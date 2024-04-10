Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wednesday Evening Open Thread: Repro Rights Are Human Rights

    2. 2.

      bbleh

      The zealots don’t care — they’re pretty thoroughly disconnected from reality — but the rest of the Republicans are scrambling madly, TIFG’s all-too-obvious squirming and lying being only the first of several exhibits.  Doesn’t matter how many carefully spun statements they issue or how delicately they try to finesse it — it’s branded on their foreheads now, and almost everybody knows it.

      The low-info voters are a problem — who knows what they’ll base their decisions on — but politically it’s about the best possible case: Dems are mad as hell, and most Republicans are sputtering and floundering.

      But as always, a thought for the women caught in the undertow, until we can bring this nightmarish stupidity to an end.

      (And OT, TIFG now 0 for 3 this week at NY Appellate Division.  Sorry bud — see you Monday!)

      Reply
    3. 3.

      RSA

      Here’s a paragraph from the 2016 Republican platform, which the national committee resolved not to change in 2020. They don’t have anything new for 2024 as far as I know.

      The Constitution’s guarantee that no one can “be deprived of life, liberty or property” deliberately echoes the Declaration of Independence’s proclamation that “all” are “endowed by their Creator” with the inalienable right to life. Accordingly, we assert the sanctity of human life and affirm that the unborn child has a fundamental right to life which cannot be infringed. We support a human life amendment to the Constitution and legislation to make clear that the Fourteenth Amendment’s protections apply to children before birth.

      This isn’t hard.

      Also, Trump needs a better make-up artist. In that abortion statement video he looks like he’s wearing blackface. (Not that it would surprise anyone if he were, but…)

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Jeffro

      Josh Marshall is spot-on.

      also: trumpov is terrified to take a position other than putting his fingers in his ears and repeating “STATES’ RIGHTS!!”

      trumpov’s telling comment on punishing doctors who provide abortions

      Trump’s answer is also particularly puzzling when you consider that he’s stumbled over much the same issue before [when he told Chris Matthews that “there has to be some form of punishment for the woman”]. About 8 in 10 Americans oppose punishing women for abortions. Even major antiabortion groups didn’t support that idea at the time. Trump reversed himself on it within a matter of hours.

      Trump has always been much more comfortable speaking in broad strokes about overturning Roe. When it comes to specifics and what’s politically acceptable — three-quarters of Americans oppose making providing an abortion a felony — he’s out of his depth. His positions have changed significantly even since he switched from “very pro-choice” to pro-life as he launched his political career and even during the 2024 campaign. He called six-week abortion bans “terrible” seven months ago; now he won’t even say that.

      The problem for the GOP right now is that this is such a divisive issue that it is crying out for leadership and a path forward — a set of principles that can steer them in a fraught time in which the American people don’t like what Republicans have done with their newfound ability to restrict abortion rights.  But in Trump, they have someone almost uniquely afraid and unwilling to guide them. And Wednesday was just the first taste of how that could go wrong.

      The sheer ineptitude of the GOP, post-catch, in catching the car they’ve been chasing for 50 year is something to behold though.  I can’t lay it all on Mr. “Some Form of Punishment for The Woman” Guy.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      TBone

      I just watched part of Deadline Whitehouse.  John Bolton was asked about abortion and Nicole’s face was priceless when Bolton stated that Roe was unconstitutional and, therefore, wrongly decided.  Bolton was there for the interview because he’s warning about the dangers of a second term, and he was atrocious. I’m glad SO glad that sanctimonious, money grubbing prick is not running anything but a failed book sale!  He stated that both candidates are unfit and that he’ll be voting for his own write-in.  Nicole pushed back somewhat admirably on all points, finally repeatedly asking how we’re supposed to square his warning with the fact that he’s not supporting President Biden.  I feel dirty now.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      MattF

      I watched a video of the original statement TFG made on abortion. I know this is trivial, but his Man-Tan makeup was grotesque. Dark brown everywhere but his temples. I wonder what he sees when he looks in a mirror.

      ETA: RSA above agrees.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Princess

      We all know Trump is a liar and we all know he’ll sign whatever ban Congress puts in front of him. Even his supporters know he’s a liar — that’s why they don’t care if he says he won’t sign.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Tony Jay

      The thought of the GOP getting brutally beaten around the head, neck and genitals with the consequences of ending Roe for (checks calendar) the next seven months fills me with such pleasure I can’t even imagine how I could possibly feel guilty about it.

      It’s a disaster for them, and their extremist base just wants more, more and more.

      Delicious schadenfreude. Serve it up thick and steaming on a bed of MAGAt tears.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      lowtechcyclist

      @RSA:

      In that abortion statement video he looks like he’s wearing blackface.

      Well, brownface, but close enough.

      A vote for a Republican – any Republican from Trump on down to state legislature – is a vote to ban abortion.  It’s crystal clear: that’s what they’ve done wherever they have the power, and that’s what they’ll do wherever they get it.

      And where they ban it, there will be no exceptions for rape, incest, or the life of the mother.  Go home and bleed until your nonviable fetus is actually dead, and if you’re lucky, you won’t be dead as well.  If you’re not lucky, that’s your next-of-kin’s problem.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Spanky

      Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi on former President Trump’s abortion statement: “He either is stupid, or he thinks the rest of us are”

      In my experience, it’s usually been both. Stupid people don’t know how stupid they sound. And when you add narcissism to the mix …

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Mike in Pasadena

      Just take a bus ride, easo peaso. If you bleed out on the road, the bus company will return the body to state of origin for prosecution.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Jackie

      @MattF: His face looked like dried out shoe leather – with very white ears.

      The idea TIFG didn’t see what we see… or maybe he has a Kari Lake mirror?

      I think his makeup person secretly hates him.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      wjca

      @Tony Jay: It’s a disaster for them, and their extremist base just wants more, more and more.

      The first step, when you find yourself in a hole, is to stop digging.  But they can’t stop digging.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      TBone

      @Baud: us.  They’ll give us all freedom.  Men are affected by the loss of womens’ rights.  If I were still single, I’d damn sure stay that way these days with NO chance of pregnancy marring my safety and security.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @Leto:

      That clown’s statement is all everybody needs to know about (N)ice, (P)olite (R)epublican radio’s editorial slant for the last quarter century.

      The Totebagger Radio crowd remains this clown’s audience and they’re not all that anxious for “diversity” in the sense that we define it.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Chris Johnson

      They should show women the people crawling on the floor and speaking in tongues in the Arizona legislature, around the state seal.

      THOSE are the people who think they have a right to control your body.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Leto

      @RSA: funny. Those protections apply to an unborn child, but a woman? Lol, go fuck yourselves! I mean we’ve known that since forever now but like Baud said, use that to continue to beat them mercilessly.

      And the commercial for my local CBS station right now is the Biden “Trumpov killed Roe, elect me to guarantee women’s right” commercial. It’s def a good commercial and I hope the all the dipshits low info/normies are paying attention.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Jeffro

      @TBone: this was great (also from Josh/TPM):

      full panic kari lake says she opposes today’s ruling and demands katie hobbs solve the situation. also believes abortion should be left to the states. also opposes abortion. also Arizona is a state. also, LOL

      LOL indeed.

      This was a state Supreme Court decision, MAGAts!  Isn’t that what the Orange One wants?  “Leave it to the states”, right?

      What’s the problem here?  Defend it.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Leto

      @comrade scotts agenda of rage: exactly. I actually enjoy some of the weekend programming because it’s more POC focused. Things that are happening in the Latino community, black people, more science stuff… if I wanted more conservative viewpoints, I’d turn it to AM and watch as my brains dribble out of my ears.

      It’s also apparently too hard for these morons to give just a moments time to introspection on why more people are rejecting the conservative viewpoint on almost all issues. It’s basically the Skinner meme, all the time.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      lowtechcyclist

      @TBone:

      I remember the first time I went to a Baptist church (involuntarily as a yoot) and saw that happen in person.  It’s not something you EVER forget.

      That happened at a Baptist church, back when you were young?

      Fifty years ago, all the Baptists I knew, or knew of for that matter, were adamantly against speaking in tongues and all the rest of that Pentecostal stuff.

      Been a long time since I had a dog in that fight, but I once did, so I was very much aware of how the sides lined up.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Ruckus

      Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi on former President Trump’s abortion statement: “He either is stupid, or he thinks the rest of us are”

      A. He is stupid AND he thinks the rest of us are.

      B. Both of the above is another answer.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      RedDirtGirl

      @Leto: I’ve been reading a bit about that. Makes me uncomfortable to be in the position of feeling any sympathy for NPR. That is not my normal state.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      TBone

      @lowtechcyclist: yeah, it’s a long story but it was my first experience outside of mom’s taking us to a Unitarian church or to grandparents’ Methodist.  Both of which happened less times than I have fingers.  It was like an out of body experience realizing that these were grown adult people I was watching.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Doc Sardonic

      @lowtechcyclist: Depends on which flavor Baptist, there are more flavors of Baptist than a fucking Baskin-Robbin’s. You got the foot washing Baptists, the snake handlin’ Baptists, the hard shell Baptists, the solid Bible preaching Baptists(they glued most all the pages together hence solid) etc.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      waspuppet

      You know what else isn’t “the worst thing in the world”? Shutting your piehole and minding your own fcking business about whether someone has an abortion.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      waspuppet

      @RSA: I would never criticize someone for what God gave them, or for experimenting with gender or what have you, but given that his self-image is “20th-century American tough guy businessman,” Trump’s appearance has reached the “We gotta take the keys from Grandpa” point.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Ruckus

      @TBone:

      They were adults but they were not grown up. There is a difference between breathing long enough to be considered an adult, and actually being one in reality.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Jeffro

      @Sure Lurkalot: right??!

      If they’re consistent (which they so rarely are)…they’d sound like the psychos that they are, but at least we’d know they had principles.

      If they’re not consistent (as in, almost always)…they sound like lying psychos who can’t be trusted with anything, for any reason.

      “Leave it to the states…NO, not like that…you’re hurting my election chances!”

      “What’s the big deal?  Just get a bus ticket to some other state if you want an abortion, you demoness!”

      and on and on and on…

      Next up from the “mind” of trumpov: “Ok, a federal law may be necessary to set some minimal parameters here while making sure the sluts don’t get away with it protecting the unborn…”

      I fully expect the MAGAts from trumpov on down to just blow past any and all questions and switch over to lying about Democrats non-stop.  Starting about 5 minutes ago…

      Reply
    48. 48.

      smith

      @Jeffro: kari lake says she opposes today’s ruling and demands katie hobbs solve the situation

      And TFG said something similar

      The former president predicted that Arizona’s governor and others “are going to bring it back into reason.”

      So now the people who created this horror show are expecting a DEMOCRATIC governor to save them? In a state where just today, all but one REPUBLICAN in the AZ House blocked an attempt to repeal the law that’s causing all this anguish?

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Jeffro

      @Doc Sardonic:Depends on which flavor Baptist, there are more flavors of Baptist than a fucking Baskin-Robbin’s. You got the foot washing Baptists, the snake handlin’ Baptists, the hard shell Baptists, the solid Bible preaching Baptists(they glued most all the pages together hence solid) etc.

      which ones are the OGs and which ones are the “splitters“, is all I want to know…

      Reply
    52. 52.

      TBone

      @Ruckus: well, most of them were parents, so to my yootful mind back then, they were grown ass adults.  They had parental authority (that’s how I was forced to attend), which should be boggling to all of us.

      Reply

