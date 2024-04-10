Who wouldn’t be honored by Jose Andres!!! The man behind the Masters menu? He’s feeding a hungry world!!! ⁦@livgolf_league⁩ #livbroadcast https://t.co/Zl5D30PyYp — kathleen sullivan (@kathleennewsie) April 6, 2024

I follow @CleanObserver for his political takes, and this was a lovely bonus. From Golf, “The man behind the Masters menu? He’s feeding a hungry world”:

… SOMETIME IN THE WINTER OF 2016, José Andrés’ phone rang. It was Sergio Garcia. As almost every story involving José starts, somebody needed help. Garcia had been an excellent professional golfer, achieving fabulous wealth and international fame, but on the eve of his 34th birthday, Garcia still had holes in his resume. With 20 pro victories but no major wins in 73 attempts, his legacy hung dangerously in the balance between historically good and quickly forgotten. “He called me out of the blue,” José remembers, his eyes widening. “He had this … energy.” The request was formally a job offer: Garcia needed an in-house chef for Masters week, and he could think of no one better suited to run his kitchen than the best chef he knew, José. Trouble was, José was already booked solid. He was busy trying to feed the world. And feeding the world doesn’t necessarily allow for a week of flipping omelets at a rental home in northeast Georgia, as Andrés tried to explain… Garcia was relentless, and soon it became clear that he really did need José…

… And you’ll have to click through to find out what that involved. C’mon, it’s a great read!

JOSÉ IS EVERYWHERE, which is perhaps why his phone never stops ringing. On line one is the José you think you know — the celebrity chef. From up close, the machine is dizzying… But it’s the José on line three that you really should meet. José, the savior. The guy who’s trying to feed the hungry and save the world. He’s not the guy I’m expecting on the morning we play golf, but it’s not his benevolence nor his confidence that surprises me. It’s just that before I met José, I was pretty sure nobody could actually save the world. Now I’m not… José wasn’t sure what to expect when he founded the non-profit World Central Kitchen in 2010, but the last 15 years have proven it to be nothing less than his life’s purpose. His goal is refreshingly (and almost biblically) benevolent: To feed the hungry. And it doesn’t take long to realize this is by far the most revealing and foolish of his pursuits, as his buddy David Chow jokes plainly. “Just think about how good you’d be at the important things in life, like golf,” David tells José. “…if you weren’t so busy trying to save the world.”…

I just hope commentor Raven sees this (if only so he’ll forgive me for some of my previous football coverage).