ema

I love parades! Assemble some marching bands and pipes and drums and I am right there to cheer them on.

My favorite parade is Tartan Day Parade, not for anything that happens during the parade but rather for the “after-party.” The parade marches down 6th Ave. and ends at 55th St. Once they reach the end, the bands break formation, go on 55th St. and start a “battle” of the bands. It’s a lovely and joyous impromptu pipes and drums street concert.

Back to this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade. It was 4 hours long (I condensed into 1 hr of pipes and drums and marching band music) and I enjoyed every minute of it. Here are some highlights: