Maybe I’m just an aging Cynic, but it surprised me that none of the professional commentors I’ve read saw this clip and didn’t (ahem) grok that soutpiel Elon Musk lost it when a guy Musk perceived as Coloured didn’t automatically support him. Elon does not grant uppity not-Whites an audience! His minions failed him when they allowed this pretender into his magnificent domain!

NPCs are non-player characters — less-than-autonomous ‘filler’ in tabletop or video games, virtual-world spear-carriers. It’s become a gamer insult that ‘people who don’t agree with my opinions’ are ‘NPCs’… not actually human. Gosh, why would an Independent Thinker like Mr. Musk resort to neck-beard level slang like that?…

Sounds like the NPC chorus has some success. Did you watch the video? Trump is referring to job losses in the auto industry.



Because Musk has openly, fully endorsed the Great Replacement Theory…

From NYMag, in a Kara Swisher interview with Don Lemon:

… Lemon: When presented with facts about things that he tweets about, and I’ll still call it tweeting, about his posts. He didn’t like that. When I asked him about his, you know, his alleged drug use that’s been reported in The Wall Street Journal, very credible organizations. When I asked him about his ketamine use that he himself had tweeted about, he himself put out there, he bristled at that and I said, “I wouldn’t talk about these things, Elon. I wouldn’t talk about your ketamine use if you had not publicly said that — how would I even know about it?”

And he actually had a very good answer. He said, “The reason I talked about it is because I thought it would help people. And if you’re on SSRIs, maybe you should consider taking ketamine.” And I think he’s absolutely right. I myself have suffered from depression. He talked about depression and, you know, his use of ketamine. And I said, “I have suffered from depression, and I agree with you. You should try different things.” I used to do talk therapy, and my doctor actually tried drug therapy on me. I’ve done stories about people with PTSD who have done ketamine and other drugs, and it has actually helped them. So we agreed on that. But that went over his head. I don’t think he even heard it because I just don’t think that he liked sitting there taking questions from me, someone that he has a history with, and just being held accountable, and just being held to facts.

When I talked about DEI and about what he tweeted about — you remember the Alaska Airlines pilot who, when the door blew off and she landed the plane successfully. He said, somehow, that it was a DEI thing. I said, “But this is a woman who’s landed a plane successfully. That means that she is actually qualified to do a job. So I don’t understand why you’re tweeting the things that you’re tweeting. There’s no evidence of what you’re putting out there.”

And he said, “Well, it would just be awful it we’re lowering the standards on air safety and if we’re lowering the standards for medical school because of DEI.” And I said, “Yes, that would be awful, but there is no actual evidence that it is happening. So why are you doing it? It is hypothetical.”

He said. “All I’m saying is that it would be terrible and we shouldn’t do it.”

I said, “Yes, everyone agrees with that, but why would I say it, because it’s not happening!”

Swisher: Right. And what did he say? He didn’t like pushback.

Lemon: He didn’t. He didn’t like pushback…