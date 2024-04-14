I had a thought as I was reading the morning thread.

What if we make a list of stories the mainstream media should be covering?

For instance, I really want to cover Project 2025, but I have not found the time yet to get started. Every week I move Project 2025 to the next week on my calendar. If others are interested and concerned, we could do a whole series on the key parts of Project 2025. Many hands make light work – chime in if you are horrified by what’s in the plan and you’d be willing to do some research and cover a particular chunk in a guest post.

Balloon Juice isn’t a big wave like the “we love Hiter, take 2” NYT, but we’re not salt in the ocean, either.

Open thread.