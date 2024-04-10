I am still not over the ridiculous and murderous ruling that came from the Arizona Supreme Court yesterday.

The territorial Speaker of the House in 1864 – for the territory that later became Arizona – was William Claude Jones.

He’s the one who is legislating from beyond the grave. He’s quite the role model, and definitely someone whose views should be determining women’s rights to self-determination and controlling our own bodies.

According to his Wikipedia page. William Claude Jones married a 15-year-old and was described contemporaneously as a “pursuer of nubile females”..

He abandoned his 15-year-old wife a short time later, and then married another 15 year old.

***

Speaking of dubious at best, I listened to a great discussion of Supreme Court rulings and more.

YouTube summary:

As the first-ever trial of a former President looks imminent & certain, an only-on-Talking-Feds roundtable of Molly Jong-Fast, Josh Marshall, & Sen Sheldon Whitehouse joins Harry to assess how the spectacle of Trump-in-the-chair will play on the campaign trail. They then move on to the re-emergence of abortion as a year-long white-hot political issue in Florida & therefore the election before taking on Trump’s vulgar attempts to exploit base anti-immigrant sentiment.

YouTube left off a description of the most interesting part where they talked briefly about the US Supreme Court and how they have recently become “triers of fact”, which is supposed to be reserved for the lower courts, and making rulings based on bullshit and “facts” that aren’t facts at all. That conversation starts around the 35-minute mark, and lasts maybe 10 minutes.

Sheldon Whitehouse and Josh Marshall were both at their best. I’m not that familiar with Molly Jong-Fast, so I can’t speak to whether she was at her best, but the whole thing was a great conversation.

Open thread.