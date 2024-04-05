(Jack Ohman via GoComics.com)

UPDATE: The Kennedy campaign is disowning their own comment on Jan. 6 “activists”

The campaign of independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. sent out with a fundraising email Thursday referring to Jan. 6 defendants as “activists” who have been “stripped of their Constitutional liberties,” echoing former President Donald Trump’s rhetoric about the 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

In the appeal sent to supporters, signed by “Team Kennedy,” the campaign called for the exoneration of “political prisoner Julian Assange,” the founder of WikiLeaks, suggesting he and Jan. 6 defendants are victims of prosecutorial abuse.

“This is the reality that every American Citizen faces — from Ed Snowden, to Julian Assange to the J6 activists sitting in a Washington DC jail cell stripped of their Constitutional liberties. Please help our campaign call out the illiberal actions of our very own government,” the fundraising email read…

After publication of this piece, Kennedy spokesperson Stephanie Spear told NBC News that the language was an “error.”

“That statement was an error that does not reflect Mr. Kennedy’s views. It was inserted by a new marketing contractor and slipped through the normal approval process,” she said…

As NBC News reported, there are just 15 Jan. 6 defendants who are currently being held in pretrial detention.

Most of them are credibly accused of violence against law enforcement officials…