Quivira NWR

A bit later, the adult bird without the transmitter (which I learned later was the male) lifted off and headed north, followed by the others. Later, when I got the pictures on a bigger screen, I could see that the youngster was banded and fitted with a transmitter as well. I have some contacts with the USGS biologists who band and monitor these birds (one of them was a student at KSU, and I am in fact a co-author on his very first publication), so I made some inquiries.

I learned that the banded female was trapped near Aransas TX, and fitted with that transmitter in 2021; their youngster who was traveling with them that season was banded later that winter, in 2022. He is still around, moving north and south with the seasons with other subadult birds, but probably won’t find a mate and attempt to nest for a few more years. The young bird in these pics was trapped and banded this in summer 2023 on the nesting grounds. At the time of this writing this trio is in North Dakota, heading to the nesting spot in Wood Buffalo National Park in Alberta, where the parents will ditch the kid and get busy making a nest, laying eggs, and raising the next generation. While I was learning more about these birds, I also learned that they have a role in a book and digital platform that will be published this fall. I can’t tell you any more about that, as I am sworn to secrecy, but stay tuned! Click here for larger image.