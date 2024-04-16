Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Serpentine Rick Scott Slithers Back on Previous Support for Florida’s Abortion Ban

Invasive Midwestern Python Rick Scott, former Florida governor and current U.S. senator, has an A+ rating from the forced-birth extremists at SBA Pro-Life America. But he’s the latest craven GOP worm to trample pwecious “unborn babies” in a walk-back to protect his political career. Let’s review the tape:

Here’s what Scott said in a June 2022 press release when news of the Dobbs decision broke:

“I firmly believe that life begins at conception and that every child deserves to be welcomed into this world with open and loving arms. Abortion ends a life. It is abhorrent and has no place in our society. While we celebrate the Court’s latest ruling, the fight to protect the sanctity of life is not over.”

And here’s what Scott said in an April 2023 tweet when a statehouse Dem suggested “even conservative Senator Rick Scott” was against the bill* that would ban abortion at six weeks in Florida:

Not true. I am 100% pro-life and if I was still governor, I would sign this bill.

But he changed his tune yesterday:

“[I]n Florida there’s way more consensus around 15 weeks with exceptions for rape, incest and the life of the mother. So if I was writing a bill, I’d think that 15 weeks with the limitations (for rape, incest and to protect the life of the mother) is where the state’s at,” he told The Hill in an interview. “I think it’s important we do what there’s consensus” for.

Scott was my governor for eight interminable years and has been my senator for yet another five and change, so trust me when I say he gives not one tiny shit about building consensus. No one is clamoring to “sunset” Social Security and Medicare, for example.

Navy Hat Nosferatu is just the latest “pro-life” absolutist Republican who, upon further reflection, has decided that life begins at whatever stage of fetal development is compatible with his own political viability. I honestly have more respect for the extremists who are sticking to their principles in post-Roe America. And to be clear, I have nothing but contempt for those fanatical pricks.

Open thread.

*The bill will become law in about two weeks, meaning every woman living in the former Confederacy (with the exception of Virginia) will be robbed of bodily autonomy, reproductive freedom and access to standard medical care for miscarriages. Something like 1 in 3 American women are living without reproductive freedom now, and that will rise when the third-most populous state joins Team “Control Them Bitches.”

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      Open thread?

      The Trump trial has resumed for the afternoon.

      Blanche says the defense team has found social media posts by prospective jurors “that are very much contrary to the answers that they gave.” He is asking the judge about this because he doesn’t “want to confront them,” w/their posts, and thus make them identifiable

      Skippy-san

      It surprises me not one bit that Rick Scott was a Blue Falcon during his time in the Navy.

      I’m surprised he did not receive some “fan room counseling” from one of his CPO’s.

      randy khan

      These guys still don’t get that the 15-week “compromise” doesn’t really get them any votes.

      Good.

      Jeffro

      “Life begins…just before my poll numbers take a nose dive” is quite the principled stance.

      (I didn’t say it was a good principle.)

      cain

      lol – Navy Hat nosferatu.

      Wait till the south decides to do some comparative shit between themselves to make sure they catch runaway pregnant women looking for abortions and send them back or maybe each state will add their own sentences on top of each other.

      That’s the kind of shit they’d be up to.

      Baud

      “I firmly believe that life begins at conception

      “But I support murdering that life for political gain.”

      ETA: In fairness, it’s consistent with the GOP’s views when it comes to the health and safety of post-birth individuals.

      ETA2: In further fairness, he didn’t say when he thought human life began.

      Baud

      Via reddit

      Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves declared April 2024 as Confederate Heritage Month in Mississippi, keeping alive a 31-year-old tradition that began in 1993. Beauvoir, the Biloxi, Miss., the museum and historic home of Confederate President Jefferson Davis, announced the proclamation in a Facebook post on Friday, April 12.

      “Whereas, as we honor all who lost their lives in this war, it is important for all Americans to reflect upon our nation’s past, to gain insight from our mistakes and successes, and to come to a full understanding that the lessons learned yesterday and today will carry us through tomorrow if we carefully and earnestly strive to understand and appreciate our heritage and our opportunities which lie before us,” says the governor’s proclamation, which is dated April 12. “Now, therefore, I, Tate Reeves, Governor of the State of Mississippi, hereby proclaim the month of April 2024 as Confederate Heritage Month in the State of Mississippi.”

      rikyrah

      No. We gotta hold Voldemort responsible for his positions. We all know he’s a liar, and it’s up to the Florida Democratic Party, along with those pushing the Abortion Rights Amendment in Florida, to make sure that Voldemort is called out.

      Belafon

      I saw the story about the man killing the Uber driver was displayed far back, and while this is in no way excusing his actions – he should have called the cops sooner – the story is depressing.

      An 81-year-old Ohio man has been charged in the fatal shooting of an Uber driver he believed was working with a scammer, according to officials who said the victim was sent to the home by the same scammer.
      William Brock told investigators he shot Loletha Hall, 61, outside his home March 25 because he thought she was working with a man who called him pretending to be an officer at the local court, Lt. Kristopher Shultz of the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said.

      “Mr. Brock received some scam call by a person purporting to be someone from our courts who informed him a family member was incarcerated and that he had a bond of a significant amount of money,” Shultz said. “The calls turned from ‘I’m an officer in the court’ to ‘We have this subject hostage, this is a ransom demand.'”
      The person who called Brock, or an accomplice, requested an Uber ride to his South Charleston home to pick up the money, Shultz said.
      “Ms. Hall did not have any idea,” he added.

      Someone got a uber driver killed and they’ll just move on to the next 81 year old to scam.

      https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/ohio-man-81-charged-fatal-shooting-uber-driver-mistakenly-thought-was-rcna147827

      JaneE

      Any arbitrary number will wind up harming some number of women.  The lower the number, the greater likelihood of harm.

      Let the woman, her family (however that is determined), and her doctor(s) decide what is the appropriate treatment for her particular and possibly unique issues.  No one is going to prevent a woman from trying to carry a baby to term, even if it may harm her.  Her doctors will do what they can to make that happen with the least harm.  If she decides to abort that should be her right too.

      Baud

      @cain:

      What’s weird about Confederate heritage is that there isn’t any? There’s Southern heritage, which depending on the person practicing it may or may not include black people.  There Civil War memorials.  But the 4-year existence of the Confederacy left no independent heritage, any more than the 4-year existence of the Union Army did.

      Baud

      @Baud: Found it. Except for Alan Grayson, I don’t know who these people are.

       

       
      The following candidates are running in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate Florida on August 20, 2024.

      Candidate

      Matt Boswell

      Stanley Campbell 

      Alan Grayson

      Rod Joseph

      Bernard Korn

      Josue Larose

      Debbie Mucarsel-Powell

      Chase Anderson Romagnano

      Brian Rush

      Matthew Sanscrainte 

      MattF

      Polling is revealing that those dogs caught that truck and that truck is now backing into that dumpster fire. While being run over by that bus.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Apparently, Defendant #1 and his lawyers have been admonished b/c TIFG was audibly muttering at one of the prospective jurors. Per MSNBC. Nothing in the print media yet AFAICT, so no link.

      Geminid

      @Baud: Debbie Mucarsel-Powell is a former U.S. Representive. She flipped Republican Carlos Curbelo’s Dade County seat in the 2018 Blue Wave, then lost it in 2020. Mucarsel-Powell was born in Peru and immigrated to the U.S. when she was 11 years old.

      frog

      “I firmly believe that life begins at conception

      The current medical outlook is that life ends with brain death.  No more brain, no more life.  So how does the soul enter a body before a brain has developed?

      For some women, pregnancy is a fatal condition.  Weak heart, ectopic pregnancy, etc.  No chance of survival and this is known well in advance.  It is not an accident or act of God, like a lightning strike.  God has not shown us how to save everyone.  Anti-abortionists want the power to pick winners and losers.  Some get to live, and the rest … well is sucks to be them.

      every child deserves to be welcomed into this world with open and loving arms.

      Get back to me when you, GOP, are willing to raise taxes and spend government money to make sure each “saved” child can live a productive and fulfilling life.

      cain

      @Baud: Just a general hate for the people who caused the War of Northern Aggression I guess. They can’t admit or won’t that the entire premise was so they can keep the culture around slavery and have slavery. Sipping lemonade while cotton is being picked.

      H.E.Wolf

      @Baud: Except for Alan Grayson, I don’t know who these people are.The following candidates are running in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate Florida on August 20, 2024.​

       Here’s some information about the pro-choice woman in the race.
      https://www.debbieforflorida.com

      I’ve been following her career with interest for some time, and I was pleased to see that her campaign website is mincing no words on the issues.​​​

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Baud:

      Debbie Mucarsel-Powell was a decent Congressperson, I think. Every now and then she shows up on MSNBC, although I don’t believe she’s part of their usual stable of political pundits. Can’t remember what her area of expertise is.

      ETA: Aaaand … H. E. Wolf provided the answer @31. Of course, DMP has been on to talk about draconian abortion policies.

      Josie

      @SiubhanDuinne: ​
       The description I read said that, after spoken to by his attorney, Trump looked furious. This is only the second day. We should have a pool guessing how many days it will take to produce a meltdown. My guess is seven.

      eclare

      @Josie:

      In one of the civil trials, the judge mused that TIFG was acting like he wanted to be jailed (paraphrasing.)  TIFG said yes, he did.

      He may have that as a strategy to solidify support even more.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Baud:

      Debbie Mucarsel-Powell won a seat in Congress from Florida in 2018, but was defeated for re-election in 2020, and that’s all I know about her, but at least I’ve heard of her.

      Other than her and Alan Grayson, who IMHO would be a very bad choice of candidate, the names on the list are unfamiliar to me

      ETA: H.E. Wolf was there faster and better.

      Geminid

      @cain: Scott has a special low carb, low fat diet: steamed fish, scrambled egg whites etc. He’s the type of “lean and hungry man” Julius Caesar worried about.

      Jay

      @Belafon:

      Mr. Block clearly believed he had the right to shoot an N-Clang in a parked car outside his house.

      Anybody who wasn’t an irrational gun humping racist would have,

      a) called the Police to report the scam,

      b) called the Police to report the car, noting is was probably linked to the scam,

      and any non-racist, non Blue Lives Are The Only Ones That Matter, Police officer would have solved the double scam in mere minutes, with no lives lost.

      Baud

      @frog:

      No more brain, no more life.  So how does the soul enter a body before a brain has developed?

       

      I really thought you were going to make a statement about Republicans there.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Josie:

      We should have a pool guessing how many days it will take to produce a meltdown. My guess is seven.

      Are we talking calendar days, or days that court’s in session?  And will the next court day be Day 1 or Day 3?

      I’ll go with the fourth court day after today, whatever numeration we give it.

      Bex

      @Starfish: Thanks for correcting that.  It’s the story of FranDan, ie. Frannie Joy the dog and postman Dan.  There are lots of these posts on You Tube and Instagram.  I watch them after I watch the news so I don’t have to stick my head in the oven.

      Geminid

      @H.E.Wolf: There was an article about Debbie Mucarsel-Powell a few months ago on the news site The 19th. It included a short interview where she pointed out that in three state-wide races, Scott has never won by more than one percentage point and never run in a Presidential year.

      Suzanne

      life begins at whatever stage of fetal development is compatible with his own political viability

      Yeah, sing that shit.
      As I noted downstairs, the ring wing doesn’t really believe in anything except will-to-power shit for their own personal aggrandizement, the most popular manifestation of which is currently “Own the Libz”.

      And not a single actual principle or value was witnessed that day!

      H.E.Wolf

      Gleaned from Ballotpedia, here’s everyone other than Mucarsel-Powell (GO DEBBIE!) on the Democratic primary list:

      Matt Boswell. African-American. B.A. 2013 from Berkeley College in NY. No campaign website; the Personal Facebook page he lists is a dead link. No-hoper.

      Stanley Campbell. African-American. Probably in early 60s. Married 35 years, 3 adult sons. No elected experience.

      Alan Grayson. The loosest of loose cannons. Former legislator. Someone else can post his details; I’m giving him no airtime.

      Rod Joseph. African-American. Army vet. No elected experience. Will take “drastic measures” to restore US rep in international arena. Presumably that means he’s a war hawk?

      Bernard Korn. No photo, no website. No-hoper.

      Josue Larue. No photo; no campaign website (lists personal social media instead); no-hoper. Ran twice previously as a Republican: once for US House in Louisiana; once for President in 2016. Not clear to me why he filed as a Democrat.

      Chase Anderson “Andy” Romagnano. No campaign website; lists only personal social media sites. Anti-choice Republican white male. Looks arrogant in his LinkedIn headshot.

      Brian Rush. White late-middle-aged male. Former state legislator.

      Matthew Sanscrainte. Born in Bulgaria. Campaign website is a dead link and I don’t care about his 5 social media sites, so I’m calling him a no-hoper.​​

      NotMax

      She shows up in the Ukraine threads, people have said.

      Speaking of absences, whatever became of Immanentize?

      rikyrah

      @NotMax:

      Speaking of absences, whatever became of Immanentize?

       

      I don’t think anything bad happened. Just that he took a break. Last I asked, Little Imma was doing well also.

      NotMax

      Darn. Fix.

      @Baud

      She shows up in the Ukraine threads, people have said.

      Speaking of absences, whatever became of Immanentize?

      prostratedragon

      @SiubhanDuinne:
      It was in connection with a challenge for cause:

      Blanche’s challenge to Juror 1: she has “a series of extraordinarily hostile facebook posts,” according to Blanche, and Merchan asks to see them.

      Thread begins here. This juror was called back to the stand for clarifying questions, after which TFG went to muttering as she left the room. Judge Merchan DENIED the challenge and cautioned TFG.

      smith

      Kind of amazed — they already have six acceptable jurors for TFG’s trial. That’s a third of what they need, including alternates. It’s going a lot faster than I expected.

      geg6

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: ​
       
      From what I’ve read, looks like they are not going to get many strikes on jurors based on social media unless it’s egregiously anti-Trump. Only one dismissed on that basis that I’ve seen so far. Other ones they tried to strike for cause due to social media were not. One was on the basis of her husband’s social media and another was a picture of the celebrations after Cheetolini lost and she commented that it reminded her of the celebrations of first-line medical staff during COVID. Just ridiculous.

