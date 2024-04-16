Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Cold, Cruel Grey Dawn Open Thread: #DonSnoreleone

by | 14 Comments

This post is in: , ,

And Maggie was his favorite journo, too!

    14Comments

    2. 2.

      JAFD

      School board elections today in Nuuk, getting myself together to get the polls ready to open.  Looks like a beautiful day here, hope ’tis great day for all you Jackals !

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Jay

      President D.J. Trump took a power nap, to refresh himself during his unprecedented political trial,

      Why that is bad news for Old Biden.

      (NYT Pitchbot)

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Martin

      This is how 11 dimensional chess players plan their next 6 moves. Checkmate libtards – you just made him stronger.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Betty Cracker

      @Baud: 😂 With any luck, Rep./Dr. Ronnie Jackson will dial back on the monster’s sedatives, overshoot the mark and the “slack-mouthed old fart snoozes in court” story will be followed by accounts of incoherent tantrums. Pity it’s not televised.

      Reply

