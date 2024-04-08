Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

"Einstein" Zoom on Wednesday, April 17 (& Evening Open Thread)

Benyamin Cohen, a colleague of Cole’s, has written a book about Einstein – Benyamin is Einstein on social media, so it’s fair to say that Ben knows a lot about Einstein!

Benyamin wrote The Einstein Effect.

Einstein

The Einstein Effect

We have scheduled a zoom with Benyamin – a 45-minute presentation and then time for questions.

This will be a fun, light-hearted, not particularly science-y or scholarly talk about Einstein. Plus we asked for the special bonus Mandy Patinkin story!

We are zooming with Ben on Wednesday, April 17.  Time will either be 7:30 or 8:00 pm – depending on input from folks who want to attend.

We asked Benyamin to talk about Einstein, related to these topics, but questions at the end can be about anything Einstein.

War and Peace… and Einstein

Einstein and pop culture

Einstein in the age of Fake News

Who’s interested in the zoom?   RSVP by email to get the zoom link, but please also let us know in the comments.

Einstein on twitter.   Einstein on Facebook.   Einstein on Instagram.

Benyamin is also open to joining us for an “Ask Me Anything” thread – like we did with Wiley Cash a few years ago – if people are interested in that.  If so, please let us know in the comments.

Open thread.

  • kalakal
  • Mr. Bemused Senior
  • Ohio Mom
  • One of the Many Jens

    5Comments

    2. 2.

      One of the Many Jens

      Thanks for highlighting this! I won’t be able to join the zoom, but I’m glad to know about the book, and will look for it the next time I’m at my local bookstore :).

    3. 3.

      Ohio Mom

      This looks interesting! I feel like I have to read some of his writing in a hurry. I’m good with either starting time.

    4. 4.

      Ohio Mom

      I don’t see anything on Cohen’s site that says anything about teaching, let alone teaching in West by God Virginia, so wondering how he is Cole’s colleague. Maybe he did a residency once.

