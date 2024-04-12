Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Friday Evening Open Thread: Fighting (in Congress) for Ukraine

House Republican Leader Steve Scalise told reporters that Johnson had been talking with White House officials about a package that would deviate from the Senate’s $95 billion foreign security package and include several Republican demands. It comes after Johnson has delayed for months on advancing aid that would provide desperately needed ammunition and weaponry for Kyiv, trying to find the right time to advance a package that will be a painful political lift.

“There’s been no agreement reached,” Scalise said. “Obviously there would have to an agreement reached not just with the White House, but with our own members.”…

The Republican speaker is set to travel to the former president’s Mar-a-Lago club in Florida on Friday to meet with Trump and has been consulting him in recent weeks on the Ukraine funding to gain his support — or at least prevent him from openly opposing the package.

Sen. Markwayne Mullin, an Oklahoma Republican who often works closely with House lawmakers, said this week he and Trump have spoken with Johnson “in depth” about how to advance Ukraine aid. It is not clear whether Trump would lend any political support, but Mullin said he was hoping to get the former president behind the package, especially now that Johnson’s job is at stake…

    1. 1.

      Gin & Tonic

      House Speaker Mike Johnson is negotiating with White House to advance Ukraine aid”

      I call bullshit.

    5. 5.

      Baud

      It is not clear whether Trump would lend any political support, but Mullin said he was hoping to get the former president behind the package, especially now that Johnson’s job is at stake…

      Now that’s funny.

    11. 11.

      schrodingers_cat

      @Baud: There are Squad adjacents like Ro Khanna and Pramila Jaypal among others.

      Q. How can you call yourself a progressive when you are against any progress?

      I checked the list, you are right. Squad, Squad++ and Manchin Lite like Jared Golden etc.

    13. 13.

      B1naryS3rf

      Has anyone done a deep dive into EmptyG’s backers? Or might the Krafty Kompromat Krew simply have some particularly juicy stuff (bleccch) on her?

    15. 15.

      smith

      @WaterGirl: Really disappointed to see Chuy Garcia and Danny Davis on that list. I’m not in either district, but I supported Garcia in the mayoral primary. I’m thinking of writing to him expressing my unhappiness that he’d let Ukraine fall because of the actions of a completely different country that Ukrainians have no influence on.

      ETA: Yes, I know this reluctance to sign is an expression of disapproval of Biden’s slow response to the crisis in Gaza, but victimizing Ukraine over that is not morally defensible in my opinion.

    16. 16.

      UncleEbeneezer

      Some pretty funny Tweets/jokes embedded in this article:

      Actor Tom Arnold had an apt comparison for the outfit his ex-wife, comedian turned MAGA conspiracy theorist Roseanne Barr, wore during a drunken rant she delivered while partying at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

      Barr was filmed wearing beads, a turban and a flowing dress, wine glass in hand, urging people to “drop out of college” because professors are “devil-worshipping Democrat donors.” She said she attended the event to support former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who lost her own bid for office after backing Trump’s lies about the 2020 election.

    20. 20.

      Baud

      I know the bill gives money to Israel, but I thought I read it has money for humanitarian aid for Gaza.  True?

    21. 21.

      Eolirin

      I would hope if the Democrats can get the five republicans they need beyond their own caucus, that Jeffries will be able to get the remaining 20 dems to sign the damn petition, even if they’re going to vote against the bill

      This is a two step process isn’t it?

    25. 25.

      WaterGirl

      @smith:  I would happily sign on to a list of people who think we shouldn’t give Israel another dime until they stop what they are doing too Palestinians.

      But, like you, I put aid to Ukraine above everything, and there will be many ways to express their thoughts about Israel AFTER we give Ukraine what they need.

    29. 29.

      smith

      @WaterGirl: Yes, it’s morally inconsistent to try to stop genocide in Gaza by allowing genocide in Ukraine. Delivering a message is one thing, but abandoning allies in desperate straits is not the way to do it. It’s the same kind of hostage taking the GQP does with the budget.

    31. 31.

      Dan B

      The aid to Israel can be slow walked.  Biden seems afraid if weapons are not delivered and Iran attacks he’ll be blamed.  My wish is the weapons delivery is halted immediately with demands for rapid changes in the Gaza war being key to the restoration of weapons shipments.  Action in addition to threats.  Bibi only responds to strength.

    32. 32.

      Brachiator

      BREAKING: After President Biden slammed House Speaker Mike Johnson for not bringing a vote to the floor on Ukraine aid, the Japanese Prime Minister slammed Johnson and Republicans for their refusal to support Ukraine. Republicans are embarrassing the U.S. on the world stage.

      How could this be? Fox News tells me that only Trump commands the respect of world leaders.

      But seriously, it is telling that the Japanese leader would do openly condemn the Republicans.

      I’m way past being disgusted with the GOP and Trump, Putin’s Orange Toady.

    33. 33.

      Bill Arnold

      @Warblewarble:

      The root problem is the linkage of funding for Ukraine , with funding for Israels genocide.

      You do understand that Vova Putin is wanted man charged with a two war crimes of a genocidal nature, right?
      Do you support genocide?

