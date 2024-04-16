Good.

If Trump is too old and weak to stay awake at his own criminal trial, what do you think will happen in the Situation Room? pic.twitter.com/5sM8ghcD9b — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) April 15, 2024

Better.

Hillary testified for 11 hours during a Benghazi hearing. Biden had a five-hour interview with Robert Hur. Trump fell asleep after an hour in court. — Angry Staffer 🌻 (@Angry_Staffer) April 15, 2024

Best.

Don Snoreleone.

I made this really small for the peeps who don’t want to look at him.

h/t Leto

But for the rest of you, click on the image to see it full size.

Open thread.

P.S. I put this together last night, and I see that Anne Laurie was thinking along similar lines this morning.