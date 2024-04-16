Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Let the Mockery Begin

Good.

Better.

Best.

Don Snoreleone.

I made this really small for the peeps who don’t want to look at him.

Let the Mockery Begin

h/t  Leto

But for the rest of you, click on the image to see it full size.

Open thread.

P.S. I put this together last night, and I see that Anne Laurie was thinking along similar lines this morning.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    4. 4.

      TBone

      Favorite meme today:

      Stormy says “Dotard likes to be spanked!”

      Joe Biden in the next frame, laughing: “I know!  I spanked him once and he just won’t shut up about it!”

      😎

      Reply
    10. 10.

      catclub

      CNN:

      This centuries-old landmark will host Olympics after $500m makeover

      So what Olympic event can they have in Notre Dame? Processional cross polevaulting?

      … Actually the Notre Dame rebuild was Billions, so its something else.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      SFAW

      @catclub:

      This centuries-old landmark

      Are they talking about Sleepy Joe Brandon? I hear that he’s old. In fact, he’s even older today than he was yesterday!

      Reply
    13. 13.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @montanareddog:

      Rip van Trumple

      I’d like that comment better if you had made the first word all-caps, maybe with a little period after each letter. Otherwise, a good soubriquet.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      jimmiraybob

      Situation Room?  It hardly matters if he’s awake or asleep – his mind is not up to the job.  Never has been.

      Quite possibly, asleep would be best.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      StringOnAStick

      Keep up the snarky comments and reposting the memes, these thin skinned pricks hate being made fun of, especially the chief prick!  Derision is our weapon and there’s so much opportunity.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Kosh III

      Open Comments, sure!

      Why the frak do we care that Trump glared at his sycophant Maggie Haberman.  It just shows you how out of touch the so-called mainstream media is.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Scout211

      Trump says he’s got the cash, really.  In his Schwab account, really. So there’s no need for a hearing, really!

      In court filings Monday night, Trump said the bond secured by Knight Specialty Insurance Company is backed by Trump’s Charles Schwab account with more than $175 million in cash. Knight Specialty can take control of the Schwab account and is fully backed by its parent company to assume any risk, one of Trump’s filings said.

      “The DJT Trust granted KSIC a security interest in a Schwab brokerage account, in which the DJT Trust is obligated to maintain no less than $175 million in cash or cash equivalents at all times,” according to an affirmation filed in support of the bond by Gregory Serio, a former superintendent of insurance for New York state and partner of Park Strategies, a government consulting firm.

      . . .

      “The documentary evidence in support of justification is overwhelming and obviates any need for a hearing to set aside the exception or to justify KSIC as surety,” Trump’s attorneys wrote in a court filing.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      rikyrah

      it’s an ELECTION INTERFERENCE CASE.

       

      Armando (@ArmandoNDK) posted at 7:43 AM on Tue, Apr 16, 2024:
      Lol wut? This case isn’t about a campaign “misfiling.” It’s about a falsification of a business record to conceal a crime. If you want to refer to it as a “campaign finance crime” instead of election interference, fine, who cares?

      This is trying entirely too hard.
      (https://x.com/ArmandoNDK/status/1780215546216165579?t=OTXGEQhGm7Lm-Yumicoq0A&s=03)

      Reply
    29. 29.

      smith

      @Scout211: There’s some speculation that the reason he didn’t just post the bond himself to avoid the bond fees, if he really has $175 million in the bank, is that the cash is already obligated in some other way, and he’s basically trying to use it as collateral twice at the same time. This is something the court monitor should be able to discover.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Scout211

      Don Snorleone is not going away as a meme or even as a news report.   The media is watching  for the snores. This from the NBC live updates just now:

      Trump is  periodically leaning back in his chair and closing his eyes, only to shift his weight moments later.

      It is difficult to say whether he has fallen asleep or is resting his eyes.

      LOL

      Reply
    32. 32.

      WaterGirl

      It looks like the supreme court justices are dancing on the head of a pin about whether you need a physical document to have obstruction in the case that’s being argued before the court today.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      RandomMonster

      I have to say, when I saw images of Dump in court yesterday with bags under his bloodshot eyes, I thought he looked like shit. Which made me smile.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      WaterGirl

      @Scout211: if the account is required to keep a minimum of 175 million in the account at all times, doesn’t that mean that he wouldn’t be able to use that money for his obligations, if the ruling isn’t overturned?

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Tony Jay

      That sketch has ‘Evil Liberace Has Drugged Your Champagne And Is Far Too Happy About It’ vibes dripping from every pencil stroke.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      rikyrah

      Miranda (@DoomScroling) posted at 3:02 PM on Mon, Apr 15, 2024:
      A new study out is highlighting that since roe was overturned demand for permanent sterilization for women under age 30 has increased significantly.

      Many women are choosing sterilization as the best option to protect themselves in a political climate where misogynistic lawmakers seek to control women’s reproductive healthcare access.
      https://t.co/mKQsoi4c4n
      (https://x.com/DoomScroling/status/1779963449914581413?t=WhOClPyuHcFNiIEDsNzB1A&s=03)

      Reply
    40. 40.

      rikyrah

      Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) posted at 9:11 PM on Mon, Apr 15, 2024:
      Sad decision from @USC

      A Muslim woman who minored in resistance to genocide is the USC Class of 2024 valedictorian — and USC is BANNING her from speaking at Commencement.

      You can contact USC Provost Andrew Guzman to share your concerns at [email protected]
      and 213-740-2101. https://t.co/j06llehjDH
      (https://x.com/QasimRashid/status/1780056407816970505?t=JUjGnOrpsBI79KrFRA4nng&s=03)

      Reply
    41. 41.

      montanareddog

      Prosecutors file motion for contempt against Donald Trump

      In the motion filed on Tuesday, prosecutors argue that Trump “wilfully violated this court’s [gag] order by publishing several social media posts attacking two known witnesses – Michael Cohen and Stormy Daniels.”

      In one of Trump’s social media posts, he called his former lawyer Michael Cohen a “disgraced attorney and felon” before going on to call judge Juan Merchan and prosecutors “thugs.”

      Reply

