Meanwhile in Israel…

I thought this recent Graeme Wood column in The Atlantic on the situation on the ground in Israel was interesting. An excerpt:

On Sunday night in Jerusalem, near the Knesset, the crowd of 50,000 protesters alternated between moroseness and fury. It was, especially for Jerusalem, a secular crowd. I stood next to two young women smoking a joint, which probably took the edge off the fury. All were united in leveling a charge against Netanyahu: that he would rather hold together his coalition of zealots than cut a deal, even one that would bring hostages home. The fury reached an apex when the mayor of Jerusalem, Moshe Lion, tried to speak. He is a member of Netanyahu’s Likud Party but stuck to nonpartisan bromides. Still, the crowd shouted him down because of the association. When he persisted, one of the young women next to me took the joint out of her mouth and spat on the ground.

Netanyahu could extract a kind of disgusted gratitude from these protesters if he offered a deal with Hamas (and the group, in an uncharacteristically conciliatory mood, agreed to it). To some in the crowd, the terms of that deal seemed literally not to matter, because, as one sign read, no price is too high. Surely not everyone in the crowd would go that far. But the hooting and heckling suggested they thought that Netanyahu had empowered negotiators too little, and that he was ultimately responsible for securing a deal, even a temporary one. In addition to repatriating hostages, a deal would allow time to negotiate a more durable peace and avoid a possible Gaza-as-Somalia scenario (lawlessness, warlordism, and endless civilian misery) if Israel continues to drift forward with no obvious plan.

If accepting a deal imperils Netanyahu’s good graces on the right, rejecting a remotely plausible one would probably doom him and his government because of the wrath of the center and the left. They believe that more of the hostages—who have now spent six months in darkness or fending off rapists—would be home already if Netanyahu had told his more extreme colleagues to go pout. Right-wing support has long since reached its apex, and the government is already weak. Public outrage might finally destroy it. The question of who would replace it is, remarkably, almost an afterthought. Whoever comes next could not possibly be worse.

Adam noted a while back that the massive anti-Netanyahu protests taking place prior to the Hamas atrocities weren’t a sign of a healthy democracy but instead signaled the opposite. Tens of thousands were taking to the streets, reservists refusing to serve, etc., to protest Netanyahu’s authoritarian power grab via judicial “reform.”

It’s a more existential struggle now. The protesters want to throw their rotten government out for catastrophic incompetence and prioritizing retaining power over the country’s interests. I hope they prevail.

Open thread.

    15Comments

    2. 2.

      RaflW

      Not to doom-cast, but “It’s a more existential struggle now. The protesters want to throw their rotten government out for catastrophic incompetence and prioritizing retaining power over the country’s interests” could describe us in a few years.

      I think we’ll work our assess off and avoid that! But Bibi and Donald are both firmly in the authoritarian-shitlord club.

    3. 3.

      Captain C

      The protesters want to throw their rotten government out for catastrophic incompetence and prioritizing retaining power over the country’s interests. I hope they prevail.

      You, me, and a whole lot of people.  From your mouth to the FSM’s ears.

    4. 4.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      …would probably doom him and his government…

      How many times have I heard some variation of this over the years? This man is a fucking vampire and has arisen more times than Christopher Lee.

    6. 6.

      Bill Arnold

      @Baud:

      This will be us if we don’t turn out.

      Pretty much.
      Israeli voters removed Mr. Netanyahu from the top power position (PM) for about a year and a half, June 2021(election March 2021) through Dec 2022 (+/-). That was a straightforward election. Close, but he lost. He was interfering like crazy with the government during the time he was out of power, but he was out of power.

      Then Israeli voters failed to keep him from sliming his way back into power. And he formed a government which includes, to be blunt, religious supremacists. (And that religion is not Islam or Christianity.)

      It was close (near 50%), as Geminid often reminds us; a couple of small parties did not quite meet the threshold for proportional representation. (IMO) Israeli voters fucked up, and the removal of this man from his regained position of power has already involved enormous amounts of pain and death.

    8. 8.

      cain

      @Bill Arnold: I agree that Israeli voters got complacent and didn’t ensure that the man didn’t come back.

      I hope now that with everything happening that they replace that govt with someone who understands and can negotiate a ceasefire within reasonable parameters.

    9. 9.

      trollhattan

      BBC just did a deep dive and the conventional wisdom among Israelis and analysts was the current protests are predominantly “just the usual people” and that the majority of the population remain war supporters and by extension, not after Bibi’s hide.

      I fear the second worst outcome of this battle is that the sides will be irreversibly hardened into their current positions for at least one if not two generations. There will be no two-state resolution; occupied lands will continue being seized by fundamentalist settlers; armed conflicts will resume.

      And the US among the Arab-Persian world is assigned the role of Israel’s puppet master [as if] and each of their sins is visited 2X upon our heads. We’re going to get fucked high and hard as a direct consequence of Bibi’s actions.

    10. 10.

      Baud

      Hey Betty C, more fun with gender in the Sunshine State 

      Florida can’t ban teacher from asking students to use her preferred pronouns, judge rules

      Katie Wood, a transgender algebra teacher, has long gone by ‘Ms Wood’ but the law required students to say ‘Teacher Wood’

    11. 11.

      HumboldtBlue

      The USS Eisenhower carrier group has been ordered into the Red Sea off the western coast of Yemen to deal with the threat of increased drone and missile attacks against shipping. The USS Ford carrier group returned from the Med and its station off the coast of Israel in January.

      It’s a more existential struggle now. The protesters want to throw their rotten government out for catastrophic incompetence and prioritizing retaining power over the country’s interests. I hope they prevail.

      That’s Nov. 5, for us.

    12. 12.

      Baud

      WASHINGTON – Two days after the distinctly American eclipse, President Joe Biden announced that on the next visit to our closest celestial neighbor − the moon − the U.S. will be accompanied by one of its closest friends: Japan.
      A Japanese astronaut will become the first non-American ever to land on the moon, Biden announced Wednesday during a news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

    14. 14.

      trollhattan

      @Baud: Pretty nice of us considering we do not yet have a proven working lunar craft nor lander.

      “Really, it will be just fine! We’ve been there before.”

