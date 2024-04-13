The five-minute clip is all over twitter, but of course some of you don’t read twitter…

Lawrence O'Donnell may have just delivered the most brutal and humiliating takedown of Donald Trump ever aired on national television pic.twitter.com/4nRnZRoo3k — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) April 12, 2024

Bonus goon content: Kevin McCarthy feels confident enough about his party’s current disarray to publicly threaten Matt Gaetz. Interesting to wonder what favors Kevin is looking for…

Kevin McCarthy refers to Matt Gaetz: "I'll give you the truth why I'm not speaker. It's because one person, a member of Congress, wanted me to stop an ethics complaint because he slept with a 17-year-old … Did he do it or not? I don't know." – via @MoElleithee @GUPolitics pic.twitter.com/DFZxpdgxF9 — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) April 10, 2024