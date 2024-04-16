True to his word, he ain’t woke.#DonSnoreleone pic.twitter.com/Bs861a2DQ2
— Scottacular (@Scottcrates) April 16, 2024
And Maggie was his favorite journo, too!
LOL! Donald Trump is apparently SLEEPING during his trial. Low energy Donald! pic.twitter.com/unbZhKwsIS
— Luke Beasley (@lukepbeasley) April 15, 2024
In the four weeks after the Hur report, the New York Times wrote 30 stories on Biden’s age.
Interested to see how many they write on this. https://t.co/DgEr0HFWlT
— Eric Schultz (@EricSchultz) April 15, 2024
If you're a courtroom artist you have one mission this month and it could save democracy itself https://t.co/MqrAEEnIyp
— zeddy (@Zeddary) April 15, 2024
but when maga needed him the most he vanished pic.twitter.com/cNAo5A1hMm
— Jean-Michel Connard 좆됐어 (@torriangray) April 15, 2024
.@PreetBharara: “You have an actual criminal case that’s proceeding — the peaceful transition to accountability, which is not a small thing. You have literally a defendant with Secret Service agents to protect him in tow… facing the music… That's a big deal." pic.twitter.com/NtsSuc9jv6
— Inside with Jen Psaki (@InsideWithPsaki) April 16, 2024
