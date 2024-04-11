A few things: First, huge thanks to whoever recommended “Somebody Feed Phil.” Phil probably has the best job in the world, and he knows everybody. On an episode I recently watched, he had lunch in DC with Pete Buttigieg. Another episode from a few years back featured a Zoom call with Norman Lear, then 100 years old, who told the following joke (paraphrasing):

An elderly gent says to his wife, “I’ve got something special planned for this evening. We’re gonna have super sex!” The wife replied, “I’ll have the soup.”

Lear noted that people used to tell each other jokes a lot but the practice has declined. I think that’s right, and I’m not sure why. Tiresome wingnuts would claim it’s because people are too easily offended now, but I don’t think that’s it. I suspect it’s because we’re sharing funny animal gifs instead.

It’s a humid, windy night in the swamp. Owls are hooting, insects are trilling and frogs are singing in anticipation of an approaching storm. I usually enjoy storms too, but I’m not so stoked about this one because I have to drive to Tampa this morning, so I’m trying to figure out how to both avoid rush hour traffic and get my errand completed in time to make it home before the squall line arrives.

Wind speeds are expected to be in the 40 to 50 MPH range with gusts up to 70! Even I’m not foolish enough to drive in that, so if I get stuck in town, that’s okay — I have friends I can hole up with. But lately, I dislike spending time away from my lovely husband and dogs.

And finally, from HuffPo, the most Trumpublican headline ever:

Police Report: Trump County Chair Threatened To Rape Boss’s Wife, Then Kill Him

Jonathan Stone, a former New Hampshire police officer, has been a part of Trump’s campaign since 2016, when he gave Trump an inscribed AR-15 assault rifle.

Nice party you have there, Republicans. It would be a shame if it were overtaken by violent, depraved grifters. Oh wait…

