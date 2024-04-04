Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: Another Predictable Failure…

The always readable Catherine Rampell, at the Washington Post“The internet was supposed to make humanity smarter. It’s failing.” [gift link]:

Not long ago, humankind seemed destined to grow more informed over time.

After all, we’ve had millennia to accumulate scientific findings, brilliant literature and new technologies. Then something miraculous happened: The internet made it easy to disseminate and democratize all that wisdom. With reliable broadband and ubiquitous smartphones, the entire sum of human knowledge is now at our fingertips 24/7.

Yet here we are in 2024, and the internet seems to have made many of us so much dumber. Or at least, much more susceptible to wildly false information.

For example:
– Young women have been dumping their birth control because viral influencer videos claim ye olde “rhythm method” is safer.

– The tragic collapse of a Baltimore bridge, after a ship lost power, launched a zillion viral conspiracy theories blaming diversity education, capitalism, immigrants and (inevitably) the Jews.

– The Islamic State practically had to beg for credit for its slaughter of civilians at a Russian concert hall because too many conspiracy theorists have blamed other culprits. (“I had never considered before that we might solve terrorism by becoming so collectively stupid that no one can agree who perpetrated the attack,” observed tech policy researcher Eli Dourado. “No point in terrorizing if you don’t get the credit!”)…

So how is it that the internet has made so many of us less informed?

It’s easy to understand how mistruths can spread. Lies can be optimized for virality. The truth cannot because it’s constrained by reality, which is sometimes boring. So it’s no surprise that lies can do better online; they can be designed to appeal to their audiences’ biases and desires. The underlying principle is not new. As the saying goes, a lie can travel halfway around the world while the truth is still putting on its boots.

The internet also makes it easier to find communities that can reinforce and embellish any given conspiracy theory, no matter how improbable. “Old wives’ tales” and hoaxes are not new, of course, but it’s hard to imagine QAnon lore proliferating as widely and quickly and with such elaborate detail in a pre-internet era. Those who wish to spread misinformation — perhaps for political or financial gain — can now efficiently share their message at scale.

The puzzle is why consumers haven’t grown savvier about spotting misinformation. During the 2016 election cycle, lots of Americans proved easily manipulable by Russian trolls and disinformation agents on Facebook. But those Facebook victims were disproportionately older users who hadn’t grown up in the digital era and presumably had less practice scrutinizing the credibility of online sources.

As new generations arose who were digital natives, I (naively) assumed Americans would become better at differentiating between a viral social-media anecdote and a vetted news story or credible statistical source. Somehow, the opposite has happened. Gen Zers appear to struggle with news literacy as much boomers, at least based on the large share of young people who trust and reshare random TikTok influencers for hard news…

To quote Men in Black: “A person is smart. People are dumb, panicky dangerous animals and you know it. Fifteen hundred years ago everybody knew the Earth was the center of the universe. Five hundred years ago, everybody knew the Earth was flat, and fifteen minutes ago, you knew that humans were alone on this planet.”

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

      Baud

      The internet was supposed to make humanity smarter. It’s failing

      I was worried for a second that the story was about us.

      cain

      That’s why I like being on this blog because all of us can fall to propaganda – when you have people of different backgrounds you can suss out the bullshit. It’s much harder to fall for false narratives.

      bbleh

      Aw it’s just taking us social bio-mechanisms a little time to catch up with the digital technology.  And I think the perception of dumb is greater than the reality precisely because of the intertubes: we see a lot more dumb, so we think people are dumber, but really they’re no different; it’s just that we see more of it.

      I’m amazed at the tech-savvy — and more importantly, the skepticism — of, say, 30-somethings and younger.  They’ve grown up with profiles and media manipulation, and they know how easy it is to distort things, and what you should and shouldn’t adopt at face value (nearly nothing).

      Give it a generation.  Look how long it took us to cope with the Bomb ffs, and that in many ways was/is much simpler.

      Matt McIrvin

      What it feels like to me is where mass electronic and print media were in the 1970s. The same kind of bullshit abounded, it just took longer to circulate.

      One difference is that if you do have a little bit of media literacy, you can actually pretty easily find the debunkings of all of these things, whereas back in the day, you’d just sort of file it away in your mind as a dubious thing and ten years later, think “what the hell was up with Admiral Byrd finding the secret portal to the Hollow Earth at the North Pole?” or whatever.

      cain

      @Old School:

      Generative AI is gonna make faking it – look pretty good.

      Generative AI can now recreate your looks and voice. I think you’re going to see a lot of dead famous people doing things that they would never do.

      It’s going to be ratfucking all the time.

      I imagine criminal networks will be buying a lot of hardware to train their own AI to do these things.

      SpaceUnit

      The entire sum of human knowledge is now at our fingertips 24/7.

       

      Along with every form of gratuitous stupidity.

      Bill Arnold

      Win for the MiB quote.

      I disagree, in part. The internet is much much much better for those who actually want to research something and are vaguely familiar with appropriate; methods.

      For instance, scholar.google.com and a few others are game-changing, allowing a interested person to scope out a random academic field quickly and easily, over a  few pots of coffee.  (It used to be a bit easier, but sci-hub still works for older papers that happen to be paywalled. Also, arxiv and other preprint servers are a game changer; science can move faster, like 2-4x.)

      Same, but with much more caution needed, for scanning news, or doing investigations of persons and organizations.

      Another game changer is automated translation. We regularly literally read news articles in unfamiliar languages, machine translated to our native language. The translations are not perfect, but they are very helpful.

      JustRuss

      I know a college student who just lost $1000 to a phishing scam.  Not a horrible one, but when I saw the email I instantly knew it was fraud.  Our digital natives can be very clueless.   I know we want schools to fix everything, but on-line savvy is a critical life skill they should be teaching.  Cuz the kids sure can’t learn it from their parents.

      Redshift

      @bbleh:

      I’m amazed at the tech-savvy — and more importantly, the skepticism — of, say, 30-somethings and younger. They’ve grown up with profiles and media manipulation, and they know how easy it is to distort things, and what you should and shouldn’t adopt at face value (nearly nothing).

      Tech-savvy, yes, appropriately skeptical, not so much. There’s plenty of research showing that “digital natives” are more susceptible to bullshit online than us olds. Just one example that includes links to several of them:

      Teens Are ‘Digital Natives,’ But More Susceptible to Online Conspiracies Than Adults

      The willingness of my younger co-workers to buy into stuff like “Joe Biden has gone way downhill, and other people are running everything for him” is terrifying.

      dmsilev

      Back when the Internet was called the “information Superhighway”, I remember people joking that it should instead have been called the “Information Supercollider”, where streams of information and anti-information slam into each other. Doesn’t really seem like much of a joke now.

      VFX Lurker

      @Baud: I agree. For me the Internet has made bad people worse and good people better.

      This. To paraphrase someone else (Asimov?) the Internet is like fire. It can warm your house or burn it down.

      If someone wants to believe in nonsense, they can find nonsense on the Internet. Lots of nonsense.

      If someone wants to lean math or Python or watch cat videos, the Internet can give them that, too.

      SNCO

      The issue is the same as it always has been: the number of people who do critical thinking well is about as common as the number of people who play the violin well.

      The Internet has democratized the spreading of information extremely well.   We all now have a firehose of information at our fingertips on our smart phones.

      The Internet has not – however – spread the knowledge and practice of thinking critically.   And it never will.   Thinking critically is an individually-acquired skill, and there is no shortcut for each individual human working to acquire skill for himself/herself/themselves.

      This universal fact of human existence is as true today as it was in the time of Socrates.

      What I would like to know, therefore, is how we surf the wave of knowledge dissemination in a way so we can keep good knowledge available and understood by critical thinkers – particularly those with power to make a measurable difference in our lives.

      PAM Dirac

      I see drumpf’s favorite judge made a ruling. Looks like drumpf not let off the hook, but Cannon trying for more bullshit delay and posturing. I guess the question is does Smith go nuclear now or continue to build up the pressure.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      The tragic collapse of a Baltimore bridge, after a ship lost power, launched a zillion viral conspiracy theories blaming diversity education, capitalism

      Bad example here. Show me a problem of national significance that doesn’t tie back to capitalism and I’ll ship you a box of Girl Scout Cookies.

      Tony G

      My dumb point of view: Humans have (with rare exceptions) always been a stupid and mean-spirited species.  The advent of the internet, however, has made it much easier for people to access, and to spread, the mean-spirited lies that they crave.  The core of the problem, as always, has been the nature of us humans.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @SNCO: What I would like to know, therefore, is how we surf the wave of knowledge dissemination in a way so we can keep good knowledge available and understood by critical thinkers – particularly those with power to make a measurable difference in our lives.

      Build each other up.  We need a process of mutual edification.

      We need to be discerning regarding what we share.  When we see an evidently teachable person who needs a skill developed, we need to help.

      NotMax

      @PAM Dirac

      Obligatory IANAL.

      As the order (for now, albeit weakly) affirms Smith’s case, there is nothing in it for him to bring to the 11th circuit on appeal.

