Late Night Open Thread: In Case You Missed Lawrence O’Donnell’s Latest…

The five-minute clip is all over twitter, but of course some of you don’t read twitter…

Bonus goon content: Kevin McCarthy feels confident enough about his party’s current disarray to publicly threaten Matt Gaetz. Interesting to wonder what favors Kevin is looking for…

      John Revolta

      Trump actually looked better orange. This latest hue is…………. I don’t know what it’s supposed to be, but I’ve definitely never seen a suntan that color. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a face that color.

      Tony Jay

      No, Kevin.

      It’s because you only became Speaker of the House by making unsustainable promises to a House majority made up of the kind of people who expect you to shield them from ethics complaints when they sleep with 17 year olds.

      And they expect that because that’s who you are.

      Shalimar

      I think I see a flaw in Kevin’s logic.  Gaetz started the process, but 8 voted against him.  The rest of them didn’t care about the ethics complaint.  If Gaetz was the only one with a grudge, McCarthy would still be Speaker.

