Worker Power, poised to run the state’s most extensive electoral field operation, announced its endorsement of Congressman Ruben Gallego for the U.S. Senate. Worker Power joins a coalition of labor and progressive groups in endorsing Congressman Gallego. “Worker Power is immensely proud to endorse Congressman Gallego for Senate. He has always been a staunch supporter of Arizona’s working families. His integrity, compassion, and dedication to improving the lives of all Arizonans–no matter their race, age, gender identity, or socioeconomic status–are the foundation of what makes him the right candidate for Senate,” said Brendan Walsh, Executive Director of Worker Power. “Congressman Gallego is one of us,” said Maggie Acosta, Worker Power Field Director. “He has a working-class background and understands the needs of families in Arizona. He symbolizes what we are fighting for: opportunity no matter where you come from, the rights of people over corporate greed, and a future where we can all live with dignity.” In 2022, over 400 canvassers with Worker Power and UNITE HERE Local 11 knocked on a total of 750,000 and had 120,000 conversations with voters in Arizona advocating for U.S. Senator Mark Kelly, Katie Hobbs, Adrian Fontes, Kris Mayes, and other state and local candidates.

Remember, we helped fund a Worker Power team in AZ in 2022, and we raised funds for all for the listed candidates, and a few others from AZ, I believe.