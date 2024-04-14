Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Things We Wish the Media Would Cover

I had a thought as I was reading the morning thread.

What if we make a list of stories the mainstream media should be covering?

For instance, I really want to cover Project 2025, but I have not found the time yet to get started.  Every week I move Project 2025 to the next week on my calendar.  If others are interested and concerned, we could do a whole series on the key parts of Project 2025.  Many hands make light work – chime in if you are horrified by what’s in the plan and you’d be willing to do some research and cover a particular chunk in a guest post.

Balloon Juice isn’t a big wave like the “we love Hiter, take 2” NYT, but we’re not salt in the ocean, either.

Open thread.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2. 2.

      TBone

      I think covering Project 2025 is a really, REALLY good idea.  I’ll think about how I could best contribute…maybe email stuff I find to you for consideration?

    5. 5.

      Ksmiami

      I’m happy to do some background research. Maybe we could invite Molly Jong Fast to guest contribute as she’s both horrified and been sounding the alarm on this fascist garbage from the Heritage Foundation

    6. 6.

      bbleh

      Third on Project 2025.

      Another thing I wish they’d cover — or more precisely, cover with better context and depth — is how the Former Guy depopulated, defunded and dismantled the organizations for dealing with undocumented immigrants (including asylum seekers who are NOT REPEAT NOT “illegal”), and how that has contributed heavily to the current, very real, increase in the numbers of undocumented immigrants being released in the US.  IOW, it’s yet another case of Republicans deliberately breaking government and then wailing that government doesn’t work (in this case of course with a generous extra dose of OMG OOGA-BOOGA BROWN PEOPLE).  But alas, all we see are the numbers (plus the ooga-booga), ie the MSM responding exactly as the Republicans intended.

    10. 10.

      Nukular Biskits

      (waiting for water to boil so I can make hummer food)

      Watergirl, I know you probably mean from a national perspective (both media and issues) but there are probably some local/state issues that would scale up.

      I’m not saying that everyone should be interested in what’s happening here in BFE, MS, but I suspect there are a lot of issues in which we all have in common … or at least a lot of overlap.

    14. 14.

      p.a.

      @TBone: Josh Marshall wading into Xtianist/Dominionist sewer also.  Good tie-in is Bibi/Israeli Right fucking allying themselves with the “jews gotta burn to get heaven on earth” American Christofascists.

    17. 17.

      Nukular Biskits

      @WaterGirl:

      Oh, sure, throw it right back in my lap! 😂

      Here in MS, some of my pet peeves that I don’t think are being covered adequately are (in no particular order):

      • Ballot initiative processes  or lack thereof ;
      • Campaign Finance Report Availability/Searchability;
      • ALEC;
      • Medicaid expansion;
      • Taxpayer funds for “economic development”.

      Several outlets here in the state, including MS Free Press, MS Today, MS Public Broadcasting, do a good job but they, IMHO, are the exception.  My local mullet wrapper, the Sun Herald, seldom addresses these topics other than to run reprints of a MS Today article, for example.

    20. 20.

      Steeplejack

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      I’m even more sheltered than I thought.

      ETA: Possibly thrown by the fact that “BFE, Mississippi” is sort of redundant. (Said by somone who lived briefly in Biloxi.)

    21. 21.

      Ohio Mom

      This reminds me a little like my old boss’s musing, “If the perfect crime had been committed, how would we know, we wouldn’t. Else it wouldn’t be a perfect crime.”

      Anything I could list here I obviously know about, even if big media is (in our opinion) not giving it enough attention. It’s the things no one has reported on (yet) that are going to shape our future that we are not going to be prepared for.

    22. 22.

      Starfish

      @WaterGirl: I am on team “Hell no.”

      During the week, it’s great that you project manage everything and get things done.

      On the weekend, it is terrible that you project manage everything and get things done.

      You, on a Sunday: Let’s do this big ambitious thing.
      Me: Let’s sit on porch swings and drink ice tea.

    24. 24.

      Starfish

      @Steeplejack: I grew up there, and like @Nukular Biskits, I have heard it my entire life.

      I am conflicted about how I feel about it as a Middle Eastern American who definitely grew up in BFE, Mississippi.

      I also love that Nukular Biskits called the Sun Herald, the local Mullet Wrapper.

    25. 25.

      Nukular Biskits

      @WaterGirl@Steeplejack:

      As many of you know, I’m a native, born/raised Mississippian and a fierce critic of this state. I’m even recommending young folks and, particularly, young families NOT come to MS to try to build a future.  At least until MS moves forward into the 20th century. And, yes, I meant “20th”

      Having said that, I have admit to having my flabber gasted at the antics of AL, AZ and a couple of others. It’s almost the state equivalent of them telling MS, “Here, hold my beer.”

    27. 27.

      Nukular Biskits

      @Starfish:

      I have often wondered about that term, whether it was originally a racist euphemism.  I’ve never met anyone who could tell me how/when it came to be.

      So, perhaps I should err on the side of caution in the future and not use it (?).

    28. 28.

      Starfish

      @Nukular Biskits: There were things that I learned in Mississippi as a child that are definitely “We said what?!”

      There was a playground taunt that was both racist and sexualized that started with the words “Chinese, Japanese.” And I am not even sure how that was almost like a nursury rhyme that kids in elementary school said.

    29. 29.

      Matt McIrvin

      @p.a.: I figure that from the Israeli right’s perspective, the American Christianists’ futurism is a delusion anyway, TurboJesus is in fact not gonna come and melt them with his laser eyes, so if it leads the Christianists to support policies that are in their benefit, why not play along?

      The infuriating thing is that it’s the same “eliminate the gray zone” play that Hamas and other terrorist organizations like ISIS are into. Turn up the heat, dial up hate and tension everywhere and the endless-war party is going to come out on top.

    32. 32.

      Baud

      @Matt McIrvin:

      It’s part of the right wing playbook. It’s effective enough.

      TurboJesus won’t be coming back, but the Christian nationalists would get someone to attack Israel to bring on the end times. If Hamas didn’t exist, they would create them.

    33. 33.

      schrodingers_cat

      OT India goes to polls starting next weekend. The polling will take place over several weeks lasting into early June. I have been following the developments pretty closely. Let me know if any BJers interested and or if you have any questions about it. If you would like me to do a Twitter Space about it or a Zoom let me know.

      This will be an important election for the direction India takes for a long time to come.

    34. 34.

      WaterGirl

      @Starfish@Baud:

      I’m not sure if you are both “hell no”-ing the idea of a series on Project 2025, or if you are “hell no”-ing the idea of doing that in Medium Cool.

      There’s a big difference there, so let me know?

    39. 39.

      TBone

      @p.a.: because these fucks have consolidated power in our government right now, I think it’s an important story that the MSM doesn’t cover enough, the subject and purpose of this post.  Some coverage is being done, but not enough.  Same with Project 2025.  A lot of people don’t know it exists and who’s behind it.  The puppet masters need huge exposure.

      I guess my location, where I see how much power they have right down to the school boards, makes me want to shout it from rooftops

    41. 41.

      Kay

      I wish they would cover Ohio political corruption. Ohio has very few newspapers left and they’re stripped down and weak. It really should be national news. Republicans have taken a state that had fairly clean government and absolutely polluted it. No one even expects the AG to enforce laws anymore. The norm is the white collar crimes either become federal and there’s an investigation and prosecution or nothing happens.

      Ohio has had both of the largest political corruption scandals in state history in the last ten years, a period that coincides perfectly with the state taking a hard Right turn. DeWine is in it up to his fucking neck and he’s a former US Senator! DeWine’s LT gov, and likely the next GOP guv, is somewhat likely to be indicted soon. How is this not national news?

      This is likely the next governor of Ohio, 4 days ago:

      COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Akron-based energy company at the center of a $60 million bribery scheme in Ohio gave a secret $1 million contribution to a dark money group backing Republican Lt. Gov. Jon Husted in his 2018 bid for governor, cleveland.com/The Plain Dealer reported Wednesday.

      The contribution from FirstEnergy Corp. to Freedom Frontier, a political 501(c)(4) nonprofit, came at the onset of the House Bill 6 scandal, when dark money groups were being created that would ultimately be used to funnel bribe money to Republican Larry Householder as he secured the Ohio House speakership, elected allies and passed and defended a $1 billion bailout for two of the company’s affiliated nuclear power plants.

      Householder is serving 20 years in federal prison for masterminding the scheme, after being convicted of racketeering last year. He is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in a separate state criminal case. He has appealed his federal conviction.

      It’s ALL of them. Every high profile Republican in the state is corrupt.

    42. 42.

      trollhattan

      Climate change/global warming in a deeper fashion than “Hey, is this storm/flood/heatwave global warming?” and “Expert questions manmade human impact on climate so we give him fifty column inches telling us why.”

    43. 43.

      WaterGirl

      @Starfish:

      Me: Let’s sit on porch swings and drink ice tea.

      That’s how I feel about Medium Cool.  Good, fun discussions and a break from the weight of everything that’s going on.  Interesting times, indeed.

    46. 46.

      Kay

      The NYTimes loves Ohio diners. Maybe they could take a safari to the incredibly corrupt statehouse and governors mansion. They could still do the diner trip to promote Trump! This would just be a little detour.

      I think it’s kind of important that this big state has turned into one big GOP criminal enterprise.

