Deplorati Donny-Brook

Deplorati Donny-Brook

by | 22 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

I thoroughly enjoyed this CNN account of Republicans rhetorically punching each other in the snot-locker, stomping fellow caucus members’ insteps and kneeing one another in the beans with great force. The donnybrook concerns an upcoming GOP primary in the Virginia 5th between arch-conservatives Bob Good, the incumbent and GOP House Freedom Caucus chief, and challenger John McGuire.

House GOP reps are blasting each other with a level of rancor I can’t recall seeing before the whole party went feral. It’s hard to guess who is on the side of whom, given that everyone involved is a hard-right creep:

“Bob Good didn’t come here to govern. He came here to be famous,” [Derrick] Van Orden, a Wisconsin Republican, told CNN. “Bob Good’s wearing our jersey, and he’s not on the team.”

Van Orden added: “If you look at what we have not been able to accomplish in this Congress, it’s predominantly because of Bob Good and his ilk.”

Van Orden is a gigantic dick in his own right — you may recall him as the asshole who screamed and cursed at Senate pages who were lying on the floor in the Rotunda taking photos at the end of their term last year. And speaking of massive fore/dickheads:

“This is the most important primary in the country,” said [Florida Rep. Matt] Gaetz, who led the charge to oust McCarthy and has targeted two other sitting Republicans in their primaries so far this cycle. “Bob is our masthead. Bob Good is our leader among House conservatives to get us on the same page to ensure that it is the people’s interests that rise above the special interests. They know that they hate us. But you know what, there are more of us.”

Good backed DeSantis in the primary, which is the focus of most of the verbal slap-fights. Earlier this year, Trump advisor Chris LaCivita told a Virginia paper that “Bob Good won’t be electable when we get done with him.” But LaCivita declined the opportunity to slam Good anew for the CNN article, so perhaps Trump’s attention is on other things right now, like hoovering up RNC money.

Other members of the Deplorati also expressed opinions on Good:

Rep. Ryan Zinke of Montana, a former Trump Cabinet member who is backing McGuire, added: “We can do a lot better than Good,” he said. “We can do great.”

And Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene – who was booted from the Freedom Caucus last year after sparring with her GOP colleagues – has endorsed McGuire, saying Good “cannot be trusted and will work against Trump.”

“John McGuire endorsed and supported President Trump while you stabbed him in the back,” she posted on X.

Good angrily dismissed her.

“Nobody cares what Marjorie Taylor Greene says or thinks. And she’s a one-man show, she’s grandstanding and she wants attention,” Good said.

It would be a shame if these irredeemably terrible people kept hurling insults at each other, right up until the June primary vote! (I assume they’ll all scuttle back under their rocks if Trump opens his fat orange yap to endorse one of the candidates.)

I know nothing about the district, but my guess is if it elected Good, it probably isn’t gettable for Democrats. (Maybe knowledgeable friend of the blog Geminid or someone else with local knowledge will weigh in with a more informed take?)

Anyhoo, here’s hoping crushing pressure and high temperatures harden already hard feelings into a diamond-like consistency in the House GOP. Open thread!

    3. 3.

      Another Scott

      The CNN report apparently left out a bunch of important stuff about Good’s opponent. BlueVirginia.us:

      See below for video of CNN’s “report” (in air quotes) this morning on the nasty VA05 Republican primary between far-right-extremist/theocrat/bigot Rep. Bob Good and challenger John McGuire, who is literally an insurrectionist and also far-right, plus a Trump/MAGA fanatic. Yet in its “report,” CNN fails to mention that McGuire is an insurrectionist and far-right extremist and even falsely claims Bob Good is being challenged from the “center right” (!!!).

      The “center right”??? Is CNN actually arguing that Kevin McCarthy and his allies aren’t super conservative (definitely NOT “center-right”) themselves? And again, more to the point – John McGuire is a Trump cultist (he was literally in the pro-Trump mob outside the US Capitol on 1/6/21) and about as far right as you can get (the comprehensive VAPLAN scorecard for the 2024 Virginia General Assembly session rated McGuire THE most right-wing member of the State Senate). For whatever bizarre reasons, CNN mentions none of that. But wait, there’s more! That’s right, CNN also almost completely misses the big story here, which is that McGuire’s primary against Good is, in large part, fueled by Trump wanting to take out Good for “disloyalty,” specifically Good having endorsed Ron DeSantis for president over Trump.

      In sum, CNN’s report is a really, really bad joke, the worst of political “journalism,” and a perfect case study in how the political “mainstream media” in this country is helping to put our democracy in grave danger.

      P.S. Whoops, almost forgot to mention some of “center-right” McGuire’s endorsers: Rudy Giuliani (’nuff said), Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (total nutjob/extremist), Rep. Derrick Van Orden (who was at the so-called “Stop the Steal” rally on the National Mall on 1/6/21), Rep. Ryan Zinke (Trump’s horrendously bad, corrupt, global-warming-denier Secretary of the Interior), etc. Also, although Trump hasn’t endorsed McGuire – yet! – Trump’s campaign manager Chris LaCivita recently stated that “Bob Good won’t be electable when we get done with him.” So yeah, Trump might as well have endorsed McGuire. Not that CNN’s “report” mentions any of this.

      I’m not tired of all the winning yet, are you??

      Thanks.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Dangerman

      Marjorie Taylor Greene … (says) Good “cannot be trusted and will work against Trump.”

      Well, shit. I agree with MTG this morning. To my knowledge, this is a first.

      I’m thinking extra long, extra hot shower to wipe off that feeling. I’ll have to warn my roommates to ignore the screaming of the scalding from my scolding.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      John S.

      The 5th district includes the majority of Southside Virginia. Within the district are the cities of Charlottesville, Danville, and Lynchburg.

      It’s a 75% white, mostly rural district where the median income is low and only a quarter of the population has a college degree (and more than 10% never finished high school).

      In other words, it’s Trump country.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Sherparick

      The thing is this district may be gettable. Good won easily in 2022 mid-terms, but the Dems did not put any money in the race. In 2020, Good did not even get 53% of the vote.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      MazeDancer

      Waiting for Johnson to put a Ukraine bill on the floor and Marge to pounce.

      There are so many liars online now, cannot bear an April Fool’s joke.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      TBone

      oh dear LORT I just saw a new campaign ad by McCormick (R-ussian) running here in PA where he highlights, I shit you not, wrestling!  In a gym with mats 😆😂🤣 howsat for sticking a finger in Gym Jordan’s eye?!! But I guess it will fly over the heads of those in the cult.

      🎶

      https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=3Y71iDvCYXA

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Geminid

      The 5th CD will likely be out of Democrats’  reach for the rest of this decade, but the primary is an interesting intraparty fight. McGuire has a real shot because Good has made enemies, especially because his was one of the 8 Republican votes that cost McCarthy his Squeakership.

      Good has his allies, and last week Reps. Matt Gaetz, Chip Roy and former Rep. Mark Meadows staged a 3-day tour of the district. They called it “The Freedom Fighters” tour. The venues were mostly restaurants so the events were RSVP.

      Sen. McGuire is one of the many ex-special forces Republicans being elected to office in red districts. The biggest thing he’s got going is that he endorsed Trump early and has Trump’s endorsement. Good endorsed DeSantis and McGuire isn’t letting anyone forget it.

      There is a Virginia news site, Cardinal News, that specializes in Southside and Southwest Virginia news, and they are covering this race fairly closely.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      NickM

      In other news, Trump’s Truth Social stock — trading under the abbreviation DJT — is down more than 25% today.  I guess this means the dump part of the pump’n’dump cycle is kicking in, but it seems like it’s way too early for him to be dumping a lot of stock.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Denali5

      @NotMax:

      Did not appreciate the photos of young girls scantily dressed and moving provocatively on this site. Seemed pretty close to child porn.

      Reply

