Monday Evening Open Thread: The (Latest) Trump Pump & Dump

Monday Evening Open Thread: The (Latest) Trump Pump & Dump

21 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Per CNN, “Trump’s net worth plunges $1 billion as his media stock tumbles”:

Shares of Truth Social owner Trump Media & Technology Group plunged Monday after the company disclosed that it lost more than $58 million and generated very little revenue in 2023. Former President Donald Trump is the company’s majority shareholder, and his net worth tumbled by more than $1 billion Monday as a result.

The figures underscore why some experts warn Trump Media’s multibillion-dollar valuation defies logic and is reminiscent of the meme stock craze.

In a regulatory filing on Monday, Trump Media said it lost $58.2 million in 2023, compared with a profit of $50.5 million in 2022…

Former President Donald Trump owns a commanding stake of 78.8 million shares in the newly public company. At Monday afternoon’s prices, that stake is now worth approximately about $3.8 billion. This represents a massive boost to Trump’s net worth, though it is down significantly from a peak of about $6.3 billion just last week.

The losses disclosed Monday are so severe that Trump Media’s accountants warned at the time they “raise substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern,” which is Wall Street for: We may not be able to stay in business. That warning echoes one made in November when accountants said Trump Media might not survive unless it soon completes its merger to go public…

The problem for Trump Media is its main product — Truth Social — is shrinking.

Monthly active US users on iOS and Android plunged in February to 494,000, down 51% year-over-year, according to Similarweb. By comparison, X has 75 million monthly active US users. Even Threads has more than 10 times as many users as Truth Social, according to Similarweb…


Per the Washington Post, “Trump Media stock plunges as 2023 Truth Social loss put at $58 million”:

The new financial figures throw into stark relief the gap between Trump Media’s highly hyped investor-driven valuation on the public stock market and the reality of its business performance.

They also raise questions about the possibility that Trump could use the company as a financial lifeline. Trump cannot sell his shares or use them as collateral for a loan for six months due to a provision in the company’s merger agreement, known as a lockup.

The company’s board could vote to waive that requirement but has yet to do so, the filings state. Cashing out early could sink the stock price further by flooding the market with shares and undermining investor confidence in Trump’s commitment to the brand, financial analysts said.

Trump, who invested no money in Trump Media, was given 78 million shares of the company last week and stands to earn tens of millions more over the next three years if the stock stays above $12 to $17, a filing shows.

Trump Media said in a filing that it expects to incur more “operating losses and negative cash flows” as it works to expand its user base but that it expects its growth will come from Truth Social’s “overall appeal.”…

You have no idea how many morons will throw more money down our rathole!…

    21Comments

    4. 4.

      Urza

      @Baud: They never had a huge user base.  News orgs got into it though after they missed out on some other tech trend right before it first came out.  Twitter hasn’t lost nearly as many users, at least that they report, as we would imagine given all the uproar of it being taken over and platforming nazis.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Sure Lurkalot

      I get it that a fool and his money are soon parted but just how many fools are there?

      Inquiring minds (don’t) want to know.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Anne Laurie

      @Baud: By comparison, X has 75 million monthly active US users.

      If my very tiny, never-use-the-‘For You’ feed is any indication, at least a third of those users are bots & (other) scam artists.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      terraformer

      Make no mistake – everything bad that happens to this person is subsequently used as “rigged” or somesuch

      the same orange fella who is so fixated on stock market performance will seamlessly pivot to his losses as “very unfair” and “the worst hoax the world has ever seen” and, of course, will blame it – directly, indirectly, or both, on Jews

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Jay

      The Vancouver Stock Exchange was infamous for decades for “penny stock” pump and dumps.

      Most common were carousel scams. Guy 1 sells his 1,000 shares of “Stock Nym here”, valued at $0.02 a share to Guy 2, at $0.08. Stock price goes up on the VSE to $0.08. Guy 2 sells to Guy 3 at $0.12. Guy 3 sells to Guy 4 at $0.15, Guy 4 sells to Guy 1 at $0.20 and so on, a trend line is established, and people outside the scam think, what do these “buyers” know that I don’t?

      Quite often, (because this was often done with mining stocks, issued by a Company with just a PO Box and often not even a valid mineral claim), there would be an announcement of a planned merger or new “profitable” assay results and the stock price would triple.

      Only to collapse after the four cashed out and the Company would go dormant once again.

      Given the dominance of algorithmic trading, (invented by Al Gore), I am surprise that more pump and dumps don’t happen.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Martin

      Monthly active US users on iOS and Android plunged in February to 494,000,

      Just to let people know, it’s impossible to verify those are US users. That could easily be 494,000 FSB bot accounts being managed through a VPN connected to a US IP address.

      Social media companies can verify this by doing some work. None do, and none want to.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Jackie

      Sorry to go OT, but this is important for Floridians! Not only do they get to vote for abortion, they also get to vote on legalizing recreational pot!

      Florida’s Adult-Use Cannabis Measure Will Land on 2024 Ballot.

      The state’s Supreme Court approved the Trulieve-backed constitutional amendment despite opposition from Florida’s attorney general.

      Florida voters will decide the fate of a citizen-initiated constitutional amendment to legalize adult-use cannabis in the November 2024 election after the state’s Supreme Court approved the measure’s ballot language in a 5-2 decision April 1.

      The court’s justices, who heard oral arguments on the proposal in November 2023 after state Attorney General Ashley Moody filed a four-part argument against allowing the measure to go before voters, had until April 1 to approve or reject the language, per Florida Constitution. 

      As part of the normal judicial review process, the state’s top justices regularly review citizen-initiated amendments to determine if the ballot language is clear and unambiguous in a manner that does not mislead voters, and if the proposal embraces no more than one subject matter. 

      In Monday’s decision, the majority opinion ruled that the proposed adult-use legalization ballot language is sufficient to go before voters on Nov. 5.

      https://www.cannabisbusinesstimes.com/news/florida-supreme-court-ruling-2024-cannabis-ballot-language/

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Jay

      @Ken:

      the “news” was part of the SEC filings. Up until the merger was approved and open trading began, there were few “real” numbers, it was all hype. The SEC however demands “real” numbers, (not TIFG imaginary numbers).

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Citizen Alan

      @Baud:  I wonder how many of those 75 million are like me–permanently suspended after telling some piece of Trump Trash exactly what I thought of them yet unable to leave the platform because if you’re suspended, you don’t have access to delete the account.

      Reply

