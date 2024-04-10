On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
Quick reminder – You don’t have to travel to some exotic pace in order to have your pics in On the Road. Don’t get me wrong, we love having all the wonderful photos from all these amazing places that you adventurers have been to!
But OTR doesn’t have to be only that. I love the pics ema sends of NYC, often not how I have pictured NYC at all. What’s happening in your backyard? If you live out in the country, I would love to see photos of what you see as you head to town to shop. If you live in France, I would love to see your favorite hangouts. If you’re taking a trip to see friends or relatives, what are the sites you see along the way?
You get the idea. Right?
way2blue
The 15 islands of the Cook archipelago stretch across ~1400 kms of the South Pacific. They were first settled around 1000 AD by Polynesians thought to have migrated from Tahiti, ~1100 km to the ENE. Aitutaki is the second most populated of archipelago, at ~1500 residents (Rarotonga has ~15,000). Aitutaki also has a volcanic center albeit much more modest. The island is horseshoe-shaped with inner and outer lagoons. We stayed at a small resort facing the inner lagoon. The husband In the bungalow next to ours headed out to fly fish every morning (intending to catch & release bone fish). Very confusing for me as there aren’t any fly hatchings to speak of. Found out he runs a fishing lodge in Alaska…
I swear the propeller is attached to the engine.
We weren’t staying near the main village, Arutanga, which faces the outer lagoon. Nonetheless there were a few restaurants within walking distance plus a coffee shop which sold WiFi vouchers. Our resort promised bicycles, but they were all in a repair shop. Tried to rent a bicycle elsewhere to no avail. ‘Fortunately’ our resort also rented motor scooters. No helmets of course…
My favorite restaurant was on Private Island. Which has a little ferry for crossing the channel. You stand on the bank & wave for the ferry to come for you. Very high-end resort which welcomed riffraff such as us. The waiters here, as was common on Rarotonga, are Fijian with their traditional black sarongs. I kept telling them how—when in Fiji years ago—I was struck by how happy Fijians are. Walking down the street arm-in-arm, singing. The waiters looked a bit skeptical.
A view from our table across the channel to the inner lagoon.
The dinner menu changed nightly. This night (actually our last night), I chose Coconut Curry with goat.
The motor scooter did allow us to explore the entire island. Here, the golf course adjacent to the airport.
Watch your toes…
We booked one excursion on Aitutaki—an island & snorkeling cruise in this little craft. Just five passengers with Cap’t Cook as our skipper. Perfect…
A map of the stops on our outer lagoon excursion. I guess the island isn’t really horseshoe shaped. More like a protozoa with a very long flagellum. The lagoon is roughly triangular shaped, with small bits of islands (motu) defining its eastern rim.
