I love parades! Assemble some marching bands and pipes and drums and I am right there to cheer them on.
My favorite parade is Tartan Day Parade, not for anything that happens during the parade but rather for the “after-party.” The parade marches down 6th Ave. and ends at 55th St. Once they reach the end, the bands break formation, go on 55th St. and start a “battle” of the bands. It’s a lovely and joyous impromptu pipes and drums street concert.
Back to this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade. It was 4 hours long (I condensed into 1 hr of pipes and drums and marching band music) and I enjoyed every minute of it. Here are some highlights:
The parade opened with the most gorgeous Irish Wolfhound you have ever seen. My only regret is that I wasn’t able to pet him.
The lovely doggy was followed by several army units, each signing their own song, some quite a bit odd if you ask me. For example, and I quote: Down by the river/Took a little walk/Ran into Charlie. Who is Charlie, why is he lurking by the river, and what’s his connection with the Army people? I don’t know.
Pipes and drums, enough said!
A group of Irish Roses. They also had some nicely dressed gentlemen in the group, the Irish Boy Roses, I guess.
There were quite a few marching bands, from across the country, all very good.
The FDNY band.
Here I am being shooed away by security, to insure I don’t interfere with the mayor’s magnificent management of the city.
They danced as they marched and all the spectators loved it.
This band was quite large and they played very well.
One more pipes and drums band to close the show.
