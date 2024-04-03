Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

For the Night Shift

Even though fundraising for Worker Power was last week :-) I thought you’d be interested in reading the announcement about Ruben.  Looking good, Ruben!

We have an angel match to keep us going for AZ and an another angel match to keep us going for NV.  The NV Angel is matching up to $800 more for their state, and the AZ Angel still has $625 still available on her match.   There are separate thermometers so you can choose which state(s) you want to donate to!

Remember, with an external match and a BJ angel, your donations up to $50 per person end up being 4x your donation amount.   At least until we run out of BJ Angels!

To count toward the match, let us know about your donation in the comments, or you can drop me an email message if you prefer.  Let me know which state or state in the comments.

ARIZONA

 

NEVADA

For the Night Shift

Worker Power, poised to run the state’s most extensive electoral field operation, announced its endorsement of Congressman Ruben Gallego for the U.S. Senate. Worker Power joins a coalition of labor and progressive groups in endorsing Congressman Gallego.

“Worker Power is immensely proud to endorse Congressman Gallego for Senate. He has always been a staunch supporter of Arizona’s working families. His integrity, compassion, and dedication to improving the lives of all Arizonans–no matter their race, age, gender identity, or socioeconomic status–are the foundation of what makes him the right candidate for Senate,” said Brendan Walsh, Executive Director of Worker Power.

“Congressman Gallego is one of us,” said Maggie Acosta, Worker Power Field Director. “He has a working-class background and understands the needs of families in Arizona. He symbolizes what we are fighting for: opportunity no matter where you come from, the rights of people over corporate greed, and a future where we can all live with dignity.”

In 2022, over 400 canvassers with Worker Power and UNITE HERE Local 11 knocked on a total of 750,000 and had 120,000 conversations with voters in Arizona advocating for U.S. Senator Mark Kelly, Katie Hobbs, Adrian Fontes, Kris Mayes, and other state and local candidates.

Remember, we helped fund a Worker Power team in AZ in 2022, and we raised funds for all for the listed candidates, and a few others from AZ, I believe.

    94Comments

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      This is an open thread, but I will check back first thing in the morning to make sure everyone on the night crew is matched for any donations in the comments.

      Because of the Angle match and the external match, your donation up to $50 per state gets multiplied by 4.

      $10 -> $40,  $15 -> $60,  $25 -> 100,  $35 -> $140,  $50 -> $200

      Reply
    12. 12.

      frosty

      $50 to Arizona from me. Thanks for organizing this WG, I feel like my donations are doing something really useful.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Almost Retired

      Excellent! I’m in for $50 for AZ and $50 for NV.

      At this very moment, I am southern Arizona on a hiking and eating fattening shit road trip (it evens out).

      Just had the most amazing fry bread taco made by a local Tohono O’odham woman. It this were Los Angeles, she would rebrand herself as the creator of Apache-Aztec Fusion Cuisine, and then wait around for her Michelin star. Exquisite stuff. Extra hiking up bigger hills tomorrow to compensate.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Soprano2

      So we had our school board election today. When I went to vote there was a man there talking to the election workers. He said he had voted by absentee ballot but wanted to know if that would show up if he tried to vote today in person. They told him yes, it would. They had to tell him several times. I wanted to roll my eyes. I talked to them a little bit after I voted. They said he had been in before, that he was outside advocating for some of the school board candidates. Luckily, the people he was for didn’t take over the board. We still have the same amount of book banners and people who worry about safe space stickers – 3. There are 4 sane candidates on the board still, so it won’t be overtaken by attempts to ban books and safe space stickers. I feel like we dodged a real bullet, maybe this is the end of the bullshit at least around here.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Almost Retired

      @mrmoshpotato: ​  Lots of beans and cheese and sauce and some sort of incredible “stewed meat.” I thought it best not to ask too many questions about the stewed meat.​

      Reply
    19. 19.

      NotMax

      This is an open thread.

      Projectile vomit worthy.

      A group of House Republicans is spearheading a longshot effort to rename the largest airport in the Washington, D.C.-area — to honor former President Donald Trump.

      H.R. 7845 would designate the Washington Dulles International Airport the “Donald J. Trump International Airport.” The airport is currently named after John Foster Dulles, who served as Secretary of State in the Cold War era under former President Dwight Eisenhower. The D.C. area’s other major airport is named after former President Ronald Reagan.

      Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, a Pennsylvania Republican and the majority chief deputy whip, introduced the bill on Friday. It has six GOP co-sponsors so far — Reps. Michael Waltz of Florida, Andy Ogles of Tennessee, Charles Fleischmann of Tennessee, Paul Gosar of Arizona, Barry Moore of Alabama and Troy Nehls of Texas. Source

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Jackie

      Open thread:

      “Donald Trump used his campaign event in Michigan on Tuesday to denounce what he called ‘Biden’s border bloodbath,’ zeroing in on the case of a young woman killed by someone immigration officials say had entered the country illegally,” the Washington Post reports.

      Said Trump of 25-year old Ruby Garcia: “She lit up that room, and I’ve heard that from so many people… I spoke to some of her family.”

      “But Garcia’s sister, acting as a family spokeswoman, said Tuesday that Trump and his campaign have not contacted her or other immediate relatives — and rebuked the GOP presidential nominee’s effort to make the case part of his calls for a border crackdown.”

      Seems as if this family’s statement should be amplified.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      NotMax

      A blind man could have seen this coming. “All your stake are belong to me”

      The media company that Donald Trump recently took public is suing its co-founders, accusing them of failing “spectacularly” to get the company off the ground and then trying to “thwart the deal.”

      The lawsuit filed in Sarasota County, Florida, civil court seeks to bar Trump Media & Technology Group co-founders Wesley Moss and Andrew Litinsky from appointing members to the company’s board — or from owning any of its shares.

      Moss and Litinsky claim that a 2021 agreement that Trump signed with a company they founded, United Atlantic Ventures, LLC, guarantees them an 8.6% share of Trump Media’s total stock, undiluted by the issuance of new shares.

      At DJT’s closing price Tuesday, that share would be worth about $601 million.
      [snip]
      Moss and Litinsky failed “at every turn,” Trump Media alleges of the two men, both former contestants on Trump’s former reality TV show “The Apprentice.” Source

      @smith

      Heh. In a more poetic vein,

      Happier thy fortunes! like a rolling stone,
      Thy giddy dulness still shall lumber on,
      Safe in its heaviness, shall never stray,
      But lick up ev’ry blockhead in the way.
      – Alexander Pope
      .

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Jay

      @NotMax:

      Isn’t “The quadrice-indicted twice-impeached popular-vote-losing adderall-huffing insurrection-leading testimony-ducking judge-threatening lawyer-ignoring witness-tampering day-one-dictatoring disabled-veteran-dishonoring inheritance-squandering rube-fleecing clown-makeup-smearing language-mangling serial-sexual-predating draft-dodging casino-bankrupting butler-bullying daughter-perving hush-money-paying real-estate-scamming bone-spur-faking ketchup-hurling justice-obstructing classified-war-plan-thieving golf-cheating weather-map-defacing horse-paste-promoting paper-towel-flinging race-baiting tax-evading evidence-destroying charity-defrauding money-laundering diaper-filling 88-count fluorescent tangerine felony factory International Airport”

      a bit long for the signage

      H/T Jeff Tiedrich

      Reply
    29. 29.

      JWR

      @Martin:

      7.4 magnitude earthquake in Taiwan centered near populated areas.

      I just saw some of the videos from Taiwan on local news, and wow! I’ve been through some of the big ones here in So Cal and I’ve never seen such violent shaking. Biggest aftershock so far has been 6.5, or thereabouts.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      MisterForkbeard

      OT, but I made the mistake of responding to a Trumper on a reddit thread and for the past 12 hours he keeps popping up with accusations of something about Biden that is provably something Trump did (and Biden didn’t do).

      It’s super weird. It takes me 3 minutes to rebut him each time, and he’s gone for an hour or two before coming back with a “like how Biden gave Trump to the Taliban?” nonsense, before you explain that Trump is the one that signed the treaty with the Taliban and negotiated terms. Or he screamed about Biden attacking a gold star family (he didn’t) while Trump famously publicly attacks gold star families who disagree with him.

      Such a weird damn cult.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      HumboldtBlue

      @JWR:

      I went down a Japan 2011video rabbit hole a few years ago (I’m interested and fascinated by earthquakes) and that’s when I decided to stop complaining about the earthquakes we endure. They suck, trust me, they suck badly, but fuck, we don’t endure minutes of 7.5 shaking with repeated 6.5 aftershocks.

      The footage is already terrible, and it’ll just get worse.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Jackie:

      Seems as if this family’s statement should be amplified.

      One of tonight’s MSNBC hosts — either Ali Velshi subbing for LO’D, or Stephanie Rule — did exactly that. Would also not be surprised to see MJ pick it up and run with it tomorrow morning.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      JWR

      @smith:

      he’s telling her to get it right on the law or there will be an appeal.

      Preceded by another few months deciding how to respond. “Hmm. Follow the law, or help the one who brought me?  Decisions, decisions!”

      Reply
    41. 41.

      wjca

      @Jay: Isn’t “The quadrice-indicted twice-impeached popular-vote-losing adderall-huffing insurrection-leading testimony-ducking judge-threatening lawyer-ignoring witness-tampering day-one-dictatoring disabled-veteran-dishonoring inheritance-squandering rube-fleecing clown-makeup-smearing language-mangling serial-sexual-predating draft-dodging casino-bankrupting butler-bullying daughter-perving hush-money-paying real-estate-scamming bone-spur-faking ketchup-hurling justice-obstructing classified-war-plan-thieving golf-cheating weather-map-defacing horse-paste-promoting paper-towel-flinging race-baiting tax-evading evidence-destroying charity-defrauding money-laundering diaper-filling 88-count fluorescent tangerine felony factory International Airport”

      a bit long for the signage

      But that’s just the “official” name.  For signage and other practical purposes, Scumbag International would be used.  (Airport code: SUK.  Yeah, I know it’s taken.  But adjustments could, perhaps, be made.)

      Reply
    42. 42.

      JWR

      @HumboldtBlue:

      I went down a Japan 2011video rabbit hole a few years ago

      I remember sitting here mesmerized by the tsunami racing across open fields. On live TV, no less! But you’re right about how we’re at least blessed by the short(er) duration of the quakes we get around here. So far, at least.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @NotMax:

      Yes, I’m well aware of that, but while I’m not yet (maybe will never be) able to give him a full pass, I can appreciate and encourage the way he has distanced himself from TIFG and even, occasionally, seems to be open to more liberal/progressive POVs. And if he is willing to amplify any message that helps Dems/hurts TIFG, I’m all for it.

      Edit: Definitely remember from 2016, not from 2020. But those years a kind of a blur, so could easily be wrong.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      NotMax

      @Ma href=”https://balloon-juice.com/2024/04/02/for-the-night-shift/#comment-9154198″>Jackie

      Unwatchable skim the surface of the news dreck then, unwatchable skim the surface of the news dreck now.

      IMHO.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @smith:

      Well, that took a while, as I had somehow been assuming all along that the airport in question was Reagan. LOL. I get it now, and it’s funny!

      Reply
    47. 47.

      HumboldtBlue

      @JWR: ​ 

      I remember sitting here mesmerized by the tsunami racing across open fields. On live TV, no less!

      Or roaring into the ancient bays where small fishing fleets were simply washed away with the wave reaching up into the hills like a dragon spewing fire. It was horrifically fascinating.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Jackie

      @NotMax: What counts is NOW. Scarborough is 100% anti TIFG, and has been since ‘16. We could list hundreds of of former republicans who have left the Republican Party since TIFG took office. What matters is the fact that a larger number have left than who have since joined. I welcome all who have abandoned the GQP and are supporting Biden today.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      HumboldtBlue

      @Old School: ​ 

      Here’s the kernel.

      The trouble is, a president does NOT have authority to categorize classified records as personal. The judge is asking the government to write jury instructions based on a misinterpretation of the law.

      Judge cannon should be the one to interpret the law, and if her interpretation of the PRA is that presidents can categorize classified documents as “personal records”, then she should say so and dismiss the charges. The problem for her is that the 11th circuit has already ruled that classified documents are not personal records, and if she dismisses the charges based on that misinterpretation, Jack Smith can appeal to the 11th circuit. Judge Cannon is avoiding that at all costs because they bench slapped her the last time she ruled incorrectly on this specific issue.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      piratedan

      @Old School: sounds like Smith has fully sussed the game that Cannon is running, first accept a false premise and then once a jury is empanelled, I’m gonna take the phony out and dismiss and stick it in your ear.  Smith is countering with ‘I see you bitch!” This is me calling you out and putting the circuit above you to cut you off at the knees because they’ve already called shananigans on this bullshit.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Yutsano

      The Ring of Fire is not for the faint of heart. And I say this after willingly moved myself to one of its enclaves. I hope that the Taiwanese people do not have much suffering after this jolt.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Jackie:

      Yup. And I think it helps that Joe is well-known as a conservative, former R former member of Congress. The fact that someone with those credentials (if that’s the right word) would speak out consistently and loudly against TIFG is far more persuasive to undecided voters than a librul pointy-headed squish saying the same things.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      TaMara

      @Jackie: I was listening to Deadline Whitehouse while working today, not paying much attention until I realized Fred Guttenberg and Joe Walsh were working together. I took a moment to listen to Walsh do an entire apology for being a tea party ass, trump supporter and all around jerk.

      Now he and Fred are working together to save Democracy AND work on common sense gun laws?

      I managed to realize I hadn’t taken some weird drugs with my afternoon coffee and just soaked in the good vibes.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      TaMara

      And I’m only still up and on the computer because I had to read the Jack Smith filing for Cannon-fodder’s ridiculous jury instruction bs. It was too good to wait until tomorrow to read.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      wjca

      @Yutsano: The Ring of Fire is not for the faint of heart.

      Personally, I’ll take the Ring of Fire over Tornado Alley any day.  But then, I grew up with it.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      HumboldtBlue

      @wjca:

      Personally, I’ll take the Ring of Fire over Tornado Alley any day.

      I understand that, same goes for hurricanes, vicious, violent, destructive.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Shalimar

      Randall Scholars Welcome Senator Katie Britt (msn.com)

      From this article about Katie Britt speaking before a group of Alabama students:

      She reflected on her tenure as the Student Government Association (SGA) president at the University of Alabama in 2003, during which time her major efforts included introducing the morning-after pill to campus and opposing measures that would hinder independent electoral campaigns.

      So one of her major achievements in college will become illegal under our current Republican Supreme Court in the next few years.  Their extremists control policy in their party.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Mai Naem mobile

      Kicked in $25 for each AZ and Nev. Nevada worries me more than AZ because of its economy being so dependent on tourism. I just figure if the economy takes a dump tourism is one of first ones hit hard.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      piratedan

      @lgerard: its always something of a culture shock to have the adults that allowed you to laugh out loud, leave the stage.  I often thought that they were more consistently funny than the SNL crew after the original SNL performers moved on into films.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Shalimar

      @NotMax: My memory is that Morning Joe gave Trump massive airtime and publicity in 2015 and 2016 before the Republican convention, at which point they became more tepid when they realized he had a chance at winning.  They maintained truce-level relations with him until January of 2017, when he viciously attacked Mika on Twitter with the facelift allegations.

      To the best of my memory, Mr. and Mrs. Scarborough have been very anti-Trump from that moment on.  I don’t remember them saying anything positive or even allowing him on their show in 2020, but I have never been a regular viewer so maybe I missed a period where they reconciled.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      piratedan

      @Shalimar: I think Joe S. kind of lost faith when DJT had the House, Senate and SCOTUS and essentially did jack shit in bringing about the Chamber of Commerce Conservative Nirvana.  He engaged in the usual casual cruelty but his administration and those in charge in Congress couldn’t circle a single wagon around anything other than a gratuitous tax cut for the wealthy.  Granted they were a fucking nightmare for normies but it was more chaotic evil rather than lawful evil (if you take my meaning).  A lot of the GOP semi-normies felt he could have been much more effective if he had listened to them and not gone off the rails when COVID showed up, he had a great glide path post Obama, economy was coasting and none of their edicts had derailed the train as of yet, but when COVID showed up, it demonstrated that these guys were stupid, inept and corrupt.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Sister Golden Bear

      @HumboldtBlue: Some of those small Japanese fishing villages had stone markers in the hills of the high water marks from prior tsunamis, with inscriptions reading something to the effect of “when the ground shakes, you need to immediately get to this elevation or higher.”

      Reply
    73. 73.

      lgerard

      @piratedan:

       

      It was certainly more imaginative.  One of my favorite Flaherty bits was when he portrayed Rochester,  jack Benny;s butler, in the SCTV production of Jane Eyrehead.

      It made no sense, and it was hilarious

      Reply
    74. 74.

      SectionH

      @Martin: Tsumani warnings on Okinawa (airport, which is how we knew quickly) but yeah have the USGS quake maps close at hand, yeah, and Damn if I’ve ever seen so many 5+ aftershocks in real time reported. I’m so hoping even the tilt buildings are just tilting.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      JWR

      @wjca:

      Personally, I’ll take the Ring of Fire over Tornado Alley any day. But then, I grew up with it.

      I worked with a young woman who’d moved from the east coast to the left probably in the early 1990’s. She’d been through several coastal hurricanes and bragged that an earthquake couldn’t possibly frighten her. But when she went through her first Big One, she decided that no way in Hell did she ever want to go through that again. So who knows where people will “prefer” to live? Me? Whenever I feel and hear 60-70 MPH winds, I cower like a little bunny rabbit. ;)

      Reply
    76. 76.

      smike

      @JWR: Cowering is a good option if you cannot run away. I used to live on a peninsula and decided to stay for a tropical storm, even though I had grown up near the coast. That storm went over us, then backed up over us, then hit us again on the way out, for good measure.

      I have run from every storm since.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      mrmoshpotato

      @JWR: Even as someone who can’t stand the orange shitstain’s disgusting, fascist voice, that was very well done – and mercifully short.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      WaterGirl

      We have met the AZ match, and we are 3/4 of the way for the NV match.

      A new angel came forward for AZ, so we still have an Angel match for both states!  Thank you, anonymous Angel!

      AZ angel match is the same as before – up to $50 matched per person for AZ, up to $1,000 total!

      Reply
    88. 88.

      Memory Pallas

      Good morning. I put in $50 for AZ and $50 for NV just now. Thanks Angels, and thanks always WaterGirl.

      Reply

