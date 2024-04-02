Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

“In the future, this lab will be a museum. don’t touch it.”

The revolution will be supervised.

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

Chutkan laughs. Lauro sits back down.

Never forget that he train is barreling down on Trump, even as he dances on the tracks.

There are some who say that there are too many strawmen arguments on this blog.

Balloon Juice, where there is always someone who will say you’re doing it wrong.

Let’s not be the monsters we hate.

When you’re in more danger from the IDF than from Russian shelling, that’s really bad.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

You cannot shame the shameless.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Something needs to be done about our bogus SCOTUS.

I conferred with the team and they all agree – still not tired of winning!

“Look, it’s not against the rules anywhere, but a black woman with power was dating and there has to be something wrong with that.”

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

These days, even the boring Republicans are nuts.

Speaking of republicans, is there a way for a political party to declare intellectual bankruptcy?

Spilling the end game before they can coat it in frankl luntz-approved dogwhistles.

The current Supreme Court is a rogue court. Very dangerous.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

When we show up, we win.

Boeing: repeatedly making the case for high speed rail.

There is no compromise when it comes to body autonomy. You either have it or you don’t.

You are here: Home / 2024 Elections / Open Thread: Good People Doing Good Things, Shepard Fairey

Open Thread: Good People Doing Good Things, Shepard Fairey

by | 3 Comments

This post is in: , ,

You may remember this by Shepard Fairey:

And these from 2017:

Open Thread: Shepard Fairey's New Campaign 1

He was on Maddow last night. I could only find the second half of the interview on YouTube, still not up at MSNBC yet, but I’m sure it will be at some point.

 

Open Thread: Shepard Fairey's New Campaign

Here are links to:

Open Thread: Shepard Fairey's New Campaign 2

People for the American Way (founded by Norman Lear)

 

Open Thread: Shepard Fairey's New Campaign 3
Artist: Beverly McIver

Artists for Democracy 2024

 

 

Open Thread: Shepard Fairey's New Campaign 4

ObeyGiant (Shepard’s website)

This is an open thread

 

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Brachiator
  • Manyakitty
  • UncleEbeneezer

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    3Comments

    1. 1.

      UncleEbeneezer

      Thank you for this.  It’s important for everyone to remember that there is a WHOLE LOT on the line in November.  And a lot of it is up to us

      PS- MFing FIRST!!!, lol (first time I think, in all my years here)

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.