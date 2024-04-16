Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

35 or 40 More Like This, Please!

35 or 40 More Like This, Please!

More ike this, please.

Nominations for the other sitting senators who don’t need to be upgraded to this level of senator?

Every single person here who contributed to the $700,000 we raised for Georgia in 2020 should understand that we helped the two great senators from GA get elected to the Senate.

Open thread.

      Scout211

      AP News

      CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s transgender sports ban violates the rights of a teen athlete under Title IX, the federal civil rights law that prohibits sex-based discrimination in schools, an appeals court ruled Tuesday.

      The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 2-1 that the law cannot be applied to a 13-year-old who has been taking puberty-blocking medication and publicly identified as a girl since she was in the third grade.

      In February 2023, the court had blocked the state’s bid to kick Becky Pepper Jackson off her middle school cross country and track and field teams if the law were enforced.

      Judge Toby Heytens wrote that offering her a “choice” between not participating in sports and participating only on boys teams “is no real choice at all.”

      “The defendants cannot expect that B.P.J. will countermand her social transition, her medical treatment, and all the work she has done with her schools, teachers, and coaches for nearly half her life by introducing herself to teammates, coaches, and even opponents as a boy,” Heytens wrote.

      Another Scott

      Excellent questioning by Sen. Ossoff. They have limited time and need to make a real impact with that time. He did.

      Thanks.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Wapiti

      When I was in the Army, when our unit got a Congressional inquiry, we were expected to have any investigation done and a reply back up the chain (to the first general) in two days. I’m sure they spent some time massaging the message, but I don’t think the big A Army wanted those queries delayed at all.

      Post Office needs to tighten things up.

      Nora

      I feel like I need a cigarette after that — wow! Thinly veiled rage and impatience with all the bullshit DeJoy is trying to throw out there.

      Baud

      @Wapiti:

      Yeah, I don’t know if most agencies move that quickly, but most agency heads would know what letters from committee members they’ve received.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      That asshole disassembled automatic sorting machinery and threw it in the dumpster to deliberately slow down operations. I am still mad about that.

      Also about baby chicks dying in the mail. Has that been fixed yet? Apparently farmers used to be able to count on the USPS delivering chicks on time and alive, pre-DeJoy. Seems like pictures of cute little dead chicks would make a nice centerpiece for an anti-DeJoy campaign.

      TBone

      If I were that incompetent, as in not bringing a congressional inquiry to my boss’s attention immediately upon opening and date-stamping the letter, I would’ve been immediately fired and possibly prosecuted.  They never bring their best, ever.  They don’t even know what it means.  I’m glad the Senator got to take that approach. You didn’t even read the mail addressed directly to you under my official seal.

