On The Road – way2blue – Aitutaki, Cook Islands [2 of 3]

way2blue

Aitutaki is the second most populated island of archipelago, with ~1500 residents, situated within a triangular-shaped lagoon.  We stayed at a small resort within the elbow of the main island facing the inner lagoon rather than the Pacific Ocean.  In contrast to Rarotonga, Aitutaki has no dogs.  Not one.   But lots of chickens.  I asked the owner of our resort how people distinguish one’s chickens from another’s.  She laughed to say they’re all wild

On The Road - way2blue - Aitutaki, Cook Islands [2 of 3] 9
Survivor Island / Moturakau

The first stop was Moturakau, nicknamed ’Survivor Island’ owing to its heyday as one of the locations for the 2006 Survivor TV series.   A bit of the set still remains.  [See previous OTR post for a map.]

On The Road - way2blue - Aitutaki, Cook Islands [2 of 3] 8
Survivor Island / Moturakau

Basalt is exposed on the  back side of the island.

On The Road - way2blue - Aitutaki, Cook Islands [2 of 3] 7
One Foot Island / Tapuaetai Island

The larger lagoon cruise company has a cottage on One Foot Island for serving lunch during their excursions.  Our skipper’s plan was to be in & out of this stop before lunchtime.  Leaving this island we passed two fly fishermen standing in shallow water at the edge of a drop off to deeper water.  Surrounded by infinite water.  Couldn’t get to my camera out in time…

On The Road - way2blue - Aitutaki, Cook Islands [2 of 3] 6
One Foot Island / Tapuaetai Island

There was a row of young trees behind the cottage, each representing a different Polynesian island  This, the saddest sprout, has a band hanging from the sign which is used for climbing palm trees.  Saw it in action on Rarotonga—’you’ wrap the band around the trunk & loop around each ankle.  Then climb up like an inch worm.  Works amazingly well!  (The Maori who demonstrated the technique climbed a palm tree in ~6 seconds.)

On The Road - way2blue - Aitutaki, Cook Islands [2 of 3] 5
Motu Tavake

A bird for Albatrossity.  Didn’t want to spook it by getting too close.  But can I say I’m not impressed with the nest-building technique.

On The Road - way2blue - Aitutaki, Cook Islands [2 of 3] 4
Motu Tavake

Couldn’t get a decent photo of an adult as they kept flying around.  Alas.  They have a couple red streamers trailing from the tail that are about twice their body length.  Very cool.  Our skipper had called them red-tailed terns, but they’re actually red-tailed tropicbirds (Phaethon rubricauda). The adults have an almost all-white plumage with a black mask, and a red bill. Tropicbirds catch fish of course—mainly flying fish and squid—by dive-bombing into the ocean.

On The Road - way2blue - Aitutaki, Cook Islands [2 of 3] 3
Motu Tavake

I became fascinated by the linear hard ground.

On The Road - way2blue - Aitutaki, Cook Islands [2 of 3] 2
Motu Tavake

Hard ground ran both alongshore and perpendicular to shore.  No idea how/why it forms.

On The Road - way2blue - Aitutaki, Cook Islands [2 of 3] 1
Motu Tavake

But it had very cool sea slugs hanging out in the grooves.

On The Road - way2blue - Aitutaki, Cook Islands [2 of 3]
Motu Tavake

Close up of sea slugs.

