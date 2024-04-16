On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
Elma
A couple of years ago someone in my extended family observed that the path of totality of the April 8, 2024 eclipse went right over our family farm in northwestern New York State. Initially there was a lot of interest, but life happens. Who would have thought that teenagers would object to missing school? So it was going to be a small group that gathered on the day.
I made my travel arrangements months ago. I am an experienced traveler. I have been on 6 continents. April 7, 2024 was THE WORST TRAVEL EXPERIENCE I HAVE EVER HAD!!! I wrote a long rant on the evils of Delta Airlines, but I decided that you did not need to be subjected to it. I spent a very long time at an airport that I had no intention of going anywhere near. It may be new and cleaner than it was the last time I passed through, but it is still a horrible place. We will now attempt to return to a Zen like state of calm to tell you about the rest of the experience.
My cousin gave us the use of his lake house on the farm. In that area, such houses are called camps.
He also left the services of beauteous Nala the Acrobat, beam walker and bed snuggler, to make us welcome.
The morning of April 8th was clear with the sun blazing in the sky. We could stand on the deck and have a perfect view. But then the clouds started to move in. And by the time it really started, we could see nothing with our official eclipse glasses. But almost miraculously, just at the moment of totality, the clouds thinned, AND WE COULD SEE IT!
You will have seen wonderful pictures of the event on the internet, so I will not subject you to mine, which I have saved only to remind myself that we did see it. But here are two images of the same view, first in the morning before anything started.
Then here is the same view at totality. At that moment, someone down the lake started shooting off firecrackers. I don’t know if it was in celebration or trying to drive off the demon. This is a sort of backwoods part of the Empire State.
We had decided that we would not go into Alexandria Bay on this trip. First because they were expecting mobs of people for the eclipse; and second because the real tourist season doesn’t start for a month or so and not much would be open. But the mobs did not appear and Tuesday was sunny and warm, so we went into the Bay for lunch.
After lunch we went over to the park on the St. Lawrence River to admire the follies that people with way too much money have built on the Thousand Islands, like Boldt Castle on Heart Island.
And this little camp upriver from the Castle, that someone built on a rock barely large enough to hold it. I imagine that it floods every spring.
Finally, just to reinforce the Zen, I noticed this patch of moss in bloom.
I should add that my return flights on April 10 went as scheduled. It was not particularly pleasant, but it wasn’t the horror of the trip out. Credit where due.
