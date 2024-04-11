Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Squishable Wee Hours Open Thread

Squishable Wee Hours Open Thread

A few things: First, huge thanks to whoever recommended “Somebody Feed Phil.” Phil probably has the best job in the world, and he knows everybody. On an episode I recently watched, he had lunch in DC with Pete Buttigieg. Another episode from a few years back featured a Zoom call with Norman Lear, then 100 years old, who told the following joke (paraphrasing):

An elderly gent says to his wife, “I’ve got something special planned for this evening. We’re gonna have super sex!”

The wife replied, “I’ll have the soup.”

Lear noted that people used to tell each other jokes a lot but the practice has declined. I think that’s right, and I’m not sure why. Tiresome wingnuts would claim it’s because people are too easily offended now, but I don’t think that’s it. I suspect it’s because we’re sharing funny animal gifs instead.

It’s a humid, windy night in the swamp. Owls are hooting, insects are trilling and frogs are singing in anticipation of an approaching storm. I usually enjoy storms too, but I’m not so stoked about this one because I have to drive to Tampa this morning, so I’m trying to figure out how to both avoid rush hour traffic and get my errand completed in time to make it home before the squall line arrives.

Wind speeds are expected to be in the 40 to 50 MPH range with gusts up to 70! Even I’m not foolish enough to drive in that, so if I get stuck in town, that’s okay — I have friends I can hole up with. But lately, I dislike spending time away from my lovely husband and dogs.

And finally, from HuffPo, the most Trumpublican headline ever:

Police Report: Trump County Chair Threatened To Rape Boss’s Wife, Then Kill Him

Jonathan Stone, a former New Hampshire police officer, has been a part of Trump’s campaign since 2016, when he gave Trump an inscribed AR-15 assault rifle.

Nice party you have there, Republicans. It would be a shame if it were overtaken by violent, depraved grifters. Oh wait…

Open thread!

  • Betty Cracker
  • Bruce K in ATH-GR
  • JoyceH
  • NotMax
  • Nukular Biskits
  • satby

    1. 1.

      satby

      Since I got so sick over a year ago, I’m even more of a homebody than I already was. I’m fully recovered, and even traveled quite a bit last year, but I still have some inertia about leaving. I think the pandemic changed that for a lot of us.

    2. 2.

      Betty Cracker

      @satby: I agree the pandemic changed things, including many people’s relationships with their homes. Definitely true for me too, and Bill and I have somehow dodged covid so far. More broadly, it seems like there’s a lot more free-floating anxiety and maybe PTSD since 2020. Society will be sorting it out for years to come.

    3. 3.

      Nukular Biskits

      Good mornin’, Betty! Surprised to see you up this early.

      Based on NWS radar, it doesn’t look like you guys are gonna get anything near what we got here on MS Gulf Coast yesterday … and what the central part of the state got was even worse.

      Even so, be careful.

    4. 4.

      JoyceH

      Uh… he was a police officer. He received a five days suspension over his involvement with a high school girl… which enraged him so much that he threatened to go on a shooting spree. And his punishment was – to lose his job? There were no criminal violations in there? So that he remained a citizen in good standing and was able to open a gun shop?!

    5. 5.

      Nukular Biskits

      @JoyceH:

      Remember “BACK THE BLUE!!!111!!!” rules:

      1. Cops NEVER do wrong. Ever.

      2. Even when there is irrefutable proof, including audio, video and/or eyewitness testimony, of wrongdoing on the part of a law enforcement officer, the victim made him/her do it and see #1 you stewpit criminal-supporting lib.

    6. 6.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      @Nukular Biskits: It’s scary how deeply ingrained that attitude is, and how the cops try to push it on the public at large, with stuff like “Blue Lives Matter”.

      I quit accepting that framing before the turn of the century. I’ve known too many cops; cops are human, and a lot of humans are bastards, and the selection process for cops has been skewed towards more bastard-like behavior. Modern cops seem more often than not to want to be Judge Dredd, not Barney Fife.

      Reply

