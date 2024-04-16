Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Republicans are the party of chaos and catastrophe.

Tuesday Evening Open Thread: The President's Taxes

From the Associated Press, “Tax Day reveals a major split in how Joe Biden and Donald Trump would govern”:

Biden, the sitting Democratic president, released his income tax returns on the IRS deadline of Monday. Filing jointly with his wife, Jill, he reported gross income of $619,976 and paid a federal income tax rate of 23.7%…

Biden is proud to say that he was largely without money for much of his decades-long career in public service, unlike Trump, who inherited hundreds of millions of dollars from his father and used his billionaire status to launch a TV show and later a presidential campaign.

“For 36 years, I was listed as the poorest man in Congress,” Biden told donors in California in February. “Not a joke.”

In 2015, Trump declared as part of his candidacy, “I’m really rich.”

The Republican former president has argued that voters have no need to see his tax data and that past financial disclosures are more than sufficient. He maintains that keeping taxes low for the wealthy will supercharge investment and lead to more jobs, while tax hikes would crush an economy still recovering from inflation that hit a four-decade peak in 2022…

The split goes beyond an ideological difference to a very real challenge for whoever triumphs in the November election. At the end of 2025, many of the tax cuts that Trump signed into law in 2017 will expire — setting up an avalanche of choices about how much people across the income spectrum should pay as the national debt is expected to climb to unprecedented levels.

Including interest costs, extending all the tax breaks could add another $3.8 trillion to the national debt through 2033, according to an analysis last year by the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.

Biden would like to keep the majority of the tax breaks, based on his pledge that no one earning less than $400,000 will have to pay more. But he released a budget proposal this year with tax increases on the wealthy and corporations that would raise $4.9 trillion in revenues and trim forecasted deficits by $3.2 trillion over 10 years…

    5. 5.

      dm

      Jimmy Kimmel has a couple of choice nicknames for Don Snoreleone the other night: “Dozo the Clown” and “Donny Nappleseed”

    7. 7.

      prostratedragon

      In earlier times, Republican hypocrisy was worth something at tax time, as I think all recent gop Presidents released their tax filings voluntarily. This was an early hint, for those who still needed one, about the guy.

      @TBone:  If the judge had said nothing, who would have known?

    9. 9.

      Brachiator

      Biden is proud to say that he was largely without money for much of his decades-long career in public service, unlike Trump, who inherited hundreds of millions of dollars from his father and used his billionaire status to launch a TV show and later a presidential campaign.

      I appreciate Biden’s transparency and honesty. That he has not made a lot of money during his life and political career is close to the norm for many presidents. From an NBC News story.

      It’s not surprising then to find the first few presidents — from Washington’s election to about 75 years later — as large landowners. They generally made money from land, crops and commodity speculation. Of course, this left them highly vulnerable to poor crop yields, and they could lose most or all of their properties because of a few bad years. Similarly, they could lose all of their money through land speculation — leveraging the value of one piece of land to buy additional property.

      By 1850, the financial history of the presidency entered a new era. Beginning with Millard Fillmore, most presidents were lawyers who spent years in public service. They rarely amassed large fortunes and their incomes were often almost entirely from their salaries. These American presidents were distinctly middle class and often retired without the means to support themselves anywhere close to the presidential lifestyle. Buchanan, Lincoln, Johnson, Grant, Hayes and Garfield had modest net worth when they died.

      A few presidents came from or amassed great wealth. Examples. Teddy and Franklin Roosevelt, John Kennedy, Herbert Hoover.

      Trump’s issue is not that he is wealthy. It’s that he’s an asshole.

      Reply

