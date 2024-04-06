Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

Tide comes in. Tide goes out. You can’t explain that.

I desperately hope that, yet again, I am wrong.

The GOP couldn’t organize an orgy in a whorehouse with a fist full of 50s.

Trump’s legal defense is going to be a dumpster fire inside a clown car on a derailing train.

Conservatism: there are people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

Motto for the House: Flip 5 and lose none.

This isn’t Democrats spending madly. This is government catching up.

When the time comes to make an endorsement, the pain of NYT editors will be palpable as they reluctantly whisper “Biden.”

You are so fucked. Still, I wish you the best of luck.

Yeah, with this crowd one never knows.

Come on, man.

Shut up, hissy kitty!

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

There are consequences to being an arrogant, sullen prick.

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires Republicans to act in good faith.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Second rate reporter says what?

Chutkan laughs. Lauro sits back down.

Republicans seem to think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before.

Trump makes a mockery of the legal system and cowardly judges just sit back and let him.

Never forget that he train is barreling down on Trump, even as he dances on the tracks.

There are a lot more evil idiots than evil geniuses.

Saturday Morning Open Thread: Good News Is Good, Regardless

by | 19 Comments

Remember when people called the comics section of the newspaper ‘the funny pages’? Now we’ve got Republicans instead of strip cartoons…

Alexandra Petri, at the Washington Post, moves fast — “The eclipse and earthquake are omens! Portents are all around!”

Chaos! Omens! Signs! Portents! The earth quakes and the moon blots out the sun! Something is seriously awry in the country. Clearly, someone is trying to warn us of something. Clearly, we have angered God!

I am not saying, “Clearly we have angered God!” in the sense that I genuinely don’t understand science and as a consequence everything in the world frightens me, like a little baby who is not sure the sun will come back ever again. I am a member of Congress. I know that the sun will come back, because we passed a law about daylight saving time and now the sun is obligated to us…

The Earth is changing in terrifying ways and we have got to act differently, but not along the lines of speeding the transition to renewable energy. I mean in the way of, maybe we should sacrifice a goat. I am a rational woman of faith, and I think maybe we should pray hard on Monday so the moon will release the sun and not eat it.

But while we are at it, let’s examine this double standard! When the air fills with smoke and the temperature rises, you say it’s good science to say, “The scary thing that the Earth is doing right now is because mankind did something wrong,” but I say that the eclipse and the earthquake are because of sins one time and suddenly I “don’t understand basic science”?

Yes, God is punishing us. It used to be you could walk all the way across the comfortable flat of the Earth and the sun would rise and set in an orderly way. Now, the Earth is a ball hurtling through the vacuum of space. Now, we have WiFi, but should we?…

    19Comments

    3. 3.

      hueyplong

      It is absolutely certain that more than one Republican will make Petri’s parody MTG argument conflating climate change and eclipses, though I’m pretty sure that God’s temporary hostage-taking of the sun is actually a warning against our continuing to treat Donald Trump unfairly.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Anne Laurie

      @Baud: Actually (I checked), Ramadan doesn’t end until probably Tuesday (depending on when the moon is sighted).  But this is definitely the last Friday, start-the-weekend, get all the deeply religious folks in one place Friday before it ends.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Scout211

      Some good news in  Biden and Democratic fundraising.

      Buoyed by an energetic State of the Union address to Congress and some extra presidential star power, the Biden campaign and its affiliated fundraising groups raised $90 million in March, nearly equaling what they raised in the first two months of 2024 combined.

      The Democrats’ strong end to the first fundraising quarter gives the Biden operation a combined $192 million in the bank for the next seven-plus months of the race, a figure that has continued to grow even as the campaign ramped up its spending. It comes as former President Donald Trump’s campaign is only starting to kick its fundraising operation into high gear.

       

      “In many ways, this is kind of the election. It’s an engaged group of millions of people who are rolling up their sleeves and donating $5, $10 at a time, versus Donald Trump and his buddies who he wants to cut taxes for,” Rob Flaherty, the deputy campaign manager, said in an interview. “Who cares what he and a couple billionaires are able to have fall out of the sofa cushions. We’ve got a sustainable grassroots base that’s carrying us.”

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Geminid

      @Scout211: In 2020, Biden’s campaign was poorly funded until the August convention, while Trump’s campaign was flush throughout the year. That is one big difference between this cycle and the last one.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      gene108

      God will keep sending more earthquakes our way until we stop living in sin, and become pious Christians like Margie Greene.

      Want proof? Look at all these earthquakes attacking America and our territories, just this morning!!!

      M 4.8 – 153 km ENE of Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands 2024-04-06 11:49:38 (UTC)

      M 2.5 – 56 km W of Nanwalek, Alaska
      2024-04-06 10:51:39 (UTC)

      M 4.0 – 37 km SW of Stella, Puerto Rico 2024-04-06 10:48:27 (UTC)

      M 2.5 – 7 km WSW of Gladstone, New Jersey
      2024-04-06 10:46:39 (UTC)

      M 2.8 – 19 km WNW of Kalaoa, Hawaii
      2024-04-06 09:30:49 (UTC)

      https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/map/?extent=-27.21556,-131.30859&extent=73.77578,-58.53516&map=false

      Edit: Fixed stuff

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Suzanne

      @gene108: Just wait until there’s an earthquake on the New Madrid fault and hits a bunch of red states. I wonder what Jewish Space Lasers lady will say then.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Geminid

      @Anne Laurie: The TOI’s picture of people praying at Al-aqsa is impressive. It was taken in the afternoon I think; some of the evening photos are even more spectacular.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Frankensteinbeck

      This reminds me of the “Fucking magnets, how do they work?” jokes, except Greene isn’t being taken out of context.  Academically, I wonder if she believes this (probably not) or it’s just evangelical virtue signaling.  That’s practically their entire religion.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      gene108

      @Suzanne: Jewish Space Lasers caused the earthquake, obviously.

      A new prototype went haywire in a secret testing program somewhere near New Madrid, Missouri.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Scout211:

      former President Donald Trump’s campaign is only starting to kick its fundraising operation into high gear.

      He’s been fundraising as aggressively as he’s capable of for years.  I’m not sure this is going to get any better for him.

      Reply

