Hey losers- don’t forget that tomorrow night we are hosting author Benyamin Cohen for a 45 minute or so presentation on his book about Einstein. To signup for the zoom, remember to email:
That is all.
by John Cole| 5 Comments
This post is in: Site Maintenance
WaterGirl
Thanks, John!
BJ peeps, you can email me at my usual email. The other address is for folks who hear about it on social media.
Feel free to invite friends who might be interested! They can use the email John listed in the post.
Benyamin is a great presenter, and he is taylorungbtbuz one musty for us, so don’t miss out!
WaterGirl
@WaterGirl: the crazy word was supposed to be he is tailoring this presentation just for us!
PAM Dirac
@WaterGirl: Does it get sorted no matter which email you use or do we need to use your address to get the extra special BJ bonuses? Anyway I used the address Cole gave.
SiubhanDuinne
he is taylorungbtbuz one musty for us
I guarantee we’re going to hear this quoted verbatim at a Trump rally.
Ohio Mom
I’m glad it’s a presentation and not a discussion because the library did not have this book in paper form.
They did have an e-version but then I’d have to figure out how to do that and this week I’m done learning new things. Except tomorrow night, I’ll be very ready to add to whatever the already know about Einstein .
