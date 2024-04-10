Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Books are my comfort food!

It is possible to do the right thing without the promise of a cookie.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

Anyone who bans teaching American history has no right to shape America’s future.

Republicans in disarray!

Narcissists are always shocked to discover other people have agency.

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

He seems like a smart guy, but JFC, what a dick!

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Wake up. Grow up. Get in the fight.

rich, arrogant assholes who equate luck with genius

When we show up, we win.

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

There are some who say that there are too many strawmen arguments on this blog.

The lights are all blinking red.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

The Giant Orange Man Baby is having a bad day.

Shut up, hissy kitty!

Donald Trump, welcome to your everything, everywhere, all at once.

If you are in line to indict donald trump, stay in line.

We’ll be taking my thoughts and prayers to the ballot box.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Lauren Boebert Will Probably Win CO-4

Lauren Boebert Will Probably Win CO-4

by | 1 Comment

This post is in: 

I was gone for a week to see the eclipse — I’ll have a couple posts on some political/social aspects of some of my travel experiences in a few days.  As part of my trip to see totality in Texas, I traveled through CO-4, the eastern Colorado district that Lauren Boebert parachuted into after realizing that she would lose CO-3.   As you might recall, Ken Buck tried to screw Boebert over by quitting in a way that forced a special election.  Unfortunately, the state GOP has sided with Boebert in two ways.

First, they demanded that their nominee for the special election sign a pledge not to run for the seat in the primary.  Greg Lopez, the Republican nominee for the special, signed that pledge.

Second, they endorsed Boebert at their convention in Pueblo and shat upon the other candidates who had the temerity to challenge the God-emperor Trump’s decision to anoint St Lauren as the rightful heir to the House of Buck.

On the ground in CO-4, I didn’t see a single Boebert sign.  I did see signs for Richard Holtorf, the guy who would have probably replaced Ken Buck if Boebert hadn’t decided to leave CO-3.  Holtorf is pissed because he was screwed over, but he’ll probably make the primary ballot because he’s gathered enough signatures to do so despite the state GOP’s wishes.

It’s hard to feel sorry for a guy like Holtorf, who wears a AR-15 tie pin and would probably have exactly the same voting record as Boebert if he were elected.  Still, I would have liked to see Boebert flushed from our politics.  I don’t know enough about CO-4 politics to know if the voters there might still reject Boebert, but I do know that there are a shitload of Trump signs and flags along the highway, and his supporters know that he’s behind Boebert.  It’s a R+13 district, so probably not worth putting serious money behind a Democratic challenger.

As someone whose main interest in politics is the House of Representatives, it’s tough to see this, but here we are.  I invite those who know more about Colorado politics to correct me if I’m wrong.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • jackmac

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1Comments

    1. 1.

      jackmac

      Too  bad Boebert may stick around.

      The saving grace is that if the Dems reclaim the majority, Speaker Hakeem Jeffries could relegate her to some obscure subcommittee assignment and we can forget about her.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.