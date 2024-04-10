From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard , we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Quick reminder – You don’t have to travel to some exotic pace in order to have your pics in On the Road. Don’t get me wrong, we love having all the wonderful photos from all these amazing places that you adventurers have been to!

But OTR doesn’t have to be only that. I love the pics ema sends of NYC, often not how I have pictured NYC at all. What’s happening in your backyard? If you live out in the country, I would love to see photos of what you see as you head to town to shop. If you live in France, I would love to see your favorite hangouts. If you’re taking a trip to see friends or relatives, what are the sites you see along the way?

You get the idea. Right?