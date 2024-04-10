Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Innocent people don’t delay justice.

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

Russia bombs Ukraine’s maternity hospitals; Republicans in the House can’t sort out supporting Ukraine.

Imperialist aggressors must be defeated, or the whole world loses.

Just because you believe it, that doesn’t make it true.

We’ll be taking my thoughts and prayers to the ballot box.

Incompetence, fear, or corruption? why not all three?

He really is that stupid.

I’m sure you banged some questionable people yourself. We’re allowed to grow past that.

The lights are all blinking red.

T R E 4 5 O N

GOP baffled that ‘we don’t care if you die’ is not a winning slogan.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

Seems like a complicated subject, have you tried yelling at it?

The choice is between normal and crazy.

Only Democrats have agency, apparently.

I’m just a talker, trying to find a channel!

Roe isn’t about choice, it’s about freedom.

Can we lighten up on the doomsday scenarios?

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Let’s show the world that autocracy can be defeated.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – way2blue – Aitutaki, Cook Islands [1 of 3]

On The Road – way2blue – Aitutaki, Cook Islands [1 of 3]

by | 3 Comments

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Submit Your Photos

Quick reminder – You don’t have to travel to some exotic pace in order to have your pics in On the Road.  Don’t get me wrong, we love having all the wonderful photos from all these amazing places that you adventurers have been to!

But OTR doesn’t have to be only that.  I love the pics ema sends of NYC, often not how I have pictured NYC at all.  What’s happening in your backyard?  If you live out in the country, I would love to see photos of what you see as you head to town to shop.  If you live in France, I would love to see your favorite hangouts.  If you’re taking a trip to see friends or relatives, what are the sites you see along the way?

You get the idea.  Right?

way2blue

The 15 islands of the Cook archipelago stretch across ~1400 kms of the South Pacific.  They were first settled around 1000 AD by Polynesians thought to have migrated from Tahiti, ~1100 km to the ENE.  Aitutaki is the second most populated of archipelago, at ~1500 residents (Rarotonga has ~15,000).  Aitutaki also has a volcanic center albeit much more modest.  The island is horseshoe-shaped with inner and outer lagoons.  We stayed at a small resort facing the inner lagoon.  The husband In the bungalow next to ours headed out to fly fish every morning (intending to catch & release bone fish).  Very confusing for me as there aren’t any fly hatchings to speak of.  Found out he runs a fishing lodge in Alaska…

On The Road - way2blue - AITUTAKI, COOK ISLANDS [1 of 3] 8
AITUTAKI

I swear the propeller is attached to the engine.

On The Road - way2blue - AITUTAKI, COOK ISLANDS [1 of 3] 7
Ootu Beach

We weren’t staying near the main village, Arutanga, which faces the outer lagoon.  Nonetheless there were a few restaurants within walking distance plus a coffee shop which sold WiFi vouchers.  Our resort promised bicycles, but they were all in a repair shop.  Tried to rent a bicycle elsewhere to no avail.  ‘Fortunately’ our resort also rented motor scooters.  No helmets of course…

On The Road - way2blue - AITUTAKI, COOK ISLANDS [1 of 3] 6
Private Island

My favorite restaurant was on Private Island.  Which has a little ferry for crossing the channel.  You stand on the bank & wave for the ferry to come for you.  Very high-end resort which welcomed riffraff such as us.  The waiters here, as was common on Rarotonga, are Fijian with their traditional black sarongs.  I kept telling them how—when in Fiji years ago—I was struck by how happy Fijians are.  Walking down the street arm-in-arm, singing.  The waiters looked a bit skeptical.

On The Road - way2blue - AITUTAKI, COOK ISLANDS [1 of 3] 5
Private Island

A view from our table across the channel to the inner lagoon.

On The Road - way2blue - AITUTAKI, COOK ISLANDS [1 of 3] 4
Private Island

The dinner menu changed nightly.  This night (actually our last night), I chose Coconut Curry with goat.

On The Road - way2blue - AITUTAKI, COOK ISLANDS [1 of 3] 3
Aitutaki Golf Club

The motor scooter did allow us to explore the entire island.  Here, the golf course adjacent to the airport.

On The Road - way2blue - AITUTAKI, COOK ISLANDS [1 of 3] 2
Tai Roto Bay

Watch your toes…

On The Road - way2blue - AITUTAKI, COOK ISLANDS [1 of 3] 1
Island Hopping

We booked one excursion on Aitutaki—an island & snorkeling cruise in this little craft.  Just five passengers with Cap’t Cook as our skipper.  Perfect…

On The Road - way2blue - AITUTAKI, COOK ISLANDS [1 of 3]
Island Hopping

A map of the stops on our outer lagoon excursion.  I guess the island isn’t really horseshoe shaped.  More like a protozoa with a very long flagellum.  The lagoon is roughly triangular shaped, with small bits of islands (motu) defining its eastern rim.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Chris T.
  • eclare
  • Manyakitty

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    3Comments

    2. 2.

      Chris T.

      I swear the propeller is attached to the engine.

      Camera shutters do weird things with revolving items (wagon wheels, airplane propellers, etc).

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.