Aitutaki is the second most populated island of archipelago, with ~1500 residents, situated within a triangular-shaped lagoon. We stayed at a small resort within the elbow of the main island facing the inner lagoon rather than the Pacific Ocean. In contrast to Rarotonga, Aitutaki has no dogs. Not one. But lots of chickens. I asked the owner of our resort how people distinguish one’s chickens from another’s. She laughed to say they’re all wild