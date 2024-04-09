The total Solar eclipse of 2024 pic.twitter.com/70OLG7LbiB — MOON LOVER (@the_moon_lovers) April 9, 2024

Here just north of Boston, 93% of totality turned out to be pretty impressive through the eclipse glasses Spousal Unit had prudently acquired, and the myriad tiny crescents thrown by our old-fashioned metal colander amused him very much. No leaf shadows, because no leaves here just yet… It didn’t get dark, but the light shifted weirdly — the birds started their twilight messaging, and they seemed to be yelling what the actual f*ck?!? at each other. Also, there were a lot of police & ambulance sirens on the main road at the end of the block and the off-ramp behind our house; I don’t know if drivers actually got that confused, or if the authorities just wanted to be sure everyone kept their mind on the road and not the sky.

Rivka Galchen, in the New Yorker:

… The physicist Frank Close saw a partial eclipse on a bright day in Peterborough, England, in June, 1954, at the age of eight. Close’s science teacher, using cricket and soccer balls to represent the moon and the sun, explained the shadows cast by the moon; Close attributes his life in science to this experience. The teacher also told the class that, forty-five years into the future, there would be a total eclipse visible from England, and Close resolved to see it. That day turned out to be overcast, so the moon-eclipsed sun wasn’t visible—but Close described seeing what felt to him like a vision of the Apocalypse, with a “tsunami of darkness rushing towards me . . . as if a black cloak had been cast over everything” and then the clouds over the sun dispersing briefly when totality was nearly over. Close has since seen six more eclipses and written two books about them, the first a memoir of “chasing” eclipses (“Eclipse: Journeys to the Dark Side of the Moon”) and the second a general explainer (“Eclipses: What Everyone Needs to Know”).

“I’ve tried to describe each of the eclipses I’ve seen, and I do describe them, but it’s not really describable. There’s no natural phenomenon to compare it to,” he told me recently. Describing an eclipse to someone who hasn’t seen one is like trying to describe the Beatles’ “Good Day Sunshine” to someone who has never heard music, he said. “You can describe notes, frequencies of vibration, but we all know that’s missing the whole thing.” Total eclipses are also close to impossible to film in any meaningful way. The light level plummets, which your eye can process in a way that, say, your mobile phone can’t. In the half hour or so before totality, as the moon makes its progress across the circle of the sun, colors shift to hues of red and brown. ([Annie] Dillard, a magus of describing the indescribable, writes that people looked to her as though they were in “a faded color print of a movie filmed in the Middle Ages”—the faces seemed to be those of people now dead, which made her miss her own century, and the people she knew, and the real light of day.) As more of the sun is covered, its light reaches us less directly. “Much of the light that you will be getting is light that has been scattered by the atmosphere from ten to twenty miles away,” Close said. Thus the color shift… Each eclipse Close has seen has been distinct. On a boat in the South Seas, the moon appeared more greenish black than black, “because of reflected light from the water,” he said. In the Sahara, the millions of square miles of sand acted as a mirror, so it was less dark, and Close could see earthshine making the formations on the moon’s surface visible. At another eclipse, he found himself focussed on the appearance of the light of the sun as it really is: white. “We think of it as yellow, but of course that’s just atmospheric scattering, the same mechanism that makes the sky appear blue,” he said. When he travelled to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, with his family, in 2017, his seven-year-old grandson said, half a minute before totality, that the asphalt road was “moving.” “It was these subtle bands of darker and lighter, moving along at walking pace. The effect it gave to your eye was that you thought the pavement was rippling,” Close said. He had never seen that before…