The Biden-Harris campaign is not your father’s Oldsmobile is not like any presidential campaign I’ve ever seen before, and I am totally here for it. Loved the Roges’ Gallery, and this followed right below it.

Take a minute and listen to these short clips from the Biden-Harris Comms Director. Holy shit, he is good.

Biden-Harris Comms Director Michael Tyler: I’m not sure what scripture Trump is reading, I’ve read Matthew 5, nowhere does it say, blessed are the bullies and the hateful. It said blessed are the poor, meek, and hungry. Those are the values that Joe Biden leads with every single… pic.twitter.com/45DJOACrU7 — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) April 7, 2024

Biden-Harris Comms Director Michael Tyler: Trump is openly telling you that he’s hostile and doesn’t care about certain communities, certain cities. You’d have a very stark choice with Joe Biden who wakes up every single day thinking about how he’s going to bring people together pic.twitter.com/2ROutKyCI1 — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) April 7, 2024

Open thread!