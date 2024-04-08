Benyamin Cohen, a colleague of Cole’s, has written a book about Einstein – Benyamin is Einstein on social media, so it’s fair to say that Ben knows a lot about Einstein!

Benyamin wrote The Einstein Effect.

The Einstein Effect

We have scheduled a zoom with Benyamin – a 45-minute presentation and then time for questions.

This will be a fun, light-hearted, not particularly science-y or scholarly talk about Einstein. Plus we asked for the special bonus Mandy Patinkin story!

We are zooming with Ben on Wednesday, April 17. Time will either be 7:30 or 8:00 pm – depending on input from folks who want to attend.

We asked Benyamin to talk about Einstein, related to these topics, but questions at the end can be about anything Einstein.

War and Peace… and Einstein Einstein and pop culture Einstein in the age of Fake News

Who’s interested in the zoom? RSVP by email to get the zoom link, but please also let us know in the comments.

Einstein on twitter. Einstein on Facebook. Einstein on Instagram.

Benyamin is also open to joining us for an “Ask Me Anything” thread – like we did with Wiley Cash a few years ago – if people are interested in that. If so, please let us know in the comments.

Open thread.