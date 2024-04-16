Good.
If Trump is too old and weak to stay awake at his own criminal trial, what do you think will happen in the Situation Room? pic.twitter.com/5sM8ghcD9b
— Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) April 15, 2024
Better.
Hillary testified for 11 hours during a Benghazi hearing.
Biden had a five-hour interview with Robert Hur.
Trump fell asleep after an hour in court.
— Angry Staffer 🌻 (@Angry_Staffer) April 15, 2024
Best.
Don Snoreleone.
I made this really small for the peeps who don’t want to look at him.
h/t Leto
But for the rest of you, click on the image to see it full size.
Open thread.
P.S. I put this together last night, and I see that Anne Laurie was thinking along similar lines this morning.
