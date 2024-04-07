Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Politics / Biden Administration in Action / This Is Not Your Father’s Oldsmobile

This Is Not Your Father’s Oldsmobile

The Biden-Harris campaign is not your father’s Oldsmobile is not like any presidential campaign I’ve ever seen before, and I am totally here for it.  Loved the Roges’ Gallery, and this followed right below it.

Take a minute and listen to these short clips from the Biden-Harris Comms Director.  Holy shit, he is good.

Open thread!

      WaterGirl

      I absolutely love the in-your-face nature of the Biden campaign this time around.  It’s Joe’s last campaign, and he is leaving it all on the field.

      WaterGirl

      What would Trump’s 10 commandments be?

      1. Thou Shalt Always Lie, Cheat and Steal.
      2. Thou Shalt Covet Thy Neighbor’s Wife, and Grab Her by the Pussy, too.
      Mousebumples

      A fill in the blanks/mad Libs Bible aka DIY Religious Cult.

      Seems like that would be right up Trump’s alley.

      bbleh

      @WaterGirl: and what I find particularly fun about this is, it’s a tried-and-true Trump tactic, eg as he showed and is showing in his two NY trials by going after one judge’s clerk and the other’s daughter.  It’s deliberately in-your-face and intended to provoke a response that will blow back on the other guy.  And now it’s being used on him, and if there’s anybody who appears vulnerable to it — it’s him!

      Press on!  No rest for the wicked, say I.

      Jackie

      @WaterGirl:

      It’s Joe’s last campaign, and he is leaving it all on the field.

      Are you sure? Joe could take a page from TIFG’s book and proclaim himself President for Life😉

      Can’t you just hear the MAGAts howling in fury?

      TBone

      Good news carry-over from last thread:

      BURLINGTON, Vt. –
      A man was charged Sunday with setting a fire outside the Vermont office of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, federal prosecutors said.

      Shant Soghomonian, 35, who was previously of Northridge, Calif., entered the building on Friday and went to Sanders’ third-floor office where security video showed him spraying a liquid on the door and setting it afire, officials said.

      FastEdD

      Love the Olds commercial. Drown it in reverb because it’s the 80’s! Of course the 80’s are now a long time ago, and to be fair it is not easy to market a new car whose name starts with “Old.” They did race those things in IMSA and they were pretty good.

      I enjoy reading Jalopnik for amusing car news usually done from a not-so-republican point of view. They had one this week that I hated:

      https://jalopnik.com/what-s-the-stereotypical-old-person-s-new-car-1851385811

      Dripping with ageism and condescension. Somehow I am more sensitive to ageism now I am one. I got socks older than you, you little snot noses.

