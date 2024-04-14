pic.twitter.com/I8R2sXONuh https://t.co/LYM7FTnt94
Per Maxi Tani at Semafor (which has its own problems, yes), “The Intercept is running out of cash”:
The Intercept, the left-wing U.S. newsroom that’s been a thorn in Joe Biden’s side and a hub for pro-Palestinian coverage, is nearly out of money and facing its own bitter civil war, with multiple feuding factions battling for power and two star journalists trying to take control.
At the heart of the crisis is a nonprofit whose founding donor, Pierre Omidyar, decided in late 2022 to end his support for the organization. Now spun off from Omidyar’s First Look Media, The Intercept is losing roughly $300,000 a month, is on track to have a balance of less than a million dollars by November — and could be completely out of cash by May 2025, according to data shared internally in March…
The Intercept’s CEO, Annie Chabel, told Semafor in an interview this week that those projections were a worst-case scenario, and that the Intercept had a “stretch revenue goal that would allow us to continue into a longer horizon.”
The Intercept was born a decade ago in a very different moment for media and politics. Two of its founders, Glenn Greenwald and Laura Poitras, broke the story of Edward Snowden’s leaked surveillance files in 2013, which reshaped how Americans thought about the government and their privacy. Omidyar, a leftish billionaire with no known appetite for political combat, rapidly pledged deep support for an organization that would combine that anti-establishment mission with a combative form of online journalism born out of Gawker Media.
A decade later, American politics are almost unrecognizable. Greenwald quit in fury to make quixotic allies on the right. Liberal donors have lost their taste for party infighting as the specter of Donald Trump looms, while voices further left are promising to punish Joe Biden over his response to Gaza…
Many of the Intercept’s journalists direct their ire at Chabel, a longtime nonprofit executive.
Chabel joined the Intercept at a transition moment for the organization. In 2022, First Look Media had offered a $12 million grant to help the publication spin off — about half of what Intercept leaders had asked for. The publication’s editor-in-chief, Roger D. Hodge, said he told the organization’s board that he did not believe the grant was enough, and they should wind down the Intercept and give staff as generous a severance package as possible. Chabel, who had initially joined the organization as a consultant to manage expenses and oversee the spinoff, helped convince First Look Media to up its grant to $14 million, and presented what appeared to be a financial path forward for the organization…
During a meeting earlier this year, Scahill exploded at Chabel, saying she should resign. Other recent decisions by the organization’s leadership have irked remaining staff. As Semafor first reported, during an all staff meeting on Thursday the publication told employees that it had hired former Los Angeles Times assistant managing editor Ben Muessig to be the interim editor-in-chief — who, according to multiple sources familiar with the selection process, was not employees’ first choice.
And there is little internal consensus on how to move forward. Grim and Scahill are two of the outlet’s longest-serving figures, with Grim leading high-profile coverage and Scahill helming its podcast. But their plan would inevitably involve deep cuts and layoffs. (Other staffers pointed out to Semafor that, on the current trajectory, they’ll likely all lose their jobs anyway.)…
Myriad more details at the link, if you can deal with Semafor’s unspeakably ugly color scheme & layout. Perhaps this news will inspire some anti-Democratic right-wing sugar daddy like Peter Thiel to prop up Ryan Grim’s vanity project?
