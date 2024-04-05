Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Foreign Affairs / War / Honoring the World Central Kitchen Heroes

Honoring the World Central Kitchen Heroes

8 Comments

From World Central Kitchen.  We should remember their names.

“These are people I served alongside in Ukraine, Turkey, Morocco, The Bahamas, Indonesia, Mexico, Gaza, and Israel. They were far more than heroes,” said WCK founder and Chief Feeding Officer José Andrés. “Their work was based on the simple belief that food is a universal human right. It is not conditional on being good or bad, rich or poor, left or right. We do not ask what religion you belong to. We just ask how many meals you need.”

WCK coordinated everything correctly with the IDF in advance. Despite that, our convoy was hit as it was leaving the Deir al-Balah warehouse, where the team had unloaded hundreds of tons of humanitarian food aid brought to Gaza on our newly established maritime route from Cyprus. “This is not only an attack against WCK, this is an attack on humanitarian organizations showing up in the most dire of situations where food is being used as a weapon of war. This is unforgivable,” said Erin Gore, CEO of WCK.

The IDF has acknowledged its responsibility and its fatal errors in the deadly attack on our convoy in Gaza. It is also taking disciplinary action against some of those in command and committed to other reforms. These are important steps forward. But without systemic change, there will be more military failures and more grieving families. In addition to the tens of thousands of Palestinians killed, nearly 200 humanitarian workers have lost their lives during this conflict. That is why World Central Kitchen is demanding the creation of an independent commission to investigate the killings of our WCK colleagues.

While we continue to demand full accountability for what happened to our team—our friends—we continue to mourn the loss of their incredible hearts and smiles. WCK’s leadership is in close contact with their families, and we are doing everything we can to support them in this unimaginable time. Please stay tuned to our social media channels for information about the WCK global community honoring the lives of these heroes and ways you can participate. In the coming days, we will be sharing heartfelt tributes to remember their vibrant lives and indelible impact on the world.

Vigils held around the world.

I am glad to see World Central Kitchen calling them out:

This is not only an attack against WCK, this is an attack on humanitarian organizations showing up in the most dire of situations where food is being used as a weapon of war. This is unforgivable,” said Erin Gore, CEO of WCK.

 

    8Comments

    1. 1.

      japa21

      The IDF has acknowledged its responsibility and its fatal errors in the deadly attack on our convoy in Gaza

      No errors were made.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Raoul Paste

      You see the photos of these people, and their character just shines through.  This is the world’s loss,

      Reply
    3. 3.

      WaterGirl

      I just removed this rotating tag:  “Israel, don’t be dumb like we were in the US after 9/11!”

      Too late!  Dumb doesn’t even cover it. Their “error” was no accident.  They murdered these people for having the audacity to feed the “wrong” people.  Make that non-persons, whose only mistake was being born in the wrong place.

      Replaced it with:  “Israel is using food as a weapon of war.  Unforgivable.”

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Parfigliano

      If Israel is serious turn over those responsible to be prosecuted. Everyone knows they arent serious.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      WaterGirl

      I am crying again.  Imagine the tears of the person who put together the top photos.  Beautifully done.  A lovely tribute.

      Their images and their names are light against the dark background, just as they were lights against the darkness of this war.

      Reply

