way2blue
Aitutaki is the second most populated island of archipelago, with ~1500 residents, situated within a triangular-shaped lagoon. We stayed at a small resort within the elbow of the main island facing the inner lagoon rather than the Pacific Ocean. In contrast to Rarotonga, Aitutaki has no dogs. Not one. But lots of chickens. I asked the owner of our resort how people distinguish one’s chickens from another’s. She laughed to say they’re all wild
The first stop was Moturakau, nicknamed ’Survivor Island’ owing to its heyday as one of the locations for the 2006 Survivor TV series. A bit of the set still remains. [See previous OTR post for a map.]
Basalt is exposed on the back side of the island.
The larger lagoon cruise company has a cottage on One Foot Island for serving lunch during their excursions. Our skipper’s plan was to be in & out of this stop before lunchtime. Leaving this island we passed two fly fishermen standing in shallow water at the edge of a drop off to deeper water. Surrounded by infinite water. Couldn’t get to my camera out in time…
There was a row of young trees behind the cottage, each representing a different Polynesian island This, the saddest sprout, has a band hanging from the sign which is used for climbing palm trees. Saw it in action on Rarotonga—’you’ wrap the band around the trunk & loop around each ankle. Then climb up like an inch worm. Works amazingly well! (The Maori who demonstrated the technique climbed a palm tree in ~6 seconds.)
A bird for Albatrossity. Didn’t want to spook it by getting too close. But can I say I’m not impressed with the nest-building technique.
Couldn’t get a decent photo of an adult as they kept flying around. Alas. They have a couple red streamers trailing from the tail that are about twice their body length. Very cool. Our skipper had called them red-tailed terns, but they’re actually red-tailed tropicbirds (Phaethon rubricauda). The adults have an almost all-white plumage with a black mask, and a red bill. Tropicbirds catch fish of course—mainly flying fish and squid—by dive-bombing into the ocean.
I became fascinated by the linear hard ground.
Hard ground ran both alongshore and perpendicular to shore. No idea how/why it forms.
But it had very cool sea slugs hanging out in the grooves.
Close up of sea slugs.
