(Jack Ohman via GoComics.com)

Half the people who stormed the Capitol believe his cousin faked his own death to help Trump purge the land of the transdimensional lizard cabal. Betting RFKjr, the neediest of all conspiracy brains, would end up defending those people is the easiest money you could ever make. https://t.co/32LGdhGgxB — zeddy (@Zeddary) April 9, 2024

It would be the wrong kind of attention, if he thought there was any chance of genuinely contesting the election, but since he’s pretty clearly just in it for the grift lulz… USAToday — “RFK Jr., floating conspiracy theory, says ‘reasonable’ people say Jan. 6 wasn’t insurrection”:

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. argued on Friday that the deadly Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack might not have been a “true insurrection,” and said that, if elected, he would appoint a special counsel to investigate whether prosecutions related to the attack were “politically motivated.” “It is quite clear that many of the January 6 protestors broke the law in what may have started as a protest but turned into a riot,” Kennedy said in a statement. “Because it happened with the encouragement of President Trump, and in the context of his delusion that the election was stolen from him, many people see it not as a riot but as an insurrection.”… But Kennedy said that, while he had not personally examined the evidence, “reasonable people, including Trump opponents,” suggested there was little evidence of a true insurrection… Kennedy went on to accuse both Democrats and Republicans of using the Capitol attack to sow greater division in America and questioned whether “political objectives motivated the vigor of the prosecution” of Trump supporters who broke into the Capitol building. Judges, including those appointed by Republican presidents, who have overseen cases against the protesters have vehemently pushed back against similar claims about political motives. But Kennedy suggested that, if elected president, he would appoint a nonpartisan special counsel in the Department of Justice to “right any wrongs” and examine whether political motives played a role in the cases…

Here's the thing I don't get about this: it seems like all of this is a pitch for Trump voters to vote for RFK Jr. That would do the opposite of helping Trump. They don't actually think they'd get a majority of NY votes. Seems like an attempt to grift off of stupid Trump voters. https://t.co/2ZBuzCSG31 — That Well-Adjusted Biden Guy (@What46HasDone) April 9, 2024



When you’re that desperate, you can’t be too choosy. Per CNN — “RFK Jr. campaign official attended Jan. 6 ‘Stop the Steal’ rally and wanted ‘favorite President’ Trump to run for third term “:

A New York-based campaign official for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. who raised the possibility that voting for the independent presidential candidate would help Donald Trump defeat President Joe Biden previously promoted false claims that the 2020 election was rigged and attended “Stop the Steal” rallies after the election, including the rally on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC, that preceded the deadly riot at the US Capitol. Rita Palma, who has identified herself as the Kennedy campaign’s state director in New York, also repeatedly called Trump her “favorite president,” according to tweets along with comments she posted on the conservative social media site Parler that have since been made private. According to a KFILE examination of those now-private posts, Palma also posed for a photo at the former Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC, alongside Sidney Powell – the pro-Trump attorney who pleaded guilty in Georgia’s election subversion case…

He can see Russia from his bank. #wRongFuckinKennedy https://t.co/OQeOB84nQL — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) April 6, 2024

This is true. While Trump and others quote conspiracy theorists who regurgitate Russian propaganda, RFK Jr. mainlines it straight from the source. https://t.co/VS3vEpcd5Q — Slava Malamud ???????? (@SlavaMalamud) April 6, 2024

… [I]n an interview with Twins Podcast, F. Kennedy Jr. parroted Russian propaganda almost word for word when discussing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, saying that Putin just wanted to “de-Nazify” Ukraine. “Putin said ‘Look I don’t want to go into Crimea. Let’s negotiate a peace,’” Kennedy said. “Alright, and the three things he wanted — he wanted to keep NATO out of Ukraine. That was number one. He wanted to de-Nazify the Ukrainian government.” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is Jewish. Putin said in televised remarks in February 2022 that his goal was to “seek to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine, as well as bring to trial those who perpetrated numerous bloody crimes against civilians, including against citizens of the Russian Federation.” Many Holocaust experts have said his characterizations were grossly misrepresentative and part of an ongoing attempt to delegitimize Ukraine…

When RFKJ talks about Trump, it sounds like Trump when he’s asked about Putin — anything to avoid directly attacking him, even as he slanders and smears Biden constantly. The obvious conclusion is that he made a deal to run this way in exchange for the Trump billionaires’ money. https://t.co/t81gaJW2xI — Jesse Lee (@JesseCharlesLee) April 5, 2024



Dirty birds of a feather…