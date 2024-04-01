Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Florida to Ban Abortion in 30 Days

Breaking news from the Tampa Bay Times:

TALLAHASSEE — Florida voters will get the chance to vote on protecting abortion access after the Florida Supreme Court on Monday allowed the amendment onto 2024 ballots. But the court on Monday also released an opinion upholding the state’s current 15-week abortion ban.

Upholding the current law triggers a six-week abortion ban that lawmakers approved last year to go into effect. That law offers limited exceptions for rape and incest, and will go into effect 30 days after Monday’s ruling.

The change will disrupt abortion access not only in Florida, but for women across the southeastern U.S., giving them fewer places to turn to for legal abortions in a part of the country where many states ban abortion almost entirely.

Though the court was expected to rule on the abortion amendment because of an April 1 deadline, its decision to release an opinion on the state’s current 15-week ban came as a surprise.

This is a developing story. Check back at tampabay.com for updates.

Every one of the justices is a Republican appointee, and the majority were elevated to the state supreme court by DeSantis. The wingnut wife of one of the judges introduced the 6-week ban bill that DeSantis signed while running for president. (No, the judge didn’t recuse because Republican.)

Consider the contradictions heightened. Will the voters of this state turn out to reject this theocratic bullshit by a margin of 60% or more? I wish I were more confident they would. But at least everything is on the table and the stakes in November are perfectly clear.

    2. 2.

      Old School

      What does the ballot amendment do?  Legalize abortion with no restrictions?  Something else?

      Edit:

      Here it is:

      No law shall prohibit, penalize, delay, or restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient’s health, as determined by the patient’s healthcare provider. This amendment does not change the Legislature’s constitutional authority to require notification to a parent or guardian before a minor has an abortion.

    4. 4.

      sdhays

      Earlier, I had read that people were wondering if the Court would sit on a decision regarding the abortion ban until after the election in a craven attempt to have people vote on the amendment without the need for it “real”. So, this is better than that. But still awful.

    5. 5.

      Frankensteinbeck

      The Villages are conservatives who can’t get pregnant, so they don’t care.

      But still, Dobbs has been a gigantic motivator.

      There will be plenty of suffering until then thanks to these assholes.

    6. 6.

      WaterGirl

      Abortion will be on the ballot in FL in November.

      Florida voters will have the final say on a constitutional amendment to guarantee access to abortion after the state’s Supreme Court Monday decided to allow the question on whether to pass it on the 2024 statewide ballot.

      The court concluded the proposed initiative, the Amendment to Limit Government Interference with Abortion, sponsored by Floridians Protecting Freedom, adequately informs voters of the proposed amendment’s effect.

      The 4 -3 ruling ensures abortion will be on voter’s minds when casting ballots in the 2024 election. The initiative to place abortion access before voters came after the Florida Legislature approved a six-week abortion ban in 2023. Justices effectively upheld than ban in a separate ruling that struck down Florida’s decades-old privacy amendment that once garnered unanimous high court approval and granted constitutional protections to abortion.

      But voters could ultimately overturn the justices.

      The ballot summary states, “No law shall prohibit, penalize, delay, or restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient’s health, as determined by the patient’s healthcare provider. “

      “There is no lack of candor or accuracy: the ballot language plainly informs voters that the material legal effects of the proposed amendment will be that the government will be unable to enact laws that “prohibit, penalize, delay, or restrict” previability abortions or abortions necessary to protect the mother’s health,” wrote the majority.

    10. 10.

      Betty Cracker

      @WaterGirl: Yes — a supermajority is necessary to amend the state constitution. I think there’s a chance it will pass, despite FL’s wingnutty turn. Progressive measures like a minimum wage raise and restoring felon voter rights cleared that bar within the past several years. We’ll see. 🤷‍♀️

    11. 11.

      Eduardo

      @Betty: Women and men.

      Who can provide a reputable organization working on passing the amendment to the constitution?  This is not only a just cause but a catalyst if any will ever be to start turning arounds things here in FL.

    13. 13.

      Freemark

      GOP lawmakers replace trustees at historically Black college in Tennessee

      Republican lawmakers in Tennessee this week replaced the board of trustees at the state’s only public historically Black college, saying leaders had mismanaged money at the school

      Several audits conducted over the years, including two released this week, revealed that TSU has faced challenges in maintaining financial stability, which led lawmakers to pursue dissolving the board of trustees. But a recent forensic audit revealed no evidence of “fraud or malfeasance” at the university.

      A federal report last fall on land-grant universities such as Tennessee State stated the university was underfunded by the state by $2.1 billion from 1987 to 2022. Just two schools in the state have the land-grant designation: TSU and the University of Tennessee.

      So there are two land-grant schools in Tennessee. A land-grant school receive federal funding that the state government must match. TSU, Tennessee’s only public historically Black college, has been shorted the state funds to the tune of 2.1 BILLION dollars. UoT, a predominantly white school, has never been shorted and has even received more than its match many years.

      Not sure why there was an article written about this. Seems like a perfectly legitimate thing to do.

    14. 14.

      Anonymous At Work

      @Frankensteinbeck: But who complain that their kids and grandkids won’t visit them.  “It’s not safe to visit Florida” boycott would hit The Villages as hard as any visitation boycott since Lysistrata.

    15. 15.

      hueyplong

      Seems like nothing would be more likely to goose Dem turnout than this.

      Gotta admit, though, the first reaction was to visualize the Bugs Bunny bit with the saw and the map.

    17. 17.

      rikyrah

      I admit. I was hesitant about Democrats spending serious money in Florida, but now?
      Yes. Yes. Yes.
      We need to spend the funds, and get out the voters for this amendment. And, link it to the Senate race.

    18. 18.

      B1naryS3rf

      I will be utterly amazed if Florida is in play again as a result of this fustercluck. It’s primitive to ask is it possible, so instead I’d ask – how possible is it? The Florida Democratic Organizations do not inspire confidence.

    19. 19.

      CarolPW

      Allowing the abortion ban to take effect as well as allowing the abortion protection initiative to be on the ballot seems to optimize Dem turnout. These people are stupid.

    21. 21.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Anonymous At Work:

      But who complain that their kids and grandkids won’t visit them.

      There’s a reason their kids and grandkids won’t visit them.  That they’re this kind of asshole is it.

      EDIT – And I’m still horrified by the damage this will do for six months.

    23. 23.

      sdhays

      @rikyrah: Same. Rick Scott won his Senate race by just over 10k in 2018, and he apparently has atrocious approval ratings. Yes, it’s been 6 years and 2022 was terrible for Democrats in Florida, but Senator Batboy hasn’t been shy about wanting to dismantle Social Security and Medicare and apparently has atrocious approval ratings. We shouldn’t assume he’s not vulnerable.

