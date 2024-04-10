It’s great news (as far as I’m concerned) that covid infections, per the CDC and Biobot, are dropping — for the moment — to the point where updates are a background noise rather than a non-stop battery of bad news. (Until the next peak comes along, possibly during summer vacation season, almost certainly by the year-end holidays.) There’s liable to be an ongoing shortage of news articles for me to aggregate… mostly updates on long covid research, and historical updates (recriminations) on the past four years. For the moment, I’ll keep putting up a post every Wednesday morning, but I can’t promise much actual news.

On the other hand, there’s a ‘new’ nightmare virus keeping pandemic watchers on high alert. Specifically: H5N1 ‘bird flu’, which is now infecting dairy cows in multiple U.S. states (all probably tracing back to the same herd in Texas), as well as cats sharing those cows’ barns, and at least one dairy worker. The good news: Public authorities are very much aware of H5N1’s potential; we have — thanks to Covid-19 — a global network in place to monitor, research & treat H5N1 hotspots; and there’s a considerable history of similar ‘bird flu’ outbreaks for medical personnel to draw on. (Including the 2002-2004 ‘Hong Kong SARS’ outbreak, which is when I first started paying attention to the word ‘coronavirus’.) Here’s a gift link to a NYTimes article that pretty much summarizes current information:

#H5N1: Is #BirdFlu headed toward human infections? Are people next? Are we ready?

Unlike the coronavirus, H5N1 has been studied for years. Vaccines and treatments are available should they ever become necessary https://t.co/fNEHEdFEiW — delthia ricks ?? (@DelthiaRicks) April 7, 2024

Again: Gift link

As a committed carnivore and major dairy consumer, I am going to continue my lifelong practice of avoiding raw milk. (I took a Dairy Science 101 semester almost fifty years ago, and even in those ancient days the advice from all the best global experts was ‘Never drink raw milk from a cow you haven’t met.’ I will, for my own reasons, continue to monitor the various twitter feeds of health experts (many of whom are gradually transitioning from covid-19 to H5N1), and will of course let you know if anything changes.

Kind of wild that it took this long to have generic branded covid tests. Of course, they cost the same as the highway robbery rated branded ones. pic.twitter.com/bkJQYQnMH2 — Clean Observer (@Hammbear2024) April 4, 2024

As the United States eased into spring, only two states had increases or likely increases in coronavirus infections as of March 30, according to an update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.https://t.co/NUSEGOfhvp — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) April 8, 2024

As the United States eased into spring, only two states had increases or likely increases in coronavirus infections as of March 30, according to an update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In addition, the CDC reported a decline or likely decline in coronavirus infections in 29 states and territories and called infections "stable or uncertain" in 19 areas. Even so, a national covid-19 forecast predicts up to 3,400 daily covid hospital admissions in late April. All told, nearly 1.2 million U.S. residents have died of covid-19, according to the CDC's Covid Data Tracker.

Last night's update: 74,260 new cases, 905 new deaths https://t.co/7mb5AHCuZN — BNO News (@BNOFeed) April 8, 2024

So far this year, nearly 3 million cases of COVID have been reported in the U.S., causing 251,851 hospitalizations and 25,311 deaths. — BNO News (@BNOFeed) April 8, 2024

#LongCovid still has no cure so patients are becoming participants in clinical trials. But with key trials not yet producing results, some patients are trying to change how clinical trials are done https://t.co/rVTlBh5QLI pic.twitter.com/pJ3IUGc9jH — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) April 4, 2024

#Covid test: Researchers at the Univ of Georgia unveil a faster & what they say is a more accurate test that spots #SARSCoV2 https://t.co/ZzrMWcWRW4 via @medical_xpress — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) April 4, 2024

A discovery that offers a keener understanding of how #SARSCoV2 replicates is opening the door to new antiviral therapies https://t.co/UejgqIcf39 pic.twitter.com/MiKqFiR1Aj — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) April 6, 2024

Long COVID leaves telltale traces in the blood People with long COVID have distinct patterns of inflammation detectable in the blood, which could potentially be targeted with immune therapies. Imperial College, Londonhttps://t.co/2sDQGvy5E7 — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) April 9, 2024

Blood donor study finds 21% incidence of long-term symptoms attributed to COVID-19 CIDRAPhttps://t.co/VqLKBChXzc — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) April 9, 2024

Air quality in schools: How to shield kids w/ intellectual & developmental disabilities from #Covid. Researchers at Univ of Rochester in NY found that good airflow & filtration can be beneficial for these students, many are at high risk of infection https://t.co/NzjW4OKI7z — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) April 4, 2024

Can tea keep #Covid away? Study suggests certain teas inactivate #SARSCoV2 in saliva. Teas are known globally for health benefits. Scientists at the Univ of Georgia say inactivating SARS2 in the mouth & throat helps lower it in the respiratory tract https://t.co/Yx00EpGCGP — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) April 8, 2024

US: Chairman Bernie Sanders Releases Long COVID Moonshot Legislative Proposal Sanders today released a draft legislative proposal to address the Long COVID crisis that is negatively impacting the health of some 22 million Americans. H/t @zalalyhttps://t.co/EfyHOVNABd — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) April 9, 2024

"The Great COVID Cover-up" $99 Million Dollars. Donald Trump awarded Jared Kushner’s college roommate, Boehler $100 million to procure PPE for our doctors during Covid. Adam only spent $1 million while our doctors were garbage bags. Who else demands an investigation? ?? pic.twitter.com/8YjNQqmZpL — Lara reads banned books in Florida (@MadeInTheUSANJ) April 9, 2024