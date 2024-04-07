Medium Cool is a weekly series related to popular culture, mostly film, TV, and books, with some music and games thrown in. We hope it’s a welcome break from the anger, hate, and idiocy we see almost daily from the other side in the political sphere. Arguments welcomed, opinions respected, fools un-suffered. We’re here every Sunday at 7 pm.

Today let’s talk about guilty pleasures. No, not the X-rated kind, unless it involves books or TV or music or movies or comics or anything else you can come up with that’s related to culture. (Do I need to say no p0rn?)

Any idea why you are drawn to your guilty pleasures. You just want something mindless? You used to do or watch whatever it was with someone you were close to? The road not taken? Memories? You like bubblegum music because it reminds you of 8th grade?

Whatever your guilty pleasure is, besides telling us the what, can you tell us the why?