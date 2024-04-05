Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Friday Evening Open Thread: Can't Spell 'Ratf*cker' Without 'RFK' Jr…

Friday Evening Open Thread: Can’t Spell ‘Ratf*cker’ Without ‘RFK’ Jr…

by

Friday Evening Open Thread: Can't Spell 'Ratf*cker' Without 'RFK' Jr...

(Jack Ohman via GoComics.com)

The campaign of independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. sent out with a fundraising email Thursday referring to Jan. 6 defendants as “activists” who have been “stripped of their Constitutional liberties,” echoing former President Donald Trump’s rhetoric about the 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

In the appeal sent to supporters, signed by “Team Kennedy,” the campaign called for the exoneration of “political prisoner Julian Assange,” the founder of WikiLeaks, suggesting he and Jan. 6 defendants are victims of prosecutorial abuse.

“This is the reality that every American Citizen faces — from Ed Snowden, to Julian Assange to the J6 activists sitting in a Washington DC jail cell stripped of their Constitutional liberties. Please help our campaign call out the illiberal actions of our very own government,” the fundraising email read…

After publication of this piece, Kennedy spokesperson Stephanie Spear told NBC News that the language was an “error.”

“That statement was an error that does not reflect Mr. Kennedy’s views. It was inserted by a new marketing contractor and slipped through the normal approval process,” she said…

As NBC News reported, there are just 15 Jan. 6 defendants who are currently being held in pretrial detention.

Most of them are credibly accused of violence against law enforcement officials…

(I’ve actually been working on a post about the Jan6 ‘hostages’, but it’s been a very busy week… )

Bobby Ratf*cker has made the same ‘promise’ in earlier news interviews, incidentally:

Reader Interactions

    55Comments

    4. 4.

      Marcopolo

      Christ what an asshole…

      Have always wanted to say that & can’t imagine a better circumstance.

      Wishing everyone a lovely pre-eclipse Friday evening!

      Reply
    5. 5.

      WaterGirl

      “I accept full responsibility.”

      “It wasn’t my fault.  We didn’t mean it.  The dog ate my homework.  It was autocorrect.  My grandma died.  It was some new guy, and he didn’t know we aren’t supposed to say that out loud.”

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Jackie

      I watched CNN’s Erin Burnett’s interview with RFK jr, and since he doesn’t believe in legal vaccinations, he was definitely hopped up on something(s) illegal! He made Bing, Bing, Bing Ricochet Rabbit seem tranquil! Erin was masterful in repeatedly reining him in.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Mr. Bemused Senior

      Bailiff: I quote one example. The Hungarian phrase meaning “Can you direct me to the station?” is translated by the English phrase, “Please fondle my bum.”

      Publisher: I wish to plead incompetence.

      [ETA, in the voice of Anna Russell, I’m not making this up you know.]

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Bill Arnold

      What felt like an aftershock, similar to the early Jersey quake this morning, a few minutes ago. (mid Hudson Valley, NY). Never felt that on the East coast before.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Jay

      “That statement was an error that does not reflect Mr. Kennedy’s views. It was inserted by a new marketing contractor and slipped through the normal approval process,”

      LMAO.

      Even up here, Campaigns run “loyalty tests” on staff and contractors, to ensure that they “stay on message” and arn’t “ratfuckers”.

      Dippers hire/contract fellow Dippers,
      Libs hire/contract fellow Libs,
      Cons hire/contract Conmen
      Greens hire/contract Hippies.

      So you know that everything the “marketing contractor” allegedly wrote, is something that RFK Jr and his entire staff believe.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      frosty

      @WaterGirl: ​”Honest… I ran out of gas. I… I had a flat tire. I didn’t have enough money for cab fare. My tux didn’t come back from the cleaners. An old friend came in from out of town. Someone stole my car. There was an earthquake. A terrible flood. Locusts. It wasn’t my fault. I swear to god!”

      Reply
    15. 15.

      zhena gogolia

      @Bill Arnold: I didn’t feel it in CT. Looks as if it was less widespread than this morning. (Although I didn’t feel that either, but I was focused on teaching. My students had to tell me.)

      Reply
    17. 17.

      dr. bloor

      Ohman’s cartoon is good, but historical accuracy demands that Joe Sr. be drawn in behind the national darlings.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      RaflW

      Oh, g-d. Assange, Snowden and the J6ers. What a pathetic collection. Can Brazilian shitposter & Fox darling Glennn G. be far behind? Gack.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Melancholy Jaques

      It’s not like RFK Jr was popular before this, but now he’s really despised and ridiculed.

      He must not have any friends who could have talked him out of this.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Geminid

      Right now it seems that RFK Jr. takes more votes from Trump. He can change that some by targeting potential Democratic voters with his social media and TV and radio advertising. Still, I think it will be a “wash.” Someone who is upset about Snowden and Assange is probably not going to vote for Joe Biden anyway. The RFK Jr. campaign has some broader, thematic appeals that might get a little traction.

      Democrats are going to hit RFK Jr. hard anyway. I see the story of his second wife’s suicide is being brought up now, and that could be a very damaging line of attack. Democrats will keep it in circulation.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Bill Arnold

      @Jay:

      nope. RFK jr is going for the Tankie vote.

      I forget; do Tankies currently approve of Mike Flynn and Roger Stone?

      Reply
    31. 31.

      JPL

      @Bill Arnold:  From the NYTimes

      Aftershocks are expected for some time following an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.8, said Kishor S. Jaiswal, a research structural engineer with the U.S. Geological Survey. The aftershocks will likely “continue for several days and even a week,” he said Friday evening. There is also a small chance that an earthquake of similar or even larger magnitude could occur during such a sequence, he said.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      WaterGirl

      Alexandra Petri has outdone herself today.

      Everywhere I look, big red ones saying “STOP,” placed in the streets, almost as if coordinated. Sometimes, when I try to cross the road, a red hand flashes in the air, along with mysterious numbers. A countdown. But to what? Then the illuminated white figure of a man appears, and the cars, in concert, stop.

      The other day, a liquid fell from the sky. Wet, like tears. But cold, not quite like tears. It was frightening, as though the sky was weeping. And then there was a rumbling sound, like God’s Harley Davidson motorcycle was starting up, or God was unfurling a really heavy flag. What did it mean? And sometimes there are little things in the sky that look like chemtrails, but fluffier. Who put them there and why?

      Sometimes, the rivers rise. Sometimes, I see a duck for no good reason. I have never done anything wrong in my life, but others have. Maybe Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.). Maybe others. We must outlaw everything to be safe.

      I was laughing out loud all the way through.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Jay

      War Criminal identified,

      Top Israeli spy chief exposes his true identity in online security lapse

      Exclusive: Yossi Sariel unmasked as head of Unit 8200 and architect of AI strategy after book written under pen name reveals his Google account

      That’s the guy running Lavender, Gospel and I’m Home Daddy, that combined with the Israel’s ROE, allows for over 1.6 million Gazans to be “collateral damage” when there are less than 820,000 people still alive in Gaza.

      https://www.theguardian.com/world/2024/apr/05/top-israeli-spy-chief-exposes-his-true-identity-in-online-security-lapse

      Reply
    35. 35.

      mrmoshpotato

      MSNBC’s The Beat was just talking with Molly Jong-Fast (Vanity Fair) and Susie Banikarim (documentary filmmaker of “Enemies of the People”) about how they’re covering Dump.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Bill Arnold

      @Baud:
      Maybe it’s powerful political activists. In “The Broken Earth Trilogy”, there are “orogenes, a race of humans able to reach into the earth and control/manage seismic events. orogenes are feared and hated by the mass of society, disowned or even killed by their families despite the fact that their skills are necessary for civilization to exist.”
      (That’s quoted from an Amazon review.)

      Reply
    38. 38.

      topclimber

      @Baud: Only earthquake I felt hereabouts was about a decade ago when PA and other nearby states were trying to frack their way to an oil bonanza.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Geminid

      @JPL: I do not dismiss RFK Jr. as a threat, because the election could be decided by close margins in a few swing states. That’s why I’m glad Democratic groups will take a pro-active approach to blunting his appeal.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Geminid

      @Jay: Are you sure about the figure of 820,000 people still alive in Gaza.? My understanding is that the population of the Gaza Strip is over 2 million.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      JaneE

      And the guy who thinks he can be president of the United States doesn’t even bother to read his speech before he opens his mouth?

      I have misread stuff and thought it said something other than it did, but I would have a hard time confusing “stripped of their constitutional liberties” for something other than that.   He apparently didn’t hear what he said, either.  When reading a prepared text, I will hear what I just said, think that isn’t right, and look at it again.  If I do still disagree with it I will tell my listeners that I think that last part was in error, and probably explain why.

      But I am not and never will be a politician.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Josie

      @Geminid: ​
       I hope that they also touch on the many affairs he had that he wrote about in his diary. Somehow I don’t get the impression that he has a ton of respect for women. That needs to be pointed out.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      JPL

      @WaterGirl: Gives me chills   Mentioned this a thousand times, but I still remember the day, someone I know  and respected praised MTG.

      that was when she was running in my district.   The local republican party convinced her to take Rome.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Baud

      @Jay:

      The only thing more embarrassing for him would be if the information in his book could be traced to his OnlyFans account.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Geminid

      @Josie: I think Democrats will lay out all the elements of this tragic story. RFK Jr.’s followers are already crying that these attacks are below the belt, but my attitude is, “Belt? What belt?.”

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Jay

      @Geminid:

      Googled Gaza a few days ago population came back at 860,000, did not note that it was Gaza City, was doing quick back of the envelope maths, so, I did not double check.

      2.083 million, now down to less than 2.08 million.

      So Israel will meet it’s “allowance” for “collateral damage” when the population of the Gaza Strip is a bit more than 400,000.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      db11

      @Jay: Where did you come up with theses numbers? The 2022 estimate of Gazan population was over 2.3 million people. Are you suggesting that a million and a half Gazans have been killed in this war?

      Normally I give your arguments and reported facts credence, but either I’m missing part of your argument or you are way off in your numbers.

      ETA. OK just saw your post at 47… 860K for Gaza City. Might behoove you to be a little more rigorous in making your arguments.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Bill Arnold

      @Jay:
      It’s the explicit Israeli policy of family extermination that especially troubles me. Waiting until “Daddy” (i.e. “Daddy’s phone”) walks through the door to destroy the family home and kill all inside it, because it is a somewhat reliable kill method when using high explosives for killing, is evil.
      There is a punishment that should be  openly talked about (though not actually considered) for those who perpetrate this evil – nine familial exterminations. Traditional, and very very rare, for treason, in the China area.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Betty

      @JaneE: Nicole Wallace ran a series of similar comments he has made in various appearances. This was not done in error. Someone just realized how bad it sounded and tried backtracking.

      Reply

