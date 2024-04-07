Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

… gradually, and then suddenly.

Republicans would impeach Biden if he bit into a whole Kit Kat rather than breaking the sections apart.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

The rest of the comments were smacking Boebert like she was a piñata.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

People are complicated. Love is not.

Jack be nimble, jack be quick, hurry up and indict this prick.

Republicans got rid of McCarthy. Democrats chose not to save him.

Fuck the extremist election deniers. What’s money for if not for keeping them out of office?

At some point, the ability to learn is a factor of character, not IQ.

Polls are now a reliable indicator of what corporate Republicans want us to think.

Republicans are radicals, not conservatives.

The republican speaker is a slippery little devil.

Jesus, Mary, & Joseph how is that election even close?

Republican also-rans: four mules fighting over a turnip.

In short, I come down firmly on all sides of the issue.

The GOP couldn’t organize an orgy in a whorehouse with a fist full of 50s.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

We’ll be taking my thoughts and prayers to the ballot box.

I didn’t have alien invasion on my 2023 BINGO card.

It’s not hopeless, and we’re not helpless.

You are here: Home / Medium Cool / Medium Cool – Guilty Pleasures!

Medium Cool – Guilty Pleasures!

by | 87 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Medium Cool is a weekly series related to popular culture, mostly film, TV, and books, with some music and games thrown in.  We hope it’s a welcome break from the anger, hate, and idiocy we see almost daily from the other side in the political sphere.

Arguments welcomed, opinions respected, fools un-suffered.  We’re here every Sunday at 7 pm.

Today let’s talk about guilty pleasures.  No, not the X-rated kind, unless it involves books or TV or music or movies or comics or anything else you can come up with that’s related to culture.  (Do I need to say no p0rn?)

Any idea why you are drawn to your guilty pleasures.  You just want something mindless?  You used to do or watch whatever it was with someone you were close to?  The road not taken?  Memories?  You like bubblegum music because it reminds you of 8th grade?

Whatever your guilty pleasure is, besides telling us the what, can you tell us the why?

 

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • AliceBlue
  • bbleh
  • Brachiator
  • Chet Murthy
  • Chigail
  • Citizen Dave
  • CliosFanBoy
  • eclare
  • El Cruzado
  • Evap
  • FastEdD
  • geg6
  • Glidwrith
  • Grover Gardner
  • Hoppie
  • HumboldtBlue
  • Jackie
  • Jeffro
  • Josie
  • Juju
  • kalakal
  • Mag
  • MagdaInBlack
  • Math Guy
  • Mathguy
  • MichiganderGail
  • Mr. Prosser
  • mrmoshpotato
  • NotMax
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • piratedan
  • prostratedragon
  • Rachel Bakes
  • RaflW
  • Raoul Paste
  • RSA
  • Salty Sam
  • scav
  • schrodingers_cat
  • Scout211
  • SpaceUnit
  • TheOtherHank
  • UncleEbeneezer
  • VFX Lurker
  • Warren Senders
  • West of the Rockies
  • What Have The Romans Ever Done for Us?
  • wjca
  • Yutsano
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    87Comments

    1. 1.

      El Cruzado

      Every once in a while I enjoy some deeply, unabashedly anime media (usually video games), the stuff that obeys all the Japanese high school archetypes yet somehow manages to build unique characters and have something to say off it just scratches an itch.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      bbleh

      Nearly dozing off in the sun, or napping in winter, even when there’s fires burning that need put out.  Cuz I’m basically lazy :)

      Ruthlessly savaging Republicans in blog comments (far worse than I do here).  Cuz I’m radicalizing and perfectly happy with it.

      And VERY occasionally, decadent chips like ghost-pepper waffle chips or spicy Doritos.  Cuz duh.

      Simple needs, you see.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      schrodingers_cat

      Music from Hindi movies is my guilty pleasure. Although truth be told I don’t feel any guilt about it. Especially old Hindi movies. It reminds me of my childhood. Some of this music predates my parents or was made when they were children. Its still as fresh as it was decades ago.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Omnes Omnibus

      I take issue with the idea of guilty pleasures. If you enjoy something, enjoy it.* Unless, of course, the guilt is part of the pleasure which a whole other kettle of fish.

      *Void for those who enjoy Creed. I mean, there are limits.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      VFX Lurker

      My guiltiest pleasure is reading Hideyuki Kikuchi’s Vampire Hunter D pulp novels, inspired by Hammer Horror films and Westerns. They’re shot through with imagination, adventure and fun characters, plus lavish illustrations by Yoshitaka Amano.

      However, at least one-third of the books in the series contain rape scenes as horror moments.

      I still read them for the smoking-hot title character, but I can understand if some readers might pass on them.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      piratedan

      @El Cruzado: I hear you….

      anime – My Love Story and Mysterious Girlfriend X

      TV – The Outer Limits (original) and MST3K

      Movies – Buckaroo Banzai and Big Trouble in Little China

      Books – Stephen King and the Liaden stories from Lee and Miller, Space Opera from David Weber

      Music – The Monkees

      as always, ymmv

      Reply
    13. 13.

      AliceBlue

      Occasionally I read one of my old Nancy Drew books; for whatever reason I still like to spend time with Nancy and her “chums” Bess and George.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      schrodingers_cat

      @HumboldtBlue: Cape Cod Kettle chips. Also in my old neck of the woods, my friend had a tiny shop where they used to make potato chips in ghee. Expensive but oh so good. Its like you have died and gone to potato chip heaven. They are no longer in business.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Salty Sam

      @Omnes Omnibus: I take issue with the idea of guilty pleasures. If you enjoy something, enjoy it.

      Indeed.  Julia Childs was asked about this in an interview once, and her answer was “I feel absolutely no guilt about enjoying things…”

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Mr. Prosser

      Some Friday nights after a stressful week and after watching Washington Week it’s chicken tenders with french fries and watching incredibly bad foreign action movies on FreeVee.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      schrodingers_cat

      BTW now pro Palestinian demonstrators are chanting Death to America. How very original. All this is going to do is get people who even vaguely look Muslim in the MAGA crosshairs. Its like these people did not live through the aftermath of 9/11. I know some didn’t but still.

      ETA cosplaying white tankies can just shed their stupid scarves not all of us are that fortunate.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      CliosFanBoy

      Early Godzilla movies.  So long as “Baby Godzilla” (GAG) isn’t in them.  But only the monster scenes.  I fast forward through the badly dubbed poor acting. Yeah, yeah, plot, plot, plot,.  BAH. Let’s see some Kaiju.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Raoul Paste

      @piratedan: “ is that yes on one, and no on two?”   It’s too bad that they never made a sequel.  And I love the  electronic  music at the close of that movie

      Reply
    23. 23.

      geg6

      My guilty pleasure is Survivor.  I know that I shouldn’t because…well, Mark Burnett.  But I love it so much.  I’ve seen every episode and I have favorite seasons that I’ll stream and watch again.  I also like other competition reality shows, mainly The Amazing Race and Top Chef.  But Survivor is my crack, for sure. I really get into the competitions and the social and psychological dimensions.  And they have the best casting team of any reality show.  I even own a buff.😀

      Reply
    24. 24.

      MichiganderGail

      Brokenwood, Highway Through Hell, Heavy Rescue 401, Engineering Catastrophes (the tv show, not actively occurring), Mary Roach books, recognizing the point when rescue retired racing greyhounds realize they actually live here and are safe and comfortable (and then start in on their 2nd puppyhood), a really great quilt fabric store haul, foofy coffee shop coffee.  Amen to piratedans movies (two of my favorites) along with The Fifth Element.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Hoppie

      @Salty Sam:

      We went to Emeril Lagasse’s NOLA restaurant on its opening weekend, entirely serendipitously.  Excellent food, spectacularly excellent service, which we realized when we saw our servers were also working the table next to us with Julia Child and a bunch of New Orleans food writers.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      piratedan

      @Raoul Paste: sooooo many quotable lines, with such a stellar cast of soon to be’s and awesome character actors….

      “Laugh while you can Monkey Boy!”

      Another pleasure is The Warriors….

      guilty food pleasure, Laura Scudder’s Green Onion Dip Mix.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      West of the Rockies

      Logan’s Run (1976)… very dated, but I saw it at 14 and found it mind blowing.

      Summer Lovers (1981-2)… cheesy, silly, but atmospheric and fun.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Omnes Omnibus

      Having put my objection on record, How to Steal a Million would fit for me.  Nonsensical plot.  But Paris, Hepburn, O’Toole, a droptop E-type, Givenchy, Savile Row, scenery chewing supporting cast, and, of course, Paris.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Scout211

      Guilty pleasures:

      Books: Romance novels, because at this time in my life I need happy endings.

      Television: HGTV and DIY (now Magnolia) Network because it helps me drift off to sleep at night with no stress.  (Except for Chip and Joanna Gaines, who make me want to scream).

      Food:  Tortilla chips because I don’t know why

      Activity: digging in my vegetable garden because it makes me feel centered and close to Mother Nature.

      Movie:  The Princess Bride because it always reminds me of the many times I watched it with my daughter when she was young.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Chet Murthy

      @Omnes Omnibus: “History is made at night; character is what you are in the dark”

      “Remember: wherever you go, there you are”

      “Where are we going?  Planet TEN!  When?  REAL SOON!”

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Juju

      Fluffiernutter sandwiches and Hallmark Christmas movies.
      Fluffernutter sandwiches remind me of  happier times, and I’m fascinated by the extent the homes in Hallmark Christmas movies are decorated for Christmas. Even bedrooms are decorated in some Hallmark Christmas movies. I’m also interested in the kind of fake snow they use and though it’s supposed to be cold, you rarely see breath while they are talking outside.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      FastEdD

      Mission Impossible, the first season with Stephen Hill, Martin Landau, and Barbara Bain. There was one two part episode where they impersonated characters in a carnival and the acting was so good you got the feeling they really wished they were in a carnival. And the book “Pastoral” by Nevil Shute. The combination of the horrors of war by day and the total innocence of dating a nurse in the beautiful English countryside in the off hours. The fighter pilot doesn’t hesitate to slaughter Nazis but it takes the entire book for him to get enough courage to kiss her. So innocent and so not innocent at the same time.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Grover Gardner

      Books about Hollywood’s “Golden Age”–i.e., the famous (or infamous?) studio system.  Actors, directors, producers, the whole wonderful mess in general, I don’t care.  There’s always something juicy and entertaining to learn, the personalities are fascinating, and best of all, I can indulge in outside “research” by watching the movies themselves.  If they aren’t available on Apple or Amazon they’re usually on YouTube.

      The silent era is almost as interesting, and a bit more flamboyant in many ways.

      Next to those, I always like a GOOD, vintage British detective cozy.  By “good” I mean crisp and witty.  I *used* to love Scandanavian thrillers, but I’ve gotten to the point where I can’t take the dreariness and gore anymore.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Chet Murthy

      During TFG’s reign of error I read the Harry Potter novels a couple of times, as a sort of comfort food: in the novels, Fascism was defeated and society survived, even though all the institutions failed.  It was comfort food.  I know it’s not realistic.  Every now and then I want to re-read them, but knowing the author’s a transphobe makes me recoil.  Ah, well.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      wjca

      “Everything but the bagel” chips.  And when I’ve finished the chips, open up the bag and lick up anything left.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Mathguy

      ABBA, because their music is really well made, tuneful and catchy.

      I second the mentions of Buckaroo Banzai, Fifth Element and Big Trouble in Little China.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      RSA

      I read “equalizer” novels. A retired cop or soldier or spy or whatever is recruited as a freelancer to save some innocent. The Reacher novels, Orphan X, the Gray Man, and imitators.

      I like them as pure escapist adventure. I think a related part of the appeal is the simple (even simplistic) moral framework that they typically set up, with bad guys who break the code getting their due punishment in the end.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      MagdaInBlack

      The Graham Hancock and his ilk alternative history/archaeology type books. I like reading their theories, however goofy some may be.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Omnes Omnibus

      Also, I recently began a project.  I am watching all of Midsomer Murders.  I am up to season 7.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      prostratedragon

      Dairy: butter, fresh and sour cream, rich whole milk yogurt. Ice cream’s ok, too, but often loses out to yogurt with strawberry preserves and a dollop of cream.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      UncleEbeneezer

      I don’t really know what qualifies something as a guilty pleasure.  So many of the works of art that spring to mind are ironic or camp, but very popular with others too.  Like I love the movie Xanadu (and the soundtrack) more than almost anyone I know.  But there’s no guilt at all as I think E.L.O. is one of the greatest rock bands of the 70’s-80’s and the people who don’t get that are just wrong.  We enjoy Ryan Murphy’s trashy series’ like Bettie Vs. Joan, but so do tons of other people and I think they are just excellent camp.  We love House Hunters International but so apparently do plenty of other people.  We love bad disaster movies (or better yet, good ones).  I love classic 70’s-80’s horror films like The Fog.  But most of these things have some sort of cult following.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      TheOtherHank

      I like watching the movie Pacific Rim, or as my sons call it “Giant Robots vs Underwater Space Dinosaurs”.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      zhena gogolia

      @Omnes Omnibus: Wow. I love Barnaby, but only the original. And they never matched Troy as a sidekick. I like Neil what’s-his-name when he’s Diana Rigg’s chauffeur, but he’s no Barnaby.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      SpaceUnit

      @MagdaInBlack:

      Holy crap, did I ever fall down that rabbit hole a few years ago.  You have to be careful because there’s so much wackadoo out there.  Hancock is a very imperfect messenger, but his basic premise of early human civilization is so goddamn compelling.

       

      Mainstream archeology has a reckoning to face.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Glidwrith

      When I was a kid, parents were dead set against comic books and sweets, wanted me to socialize with kids that were very special snowflakes indeed.

      I don’t remember how I managed to engineer it, but managed to get left home in my early teens. Promptly went out for chocolate covered mints, curled up in an overstuffed chair in early summer sunlight with a stack of comics 20-deep, read them all and ate the entire giant bar. Heaven.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      eclare

      Friends and Sex and the City.  Both shows tracked my age.  Friends started in 1994 with 25 and 26 year Olds, and I was 26 in 1994.  Sex…started in 1998 when they were around 30, and I turned 30 that year.

      A group of girlfriends and I would get together to watch Sex…, it brings back fond memories as we have all moved to different cities since then.

      I call both chicken soup tv, comforting and easy.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @Grover Gardner:  I *used* to love Scandanavian thrillers, but I’ve gotten to the point where I can’t take the dreariness and gore anymore.

      There’s also just so many of them now that most of them are just average at best.  Or the ones we want to watch aren’t available via streaming in the US.  We actually looked up several the other night looking for a new one and had about a dozen that we wanted to check out but couldn’t.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      NotMax

      Strictly off the top o’ the noggin.

      Carmen Miranda or Ann Sothern or Guy Kibbee movies. Also The Stunt Man, Bagdad Cafe, Gregory’s Girl, The Old Dark House (either version), La Chèvre, Movie Movie, Advertising Rules!, Stars & Bars. For sheer schlock value, The Lost Missile or Village of the Giants..

      From TV, Wonderfalls, Being Human (the U.K. original), Wild Boys, Misfits, The Returned (original French version), Homicide Hills, Red Dwarf, Car 54, Where Are You?, My World and Welcome to It, ReBoot, or (reaching deep into the grab bag) Big Wolf on Campus.. Program doesn’t hold up all that well decades late but still maintain a soft spot for wily Mrs. Odets in My Little Margie.

      From radio: Vic and Sade, The Jack Benny Program, The Shadow, Inner Sanctum.

      Shel Silverstein songs.

      E. R. Burroughs’ John Carter books.

      Other: Señor Wences.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      eclare

      @geg6:

      If you like the psychological aspect of reality shows, give Traitors a try.  Murder mystery reality show set in a Scottish castle hosted by Alan Cumming.

      Two seasons so far on Peacock.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      kalakal

      Films:

      Silent Running Douglas Trumball eco catastrophe SF starring a crazed Bruce Dern in Spaaace

      The Return of Captain Invincible Super hero spoof with Alan Arkin and a singing Christopher Lee. A very silly film

      The Pink Panther films reduce me to tears of laughter

      Bill Forsyth films, Gregory’s Girl, Local Hero 

      Carry on Cleo Kenneth Williams as Caesar “Infamy, Infamy… they’ve all got it in for me!”

      Books;

      Golden Age detective stories – as well as the obvious suspects the lesser known writers like George Bellairs & Edmund Crispin

      Sherlock Holmes

      Cheap fantasy & SF via bookbub or whatever, amongst the dross there is some goodies, and it’s just switch off critical faculties and relax time

      Reply
    76. 76.

      MagdaInBlack

      @SpaceUnit: It’s fun.  “Things just getting older and older.” 😉

      Eta: The wackadoo’s of that “genre” seem, at least to me, as obvious as the maga wackadoo.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      RaflW

      My guilty pleasure is parking by the Minneapolis airport on a mild, clear day and watching a bunch of planes taking off and landing. I used to guild the lilly by also eating a pint of Ben and Jerry’s while plane-gawking, but that part was not at all good for me. Maybe if the convenience store sold those really tiny 4oz single cups I could recreate my misspent 40s.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      What Have The Romans Ever Done for Us?

      PG Wodehouse, especially the Jeeves and Wooster stuff. And I can tell you why…the Bertie Wooster lifestyle sounds pretty great. No money worries, a hyper competent valet to help get you out of scrapes and keep you nattily dressed. Posh flat in London, frequent trips to Jazz age NYC and also to English country estates where hijinks ensue.

      TV… Psych is one. Not guilty about liking Monk because it’s great but Psych is somewhat more lowbrow.

      Since 80s movies seem to be a theme (Big Trouble and Buckaroo) I’ve always liked One Crazy Summer and The Sure Thing, both starring John Cusack.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      I take issue with the idea of guilty pleasures. If you enjoy something, enjoy it.*

      *Void for those who enjoy Creed. I mean, there are limits.

      Agreed. Also, or Nickelback!

      Reply
    83. 83.

      Warren Senders

      I have a large collection of the writing of Horatio Alger Jr., and re-read his books regularly.  There is nothing quite like an Alger.  His writing is transcendentally inept, so bad it’s like an out-of-body experience.  And yet, they possess an irresistible magnetism.  To me, at least.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      Citizen Dave

      24 years.

      12 seasons.

      Episode #120, the final “Larry” tonight.

      Larry David

      Curb Your Enthusiasm

      Reply
    87. 87.

      Brachiator

      Any idea why you are drawn to your guilty pleasures.  You just want something mindless?

      Don’t really think of anything as a guilty pleasure. Even “mindless” entertainment can be well crafted and artful.

      Cape Cod Kettle chips.

      Nope.

      @Geg6

      But Survivor is my crack, for sure. I really get into the competitions and the social and psychological dimensions.  And they have the best casting team of any reality show.

      I used to watch this series religiously and commented on it on the Television Without Pity site. But after a while, players seemed to always settle on a combination of lying and backstabbing that might guarantee a win, and outcomes became formula, if not entirely predictable.

      But I absolutely agree that the social dimension of the show is big fun, and the casting is expertly done.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.