Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires republicans to act in good faith.

The arc of the moral universe doesn’t bend itself. it’s up to us.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

He really is that stupid.

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

An unpunished coup is a training exercise.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Speaker Mike Johnson is a vile traitor to the House and the Constitution.

Please don’t feed the bears.

This country desperately needs a functioning Fourth Estate.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

Wake up. Grow up. Get in the fight.

Prediction: the gop will rethink its strategy of boycotting future committees.

Glad to see john eastman going through some things.

“woke” is the new caravan.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Republicans don’t trust women.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

I was promised a recession.

The most dangerous place for a black man in America is in a white man’s imagination.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – ema – 2024 NYC St. Patrick’s Day Parade

On The Road – ema – 2024 NYC St. Patrick’s Day Parade

by | 6 Comments

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Submit Your Photos

ema

I love parades! Assemble some marching bands and pipes and drums and I am right there to cheer them on.

My favorite parade is Tartan Day Parade, not for anything that happens during the parade but rather for the “after-party.” The parade marches down 6th Ave. and ends at 55th St. Once they reach the end, the bands break formation, go on 55th St. and start a “battle” of the bands. It’s a lovely and joyous impromptu pipes and drums street concert.

Back to this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade. It was 4 hours long (I condensed into 1 hr of pipes and drums and marching band music) and I enjoyed every minute of it. Here are some highlights:

 

On The Road - ema - 2024 NYC St. Patrick's Day Parade 9

The parade opened with the most gorgeous Irish Wolfhound you have ever seen. My only regret is that I wasn’t able to pet him.

On The Road - ema - 2024 NYC St. Patrick's Day Parade 7

The lovely doggy was followed by several army units, each signing their own song, some quite a bit odd if you ask me. For example, and I quote: Down by the river/Took a little walk/Ran into Charlie. Who is Charlie, why is he lurking by the river, and what’s his connection with the Army people? I don’t know.

On The Road - ema - 2024 NYC St. Patrick's Day Parade 8

Pipes and drums, enough said!

On The Road - ema - 2024 NYC St. Patrick's Day Parade 6

A group of Irish Roses. They also had some nicely dressed gentlemen in the group, the Irish Boy Roses, I guess.

On The Road - ema - 2024 NYC St. Patrick's Day Parade 4

There were quite a few marching bands, from across the country, all very good.

On The Road - ema - 2024 NYC St. Patrick's Day Parade 5

The FDNY band.

On The Road - ema - 2024 NYC St. Patrick's Day Parade 3

Here I am being shooed away by security, to insure I don’t interfere with the mayor’s magnificent management of the city.

On The Road - ema - 2024 NYC St. Patrick's Day Parade 2

They danced as they marched and all the spectators loved it.

On The Road - ema - 2024 NYC St. Patrick's Day Parade 1

This band was quite large and they played very well.

On The Road - ema - 2024 NYC St. Patrick's Day Parade

One more pipes and drums band to close the show.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Donatellonerd
  • eclare
  • sab
  • Scuffletuffle
  • Steeplejack

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    6Comments

    3. 3.

      Donatellonerd

      I’m confused (i lived in NYC for 23 years — 12 in Manhattan — but have never been to a St Patrick’s Day parade, in fact actively avoided it). but I definitely thought that kilts and also tartans were Scottish and not Irish?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      sab

      Irish wolfhounds are very sweet dogs but I would never say they are gorgeous. Most homely breed ever, and I say that as a pitbull owner.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      sab

      @Donatellonerd: Scots and Irish have pretty much all the same cultural things because they are very closely related. The two islands are very close so they travelled back and forth a lot. Kilts, tartans, bagpipes, whisk(e)y, freckles, red hair.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.