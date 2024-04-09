Today, President Biden hits the road to Madison, WI to announce his Administration's new plans to cancel student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans. https://t.co/1vtFk0Si77 — Rachel Thomas (@Rachel_Thomas46) April 8, 2024

Not the fanatics’ forced-birth edicts, but the lives of millions of individuals.

Biden promotes 'life-changing' student loan relief in Wisconsin as he rallies younger voters https://t.co/8CWRqJCnrd — The Associated Press (@AP) April 9, 2024

Per the Associated Press, “Biden promotes ‘life-changing’ student loan relief in Wisconsin as he rallies younger voters”:

President Joe Biden said Monday that more than 30 million borrowers would see “life-changing” relief from his new plan to ease their student loan debt burdens, a fresh attempt by the Democratic president to follow through on a campaign pledge that could buoy his standing with younger voters. He detailed the initiative, which has been in the works for months, during a trip to Wisconsin, one of a handful of battleground states that could decide the outcome of Biden’s likely November rematch with Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee. Biden said he wanted to “give everybody a fair shot” and the “freedom to chase their dreams” as he lamented the rising cost of higher education… Some young voters have been impatient with Biden’s attempts to wipe away student loan debt. The Supreme Court last year foiled his first attempt to forgive hundreds of billions of dollars in loans, a decision that Biden called a “mistake.” Since then, the White House has pursued debt relief through other targeted initiatives, including those for public service workers and low-income borrowers. Administration officials said they have canceled $144 billion in student loans for almost 4 million Americans…

Biden’s new plan would expand federal student loan relief to five new categories of borrowers through the Higher Education Act, which administration officials believe puts it on a stronger legal footing than the sweeping proposal that was killed by a 6-3 court majority last year… The plan’s widest-reaching benefit would cancel up to $20,000 in interest for borrowers who have seen their balance grow beyond its original amount due to what Biden described as “runaway” interest. That part of the plan would forgive at least some unpaid interest for an estimated 25 million borrowers, with 23 million getting all their interest erased, according to the White House. An additional 2 million borrowers would automatically have their loans canceled because they’re eligible but have not applied for other forgiveness programs, such as Public Service Loan Forgiveness. Borrowers who have been repaying their undergraduate student loans for at least 20 years would be eligible to have any remaining debt canceled, along with those repaying graduate school loans for 25 years or more. The plan would forgive debt for those who were in college programs deemed to have “low financial value.” It’s meant to help those who were in programs that ended up becoming ineligible to receive federal student aid or programs found to have cheated students. A final category would cancel debt for borrowers facing financial hardship.

Speaking of the SC(R)OTUS: This won’t happen before the election, but if Biden gets our hoped-for majority in the House as well as the Senate… we can dream:

If the Supreme Court can be increased to 9 justices in 1869, because there were 9 circuit courts – it can be increased to 13 justices, because there are 13 circuits. So instead of 78yo Richard Blumenthal suggesting 69yo Sonia Sotomayor retire – let's focus on rebalancing SCOTUS. pic.twitter.com/krcXe7mv2S — anyone_want_chips (@anyonewantchips) April 5, 2024

Meanwhile:

Billions for corporations, not one cent for hungry children — the GOP mantra. Bloomberg: