Invasive Midwestern Python Rick Scott, former Florida governor and current U.S. senator, has an A+ rating from the forced-birth extremists at SBA Pro-Life America. But he’s the latest craven GOP worm to trample pwecious “unborn babies” in a walk-back to protect his political career. Let’s review the tape:

Here’s what Scott said in a June 2022 press release when news of the Dobbs decision broke:

“I firmly believe that life begins at conception and that every child deserves to be welcomed into this world with open and loving arms. Abortion ends a life. It is abhorrent and has no place in our society. While we celebrate the Court’s latest ruling, the fight to protect the sanctity of life is not over.”

And here’s what Scott said in an April 2023 tweet when a statehouse Dem suggested “even conservative Senator Rick Scott” was against the bill* that would ban abortion at six weeks in Florida:

Not true. I am 100% pro-life and if I was still governor, I would sign this bill.

But he changed his tune yesterday:

“[I]n Florida there’s way more consensus around 15 weeks with exceptions for rape, incest and the life of the mother. So if I was writing a bill, I’d think that 15 weeks with the limitations (for rape, incest and to protect the life of the mother) is where the state’s at,” he told The Hill in an interview. “I think it’s important we do what there’s consensus” for.

Scott was my governor for eight interminable years and has been my senator for yet another five and change, so trust me when I say he gives not one tiny shit about building consensus. No one is clamoring to “sunset” Social Security and Medicare, for example.

Navy Hat Nosferatu is just the latest “pro-life” absolutist Republican who, upon further reflection, has decided that life begins at whatever stage of fetal development is compatible with his own political viability. I honestly have more respect for the extremists who are sticking to their principles in post-Roe America. And to be clear, I have nothing but contempt for those fanatical pricks.

Open thread.

*The bill will become law in about two weeks, meaning every woman living in the former Confederacy (with the exception of Virginia) will be robbed of bodily autonomy, reproductive freedom and access to standard medical care for miscarriages. Something like 1 in 3 American women are living without reproductive freedom now, and that will rise when the third-most populous state joins Team “Control Them Bitches.”