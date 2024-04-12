Posted without comment.
Open thread!
by WaterGirl| 22 Comments
trollhattan
Aww, can’t wait for Marge on May Day.
Jackie
I hope her diaper’s leaking 💩
Tony Jay
She’s not that kind of Socialist.
TBone
Marc Elias just solidified his status as ‘American Hero for Democracy’ on Deadline Whitehouse a little bit ago. Bravo! If I can find a clip later, I’ll post it. He had me up on my feet, cheering. He asked “where is the courage and conviction of all the corporate spox who promised they’d support democracy after J6? Where are they NOW?” (Paraphrased) Plus a lot more. We are so obliged to him for his ceaseless work on our behalf.
Old School
Support for Ukraine aid has increased among Americans since last November, according to a Gallup poll released Friday.
More than a third of respondents, 36 percent, said that they believe the U.S. is not doing enough to help Ukraine in its war against Russia. An equal percentage said the U.S. is doing too much to aid Kyiv, more than two years after Moscow invaded Ukraine.
In November, 41 percent of those surveyed said the U.S. was doing too much to aid Ukraine, compared to 25 percent who said not enough was being done.
JAFD
Dan Thurot has another first-rate game review today, folks in the gay community might be particularly interested.
https://spacebiff.com/2024/04/12/blood-on-the-clocktower/#more-26972
Tony Jay
When Stench finally finishes draining the Republican Party of every last cent and its corpse dries up like spit on a desert highway, who do you think sees herself marching proudly at the head of the new National Patriotic American Citizens Party?
TBone
@WaterGirl: she’s merely an addlebrained, attention seeking heat missile who should be starved of oxygen. That would finish off the tiny bit of brain cell knocking around in her empty skull. She’s not called EmptyGreene for nuthin!
ETA I still think she’s the Hoodie Pipe Bomber. She’s THAT stupid.
Commenting at Balloon Juice since 1937
Too many sleeves.
Suzanne
Ian Bremmer has been predicting that Ukraine will be partitioned. If that happens, I will…. I don’t know. Be incredibly sad.
Jackie
@TBone: Medal of Freedom is described as thus: It recognizes those individuals who have made “an especially meritorious contribution to the security or national interests of the United States, world peace, cultural or other significant public or private endeavors.”
I think that’s apt. 😊
