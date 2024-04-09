(Image by NEIVANMADE)

As of 8:20 PM EDT the air raid alerts are only up over Kherson, Mykolaiv, and Odesa Oblasts, in addition to the ones that are always up over Russian occupied Luhansk and Crimea.

Russia bombarded Kharkiv again!

Russian forces have just struck the central part of Kharkiv with two aerial bombs, the city mayor reported! — Iryna Voichuk (@IrynaVoichuk) April 9, 2024

Kharkiv needs a robust defense. There is a solution to Russia's constant terror: we need additional air defense systems and missiles. The world has no right to remain indifferent while Russia deliberately destroys the city on a daily basis and murders people in their homes.… pic.twitter.com/KopAfqlI2P — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 9, 2024

Kharkiv needs a robust defense. There is a solution to Russia’s constant terror: we need additional air defense systems and missiles. The world has no right to remain indifferent while Russia deliberately destroys the city on a daily basis and murders people in their homes. Ukraine needs greater air defense. I am grateful to everyone who is there for our people—eliminating the consequences of shelling, assisting, supporting, and working hard to keep normal life in Ukrainian cities.

And Sumy Oblast:

At least 50 explosions were reported in Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours. There were no casualties. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) April 10, 2024

From The Kyiv Independent:

Russian forces struck six communities in Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy Oblast in 14 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on April 9. At least 50 explosions were reported in Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours. The communities of Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Okhtyrka, Esman, and Seredyna-Buda came under attack. Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, grenade launcher, and rocket attacks. The community of Esman saw at least 14 mines dropped according to the Ukrainian military. No casualties or damages to civilian infrastructure were reported. Russian strikes against Sumy Oblast have become increasingly destructive over the past month, leading to multiple civilian casualties. On April 8, Russian aerial attacks against the town of Bilopillia and the city of Sumy killed one person and injured six others, one of them critically. Amid intensified attacks, Ukrainian authorities ordered the evacuation of children from 52 settlements in Sumy Oblast on April 5.

They also hit Poltova!

⚠️ RussiaIsATerroristState

The horror took place in one of the districts of Poltava 🇺🇦 region. About 100 rescuers were saving lives last night in one of the affected Ukrainian residential buildings. The occupiers launched a missile attack the night before on a two-story… pic.twitter.com/LXlyEDmNTN — Katerina Horbunova (@blue_eyedKeti) April 9, 2024

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump:

We must make every effort to protect as many of our cities and communities as possible – address by the President of Ukraine Dear Ukrainians! Today I’m in Kharkiv and the region. Numerous issues related to the city and the region were addressed. I watched the construction of fortifications. Shoring up this direction is very important. Russian terrorists must see the reinforcement of the Kharkiv region. I held a meeting with everyone responsible for the region’s protection and restoration of normal life after Russian strikes. I am proud of Kharkiv residents. I am grateful to everyone who has worked these weeks to give Kharkiv and the region more electricity, to ensure more protection from Russian strikes. There were reports on the physical protection of power facilities and the restoration of grids. All the necessary conditions are being created to reduce the electricity shortage. Kharkiv should get lighter schedules. Separately, government officials are working to help the city and the region overcome the existing energy challenges. There are some valid proposals, and we will provide the necessary funding. The government will make all the details public. I held a meeting with entrepreneurs from the Kharkiv region. I am grateful to everyone who stays in the city, who keeps jobs for people, who maintains a normal life. Russia’s goal is clear: they want to do everything possible to drive people out of Kharkiv and the region. Whatever Putin touches becomes ruins. We must make every effort, both possible and impossible, to protect as many of our cities and communities as possible from him. Here in Kharkiv, I honored our people today – representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, the police, and the State Emergency Service who help save lives and protect Ukraine. I presented state awards. But in fact, the entire city of Kharkiv and the Kharkiv region deserve our gratitude and honor, as does every Ukrainian community and person who refuses to bow to the enemy and makes every effort to safeguard life. All of our partners around the world must understand that trust in them and the future of the democratic free world can be achieved right now in cities such as Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, many towns in the Sumy and Donetsk regions, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions – everywhere where air defense is required and the world’s political will is needed to make decisions that will safeguard life and ensure victory over Russian terror. We have also made decisions to bolster air defense here in Kharkiv. Life must prevail. I am grateful to everyone in the world who understands this! I thank all our people who give Ukraine strength. Thank you, Kharkiv! Glory to Ukraine!

Some good news!

U.S. Government Transfers Captured Weapons On Apr. 4, 2024, the U.S. government transferred over 5,000 AK-47s, machine guns, sniper rifles, RPG-7s and over 500,000 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition to the Ukrainian armed forces. This constitutes enough materiel to equip one UKR BDE… pic.twitter.com/Ydecq6OFAo — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) April 9, 2024

U.S. Government Transfers Captured Weapons On Apr. 4, 2024, the U.S. government transferred over 5,000 AK-47s, machine guns, sniper rifles, RPG-7s and over 500,000 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition to the Ukrainian armed forces. This constitutes enough materiel to equip one UKR BDE with small arms rifles. These weapons will help Ukraine defend against Russia’s invasion. The government obtained ownership of these munitions on December 1, 2023, through the Department of Justice’s civil forfeiture claims against Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). These munitions were originally seized by U.S. Central Command and partner naval forces from four separate transiting stateless vessels between 22 May 2021 to 15 Feb 2023. The munitions were being transferred from the IRGC to the Houthis in Yemen in violation of the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2216. U.S. CENTCOM is committed to working with our allies and partners to counter the flow of Iranian lethal aid in the region by all lawful means including U.S. and U.N. sanctions and through interdictions. Iran’s support for armed groups threatens international and regional security, our forces, diplomatic personnel, and citizens in the region, as well as those of our partners. We will continue to do whatever we can to shed light on and stop Iran’s destabilizing activities.

And a bit more!

. @StateDept 🇺🇸 authorizes an emergency Foreign Military Sales #FMS case to 🇺🇦 #Ukraine for Hawk Phase III Missile System sustainment with an estimated cost of $138 million #FMSUpdate–https://t.co/S72aDVQ1Xu pic.twitter.com/XLJYKbvFrX — Political-Military Affairs, US Dept of State (@StateDeptPM) April 9, 2024

Here are the details from the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA):

UKRAINE – HAWK PHASE III MISSILE SYSTEM SUSTAINMENT Media/Public Contact [email protected]

Transmittal No 24-53 WASHINGTON, April 9, 2024 – The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Ukraine of HAWK Phase III Missile System Sustainment and related elements of logistics and program support for an estimated cost of $138 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today. The Government of Ukraine has requested to buy sustainment-related articles and services for the HAWK Phase III missile system, including engineering and integration for communications and interoperability; refurbishment and system overhaul of HAWK air defense fire units; missile recertification components; tool kits; test equipment; support equipment; technical documentation; spare parts; training; U.S. Government and contractor technical and field office support; and other related elements of logistics and program support. The estimated total cost is $138 million. The Secretary of State has determined and provided detailed justification that an emergency exists that requires the immediate sale to the Government of Ukraine of the above defense articles and services in the national security interests of the United States, thereby waiving the congressional review requirements under Section 36(b) of the Arms Export Control Act, as amended. This proposed sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a partner country that is a force for political stability and economic progress in Europe. Ukraine has an urgent need to increase its capabilities to defend against Russian missile strikes and the aerial capabilities of Russian forces. Maintaining and sustaining the HAWK missile system will enhance Ukraine’s ability to defend its people and protect critical national infrastructure. The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region. The principal contractors will be RTX Corporation, located in Andover, MA, and PROJECTXYZ, located in Huntsville, AL. Equipment will be supplied from a combination of U.S. Army stock, country donations, Commercial Off-the-Shelf (COTS), and new production. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale. Implementation of this proposed sale will require temporary duty travel of an estimated 5 U.S. Government and 15 contractor representatives to Europe to support HAWK system training and sustainment. There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale. The description and dollar value are for the highest estimated quantity and dollar value based on initial requirements. Actual dollar value will be lower depending on final requirements, budget authority, and signed sales agreement(s), if and when concluded. All questions regarding this proposed Foreign Military Sale should be directed to the State Department’s Bureau of Political Military-Affairs, Office of Congressional and Public Affairs, [email protected].

For those of you who thought reporters were publishing unverifiable rumors that the Biden administration has told Ukraine not to strike in Russia, Secretary of Defense Austin confirmed it today during his testimony before the Senate Armed Services Committee:

More confirmation now from US Secretary of Defense Austin of our @FT scoop regarding the Biden Administration’s position on Ukrainian drone strikes on oil refineries. Original story here: US urged Ukraine to halt strikes on Russian oil refineries https://t.co/ObD1ENyJmB https://t.co/yjZE1UWqA7 — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) April 9, 2024

Asked why the Biden admin is discouraging Ukraine from striking Russian energy infrastructure, Secretary Austin acknowledges that admin has concerns about how it will affect global energy markets. “Certainly, those attacks could have a knock on effect, in terms of the global energy situation,” Austin says. “But quite frankly, I think Ukraine is better served and going after tactical and operational targets that can directly influence the current fight.”

Here’s the link to the hearings if you want to watch them.

More from Sumy Oblast:

A video that circulates on Russian Telegram channels shows an apparent Iskander strike on a weapons depot. Upon further check, the depicted artillery has been stationary since at least 2017 and unused since the start of the war, despite shortages, suggesting they may be unusable pic.twitter.com/e94XJg7LWa — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) April 9, 2024

More from Poltova:

More from Poltova:

It's just terrible what happened there at night, the cries of people asking for help.

A Russian missile hit a residential building with civilians.

What kind of peace agreement… pic.twitter.com/PzsfXiKS4k — Katerina Horbunova (@blue_eyedKeti) April 9, 2024

I am surprised that there is so little information about what happened in Poltava, in eastern Ukraine.

It’s just terrible what happened there at night, the cries of people asking for help.

A Russian missile hit a residential building with civilians.

What kind of peace agreement can we talk about with these scum!

And that’s why I didn’t include the videos and other imagery on social media of this above the jump. It’s everywhere. It is also not accurate.

Russian occupied Donetsk Oblast:

9 russian IFVs have been destroyed by Ukrainian warriors from the 92nd Assault Brigade in Donetsk region. pic.twitter.com/GSxTX3ijoX — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) April 9, 2024

Russia bombs temporarily occupied areas of Donetsk Oblast. A 1500 kg bomb fell off a bomber plane and landed in a shop in Yenakievo (temporarily under control of Russian formations). Very lucky it didn't lead to an explosion. pic.twitter.com/JLIHuttBpg — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated) April 9, 2024

More on the turtle tank!

/3. The hangar with Russian turtle-tank was targeted by Ukrainian forces based on geolocation provided by CyberBoroshno team.

Photos which were used for the geolocation attached. https://t.co/JRZlqdYVhL https://t.co/saDO3s5R4M pic.twitter.com/p6eX336SBn — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) April 9, 2024

Same Russian turtle tank after the Ukrainian strike on Russian base in Donetsk. Russian tank base was geolocated by CyberBoroshno team and later targeted by Ukrainian forces based on the obtained information:

47.956743,37.613304https://t.co/JRZlqdYVhLhttps://t.co/c7ZZbnNHbX https://t.co/bElZlAsp60 pic.twitter.com/mBNm5aMACF — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) April 9, 2024

Novomykhailivka:

The occupiers continue to launch suicidal assaults near Novomykhailivka.

Over the last three days, soldiers from the 79th Air Assault Brigade have destroyed 18 pieces of russian armored equipment in this area. pic.twitter.com/qgVOqf7YdG — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) April 9, 2024

Chasiv Yar:

Updated map from @Deepstate_UA showing further Russian advances towards Chasiv Yar.https://t.co/t2cII5834T pic.twitter.com/CPfJM1Q4ca — Rob Lee (@RALee85) April 9, 2024

Kherson Oblast:

/1. Strike on Russian military equipment on the gas station in Velyki Kopani, Kherson region.

46.4861285, 32.9742572https://t.co/SxuONUVDokhttps://t.co/QA6iV7quIb pic.twitter.com/t8sINn1SgO — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) April 7, 2024

/3. Kadyrovites providing footages of the results of the strike. https://t.co/7q5RFTX278 pic.twitter.com/EtqJpAcaPA — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) April 9, 2024

Your daily Patron!

On #MineAwarenessDay, over 3,000 children in mine-affected areas in Ukraine learned about mine safety rules with the help of UNICEF Goodwill Dog @PatronDsns and virtual reality. @SESU_UA — UNICEF Ukraine (@UNICEF_UA) April 9, 2024

