually human. Gosh, why would an Independent Thinker like Mr. Musk resort to neck-beard level slang like that?…


Because Musk has openly, fully endorsed the Great Replacement Theory…

From NYMag, in a Kara Swisher interview with Don Lemon:

Lemon: When presented with facts about things that he tweets about, and I’ll still call it tweeting, about his posts. He didn’t like that. When I asked him about his, you know, his alleged drug use that’s been reported in The Wall Street Journal, very credible organizations. When I asked him about his ketamine use that he himself had tweeted about, he himself put out there, he bristled at that and I said, “I wouldn’t talk about these things, Elon. I wouldn’t talk about your ketamine use if you had not publicly said that — how would I even know about it?”

And he actually had a very good answer. He said, “The reason I talked about it is because I thought it would help people. And if you’re on SSRIs, maybe you should consider taking ketamine.” And I think he’s absolutely right. I myself have suffered from depression. He talked about depression and, you know, his use of ketamine. And I said, “I have suffered from depression, and I agree with you. You should try different things.” I used to do talk therapy, and my doctor actually tried drug therapy on me. I’ve done stories about people with PTSD who have done ketamine and other drugs, and it has actually helped them. So we agreed on that. But that went over his head. I don’t think he even heard it because I just don’t think that he liked sitting there taking questions from me, someone that he has a history with, and just being held accountable, and just being held to facts.

When I talked about DEI and about what he tweeted about — you remember the Alaska Airlines pilot who, when the door blew off and she landed the plane successfully. He said, somehow, that it was a DEI thing. I said, “But this is a woman who’s landed a plane successfully. That means that she is actually qualified to do a job. So I don’t understand why you’re tweeting the things that you’re tweeting. There’s no evidence of what you’re putting out there.”

And he said, “Well, it would just be awful it we’re lowering the standards on air safety and if we’re lowering the standards for medical school because of DEI.” And I said, “Yes, that would be awful, but there is no actual evidence that it is happening. So why are you doing it? It is hypothetical.”

He said. “All I’m saying is that it would be terrible and we shouldn’t do it.”

I said, “Yes, everyone agrees with that, but why would I say it, because it’s not happening!”

Swisher: Right. And what did he say? He didn’t like pushback.

Lemon: He didn’t. He didn’t like pushback…

PUSHBACK is what NPCs get!

Hand to Murphy, when Trump loses (again), I’m not sure Elon will survive the blow to *his* theory of the universe.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Balconesfault
  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • Jay
  • Matt McIrvin
  • MattF
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • piratedan
  • Ten Bears
  • Tony Jay
  • Viva BrisVegas

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    11Comments

    3. 3.

      Tony Jay

       “I can’t explain it. Elon was… with all that money, all that success, he’s lauded – and rightly so – for his futurist thinking… but he came across as, well, as a bit of a dumb prick.”

      “…………….”

      ”You’ll edit that out, right?”

      ”We’ll edit that out, sure.”

      This exchange would fit right in with the crawling fawning.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Betty Cracker

      Musk couldn’t even find an original way to express his personal anxiety about mortality and relevance.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Viva BrisVegas

      This is the guy most likely to become the world’s first trillionaire.

      Bring on the Biden Billionaire Tax.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Balconesfault

      I’m convinced that Musk’s embrace of the right wing is twofold.

      First, he hates that government has the power to regulate anything… how he treats his workers, workplace safety at his plants, consumer protection standards, etc. All those can put guardrails on his conduct, and he can’t abide guardrails because he knows he’s smarter than anyone creating/enforcing guardrails.

      Second, he hates being called out for saying stupid shit, and he likes to shit post and repost shit posts.

      If you have a 1970s South Africa attitude towards a lot of social issues … and your ego makes you spend an inordinate amount of time on social media… you’re going to say or repost some stupid stuff. And the criticism came from the left.

      So he had to embrace the side that cheered his shit posts, because ego.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Matt McIrvin

      Do you know who you can massacre without consequences (if the game let’s you)? NPCs. His dismissal contains the same threat he’s discounting.  “Only a non-person world think we’re dehumanizing you, ” he’s saying.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      MattF

      Musk is a shitposter, a troll— a pie filter just for Elon would be a good thing. He believes his wealth allows him to say or post whatever, and that appear to be true, unfortunately. Fair to ask if he’s degenerating as we watch. Ugh.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.