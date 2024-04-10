The former president has been clear: He is proudly responsible for overturning Roe v. Wade. Congress must pass a bill to restore the protections of Roe. President Biden is ready to sign it. pic.twitter.com/Batqnoxo5l — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) April 9, 2024

Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi on former President Trump's abortion statement: "He either is stupid, or he thinks the rest of us are" https://t.co/4DoyagPexn — The Hill (@thehill) April 9, 2024

This is good revenge for Trump's refusal to answer he question during the town hall. And also better coverage than most print outlets. https://t.co/EJPzIfYuAk — emptywheel (@emptywheel) April 9, 2024

I would like to show this clip to every woman in America right before they walk in to vote. These are the people who want to control your body. https://t.co/X6ZMMMpr8o — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 9, 2024





Donald Trump is the reason Roe v. Wade has ended. If you reelect me and @KamalaHarris, we’ll be the reason it’s restored. pic.twitter.com/H0Qow6IL2Q — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 8, 2024

Speaks volumes. Just two days after his big abortion speechlet, Trump campaign has decided he needs to do a major revise. They clearly feel on the ropes and on the run on what promises to be a core issue of the 2024 campign. https://t.co/YsqI3sBum3 via @TPM — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) April 10, 2024

There is an extreme abortion ban in every state in the South, except for Virginia. I spoke with a medical school student in North Carolina, Antoinette, who shared her experience living in a state where women have been robbed of their reproductive freedom. pic.twitter.com/ArEDZo8Qat — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) April 8, 2024

My entire life the GOP/conservative position has been all abortions should be banned. That was their the goal and it was true under Reagan, the Bushes, Gingrich etc etc. Today's GOP is as far right on abortion as it's ever been. Arizona is what they want. They can wear it. https://t.co/z2ZUhbiZma — zeddy (@Zeddary) April 10, 2024

I keep hearing the Christian right is "criticizing" Trump for his abortion statement. That's what happens when people repeat what they heard and don't check for themselves. I checked. Evangelicals aren't mad, but stoked. They know he'll ban abortion.https://t.co/uJCEZIZE5H — Amanda Marcotte (@AmandaMarcotte) April 9, 2024

