Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Incompetence, fear, or corruption? why not all three?

Give the craziest people you know everything they want and hope they don’t ask for more? Great plan.

Tide comes in. Tide goes out. You can’t explain that.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

“The difference between stupidity and genius is that genius has its limits.”

“woke” is the new caravan.

We need to vote them all out and restore sane Democratic government.

Bark louder, little dog.

So many bastards, so little time.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

Is it negotiation when the other party actually wants to shoot the hostage?

Boeing: repeatedly making the case for high speed rail.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Republican also-rans: four mules fighting over a turnip.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Fight for a just cause, love your fellow man, live a good life.

I did not have this on my fuck 2022 bingo card.

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Speaking of republicans, is there a way for a political party to declare intellectual bankruptcy?

Relentless negativity is not a sign that you are more realistic.

Their boy Ron is an empty plastic cup that will never know pudding.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

You are here: Home / Politics / Dubious At Best

Dubious At Best

by | 36 Comments

This post is in: , , , , ,

I am still not over the ridiculous and murderous ruling that came from the Arizona  Supreme Court yesterday.

The territorial Speaker of the House in 1864 – for the territory that later became Arizona – was William Claude Jones.

He’s the one who is legislating from beyond the grave.  He’s quite the role model, and definitely someone whose views should be determining women’s rights to self-determination and controlling our own bodies.

According to his Wikipedia page. William Claude Jones married a 15-year-old and was described contemporaneously as a “pursuer of nubile females”.. 

He abandoned his 15-year-old wife a short time later, and then married another 15 year old.  

***

Speaking of dubious at best, I listened to a great discussion of Supreme Court rulings and more.

YouTube summary:

As the first-ever trial of a former President looks imminent & certain, an only-on-Talking-Feds roundtable of Molly Jong-Fast, Josh Marshall, & Sen Sheldon Whitehouse joins Harry to assess how the spectacle of Trump-in-the-chair will play on the campaign trail. They then move on to the re-emergence of abortion as a year-long white-hot political issue in Florida & therefore the election before taking on Trump’s vulgar attempts to exploit base anti-immigrant sentiment.

YouTube left off a description of the most interesting part where they talked briefly about the US Supreme Court and how they have recently become “triers of fact”, which is supposed to be reserved for the lower courts, and making rulings based on bullshit and “facts” that aren’t facts at all.   That conversation starts around the 35-minute mark, and lasts maybe 10 minutes.

Sheldon Whitehouse and Josh Marshall were both at their best.  I’m not that familiar with Molly Jong-Fast, so I can’t speak to whether she was at her best, but the whole thing was a great conversation.

Open thread.

 

 

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • beckya57
  • Bex
  • Butch
  • cain
  • Dangerman
  • dmsilev
  • Fake Irishman
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Jackie
  • jimmiraybob
  • MomSense
  • Mousebumples
  • narya
  • Old School
  • p.a.
  • Paul in KY
  • piratedan
  • Steeplejack
  • TBone
  • Trollhattan
  • WaterGirl
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    36Comments

    3. 3.

      narya

      Molly has her own podcast; I’ve listened to it sporadically. She does occasionally have interesting guests and/or interesting things to say. (She’s Erica Jong’s daughter, for the olds hanging out here.)

      Reply
    7. 7.

      piratedan

      as fractured as the AZ GOP is currently, they are in complete agreement that this monster that they constructed is an anvil politically.  EVERY GOP candidate that is up for a federal office is running away from this decision and in every instance, receipts are being shown in response.  AZ Dems are acutely aware of what is going down and THEY WILL tie this decision to the GOP at every opportunity.  There is an abortion provision that has been in the works for months to get on the ballot, expect that to succeed now.  I would also suggest that complacency on GOP retention and challenges to federal offices to now be uphill.

      This WILL be the tipping point in at least two, perhaps three Congressional races (Schweikert, Ciscomani and maybe even Crane) and the Senate seat and could very well led to a flip (maybe even BOTH chambers) in the statehouse.

      This is a big fucking deal here in the state.  Both the Governor and the AG have said they aren’t enforcing this, but as we’ve seen before, out in the less urban regions of the state lay true believers and a local county AG could actually go there (see Cochise County).

      Reply
    9. 9.

      dmsilev

      @piratedan: I saw a statement from Kari Lake that was basically running away from the decision as fast as she could, to the point where she just about said that abortion was a private and personal decision.

      How her head stayed attached to her neck after that bit of cognitive whiplash, I do not know.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Dangerman

      The world has gone mad.

      I have never considered buying a dash cam but I’m shopping for one. Removable. For my LA driving.

      There must be some site I can upload videos.

      Dontdrivelikeadick.com?

      There should be a way to know that the driver approaching you is an asshole. AI, please save me!

      Reply
    14. 14.

      cain

      @dmsilev:

      That’s going to depress the pro-lifer vote for sure in that state. Probably open up the AZ GOP for attacks from other GOP areas in other states as well.

      Of course, the media won’t pursue that – they got more ‘Biden is old’ stories to cover although since the SOTU that has pretty much died.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Old School

      @Baud:

      William Claude Jones probably never imagined the infamy that would befall him a century and a half later.

      I feel slightly bad for him as I can’t find anything that says whether William Claude Jones voted for or against the 1864 abortion law.

      It appears that the abortion law was part of the Howell Code (named after William Thompson Howell).  Wikipedia doesn’t list ages for any of Howell’s three wives.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Trollhattan

      @Dangerman: Grampa Uber driver in a shiny new Camry tried to take me out this a.m. and gave me a good stern honking for the temerity of existing in space and time. Mentally told him I have a real job and just go home.

      Yay, commuting!

      Reply
    19. 19.

      piratedan

      @WaterGirl: my understanding is that AZ is trending younger in the metro areas and this ruling orchestrated by Ducey (and is being traced back to him and publicized) and the AZ lege to “give” them this kind of reading and that the state wankers wrote their existing legislation to get THIS interpretation of territorial law.

      Dems knew this was coming and its not like they set a trap, the GOP has been telegraphing this for a while and the locals just connected the dots.  This is the same crew that punished the former State House leader for his testimony on the events of J6 and the fallout from Trump losing narrowly.

      It’s not as if there wasn’t election urgency from Dems before, but this adds a level of clarity to the stakes.  After watching what took place in Kansas and Ohio, I do not expect a different outcome in AZ, if the statewide referendum doesn’t get to 60, the statehouse flip is very much in play now.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      MomSense

      I’m really hating this trajectory.  Should we take bets on when the witch trials will begin?  How far backwards are we going to go?

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Jackie

      @trollhaven:

      Republican Governor Ducey literally court-packed the AZ Supreme Court and baked in this outcome (among others). He appointed five of the current seven,

      Also of note: After AZ judges are initially appointed, to retain their position they must be elected in.

      The WaPo has a looong article about it. The tidbit about the judges is at the end. Two of the judges who voted yesterday are up for election THIS NOV.

      gift link:

      https://wapo.st/4cKIUjn

       

      @Trollhattan:

      Reply
    25. 25.

      jimmiraybob

      From the Wiki page it looks like the first child bride was 12.  And this came after he abandoned hist first wife and three children.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Mousebumples

      I’m going to give a ☝️ to WaterGirl’s thermometers for Four Directions for AZ (& NV). I have no idea where we are with angel matches, but I might need to see if I have any extra scratch to throw in.

      I feel for you, Arizonans. This is where I was afraid the WI SC decision would go… Until we elected Justice Protasewicz. (thanks again to all who helped postcard, donate, etc.!) Our SC tossed out an 1848 abortion ban not that long ago.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Steeplejack

      @Bex:

      I don’t know about the podcast picture. I don’t listen to it. Her Twitter pic is current. She toned down her hair a bit last year after she started appearing on the MSNBC shows.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      beckya57

      @Steeplejack: she’s also on Threads.  @watergirl Molly JF is very worth following.  Was on TV last night talking about how the normalizing frame of this very abnormal moment is enabling autocracy.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      p.a.

      Note that under Ceausescu! the abortion ban was more liberal than under some of the god-botherers.

       

       

       

      Journal of Alternative Perspectives in the Social Sciences(2013) Volume 5 No 2, 294-322

      Consequences of Romania’sAbortion Ban under Ceausescu’s Regime:

      To achieve the demographic goals of the state,Ceauşescu criminalized abortion in 1966, demanding that each family have at least four children. In the 23 years that ensued (1966-1989), the policies enforced were among the most brutal in the world, resulting in serious socioeconomic consequences for the Romanians.

      Decree 770, which came into being on October 1st

      1966, instituted severe measures and punishments with the goal of eradicating abortion, effectively subordinating the people to the power of the state.

      The new law created mechanisms of absolute control over people’s reproductive lives: gynechological exams became mandatory for women in their fertile years, and childless couples over the age of 25 were charged a celibacy tax (Scarlat, 2005; Kligman, 1998)

      Although modern policies that ban abortion tend to have low efficacy, as they not so much decrease demand as shift it from legal to illegal markets, in Romania the abortion ban was very effective in the short run.

      Decree 770 was implemented in October 1966. It effectively banned abortion, except when: a) the mother’s life was at risk; b)one of the parents had a hereditary disease; c) the woman was physically or mentally handicapped; d) the woman was at least 45 years old; e) the woman already had four children; or f) the pregnancy occurred as a result of rape or incest (Scarlat, 2005)

      In order to effectively achieve its demographic goals,the government started to stringently regulate gynecologists and nurses in hospitals and maternity homes. It also implemented mandatory gynecological exams, without which women could not access public health care services. These policies led to a sharp decrease in the availability of back-alley abortions. At the sametime, although not officially prohibited, contraceptives were not available in the Romanian marketplace(Kligman,1998). Schools did not teach sexual education and the government used its propagandizing to advertise only the positive sides of maternity. Even movies that showed how to avoid a pregnancy were censored (Kligman,1998)

      1. Lower income families, especially those in rural areas, were affected the most by the new laws, as their lack of financial resources restricted their access to illegal methods of family planning. Better off families were able to adapt to the new regulations more easily, leading to the creation of a black market for contraceptives and abortions (Lataianu, 2001; Pop-Eleches, 2005). While this resulted in a decline in fertility rates in the ensuing years,it is clear that in Romania, as in other countries where abortion has been banned, the burden fell on the poor, as individuals with higher economic means resorted to illegal markets and fraudulent medical diagnoses that allowed for legal abortions (Kligman, 1998).

      As mentioned before, the upper classes in Romania were most able to access family planning methods, with the burden of the abortion ban falling on the poor and rural populations whose choices were severely curtailed.

      In Romania, a country that espoused strong “pro-family” values, the relative impoverishment of families led to high numbers of child abandonment. The difference between public discourse and action was striking: poverty and exhaustion led to such exorbitant child abandonment rates that state institutions could not take in any more members, and their infrastructure was so poor that children were kept in cages, often malnourished.

      This situation increased infant mortality and infanticide rates to such a point that the government would not register a newborn until two weeks after their delivery (Kligman, 1998).

      This conflict between government intervention and individual will led Romania to have the highest maternal mortality rate in Europe – by 1989, Romania’s maternal mortality rate was 169.4 per 1,000 women, in comparisonto 49 in Russia, the communist country with the second highest rates (Lataianu, 2001). This naturally led to a high number of orphans: Trebici (as cited inLataianu, 2001).

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.