More ike this, please.

Wow! Senator My Boo went all the way in on DeJoy When he started off with his, “Did you get my letter?,” line of questioning I knew, and DeJoy knew, it was going to be fire and flames 🔥 pic.twitter.com/BZ3KX7XYAK — Qondi (@QondiNtini) April 16, 2024

Nominations for the other sitting senators who don’t need to be upgraded to this level of senator?

Every single person here who contributed to the $700,000 we raised for Georgia in 2020 should understand that we helped the two great senators from GA get elected to the Senate.

Open thread.