This is a very polite way to express the thought: "Unfortunately a crucial blocking faction of your Congress takes orders from a criminally indicted Russian stooge candidate for president." https://t.co/Odm5ladIvl

“Ukraine of today may be east Asia of tomorrow” Japan Prime Minister in the Congress of the USA

BREAKING: After President Biden slammed House Speaker Mike Johnson for not bringing a vote to the floor on Ukraine aid, the Japanese Prime Minister slammed Johnson and Republicans for their refusal to support Ukraine. Republicans are embarrassing the U.S. on the world stage.

“Although the world looks to your leadership, the US should not be expected to do it all, unaided and on your own… I am here to say that Japan is already standing shoulder to shoulder with the United States. You are not alone. We are with you.” ???????????? https://t.co/XJjmIzLJu6

… House Republican Leader Steve Scalise told reporters that Johnson had been talking with White House officials about a package that would deviate from the Senate’s $95 billion foreign security package and include several Republican demands. It comes after Johnson has delayed for months on advancing aid that would provide desperately needed ammunition and weaponry for Kyiv, trying to find the right time to advance a package that will be a painful political lift.

“There’s been no agreement reached,” Scalise said. “Obviously there would have to an agreement reached not just with the White House, but with our own members.”…

The Republican speaker is set to travel to the former president’s Mar-a-Lago club in Florida on Friday to meet with Trump and has been consulting him in recent weeks on the Ukraine funding to gain his support — or at least prevent him from openly opposing the package.

Sen. Markwayne Mullin, an Oklahoma Republican who often works closely with House lawmakers, said this week he and Trump have spoken with Johnson “in depth” about how to advance Ukraine aid. It is not clear whether Trump would lend any political support, but Mullin said he was hoping to get the former president behind the package, especially now that Johnson’s job is at stake…