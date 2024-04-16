Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

Just because you believe it, that doesn’t make it true.

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

Shut up, hissy kitty!

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

The willow is too close to the house.

I did not have this on my fuck 2022 bingo card.

“What are Republicans afraid of?” Everything.

“Why isn’t this Snickers bar only a nickel?”

There’s always a light at the end of the frog.

There is no compromise when it comes to body autonomy. You either have it or you don’t.

Republicans don’t want a speaker to lead them; they want a hostage.

He wakes up lying, and he lies all day.

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires Republicans to act in good faith.

If West Virginia and San Francisco had a love child.

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

Another missed opportunity for Jamie Dimon to just shut the fuck up.

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

Republicans do not pay their debts.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

There are a lot more evil idiots than evil geniuses.

Michigan is a great lesson for Dems everywhere: when you have power…use it!

“That’s what the insurrection act is for!”

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

You are here: Home / Site Maintenance / Einstein Zoom with Benyamin Cohen

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Ohio Mom
  • PAM Dirac
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    5Comments

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      Thanks, John!

      BJ peeps, you can email me at my usual email. The other address is for folks who hear about it on social media.

      Feel free to invite friends who might be interested! They can use the email John listed in the post.

      Benyamin is a great presenter, and he is taylorungbtbuz one musty for us, so don’t miss out!

      Reply
    3. 3.

      PAM Dirac

      @WaterGirl: Does it get sorted no matter which email you use or do we need to use your address to get the extra special BJ bonuses? Anyway I used the address Cole gave.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Ohio Mom

      I’m glad it’s a presentation and not a discussion because the library did not have this book in paper form.

      They did have an e-version but then I’d have to figure out how to do that and this week I’m done learning new things. Except tomorrow night, I’ll be very ready to add to whatever the already know about Einstein .

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.