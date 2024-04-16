Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Repub Venality Open Thread: Donny & His Little Johnson

Repub Venality Open Thread: Donny & His Little Johnson

24 Comments

Repub Venality Open Thread: Donny & His Little Johnson

Donny & His Little Johnson - STOCKPILE

(Clay Jones via GoComics.com)

    2. 2.

      Villago Delenda Est

      Putin picks up another lickspittle. The entire GQp needs to be tossed into the dustbin of history.

    6. 6.

      Brachiator

      As Israel faces this vicious attack from Iran, America must show our full resolve to stand with our critical ally. The world must be assured: Israel is not alone

      Johnson is such a hypocritical little dick.

    7. 7.

      Steeplejack

      What is happening with that signature drive to force the Ukraine bill to a House floor vote?! Even that appears to be stuck in limbo.

    8. 8.

      Suzanne

      TFG had “my Kevin”, and now the Russians have “our Johnson”.

      Man, these GOP Speakers just seem to end up under someone else’s ownership. Betas.

    9. 9.

      Baud

      @Steeplejack:

      When we talked about it here late last week, there were a few new Dem signers.  Still about 15 holdouts in our side. Not sure if there’s been any movement on the GOP side.

    14. 14.

      gratuitous

      I see the Minority Leader is indulging some bad faith tough talk about what the Biden administration needs to do.  Let’s see if anyone asks Moscow Mitch how he intends to pay for the actions he demands to match President Biden’s words. (Nobody will ask McConnell.)

    15. 15.

      rikyrah

      Derek Thompson (@DKThomp) posted at 7:18 AM on Tue, Apr 16, 2024:
      Every once in a while, a reasonable conservative commentator will say it’s crazy major news orgs have no one on staff to earnestly represent MAGA conservatism.

      It sounds like a reasonable critique. MAGA is ~25-40% of America! How can you cover a country without somebody to represent this cohort?

      But this is the problem.

      Yes, MSM journalists get stuff wrong all the time and let their biases pull them in bad directions. But MAGA conservatism is a movement *entirely* dedicated to faithfully defending somebody who is biologically incapable of getting through a paragraph without lying. You can’t build a reasonably objective news organization like “… this is our econ team, this is our science desk, and these folks we pay to scream about how the sky is green if Trump decides for whatever reason to lie about sky color on a Tuesday.”
      (https://x.com/DKThomp/status/1780209036828234200?t=5clt4IWSe4hv8BgzRUkAbQ&s=03)

    16. 16.

      Scout211

      The MTG caucus is restless and may be making their move to oust Johnson.

      GOP Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky told Republican colleagues behind closed doors Tuesday morning that he’s going to cosponsor the motion to vacate Johnson from his position, according to GOP members in the room. A source added that Massie warned the speaker he should resign.

      The comments highlight a significant escalation of the far right’s threat to Johnson’s leadership that have dogged the Louisiana Republican since Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia filed a resolution to vacate the chair last month.

      The comments highlight a significant escalation of the far right's threat to Johnson's leadership that have dogged the Louisiana Republican since Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia filed a resolution to vacate the chair last month.

    17. 17.

      rikyrah

      Derek Thompson (@DKThomp) posted at 7:08 AM on Tue, Apr 16, 2024:
      It’s “interesting” to watch the right-wing outrage sausage get made.

      1. Judge: Trump can attend son’s graduation if trial is on track, but no official ruling yet.

      2. Trump (lying): Judge told me I’m “prohibited” from attending my son’s graduation, what an outrage.

      3. People… https://t.co/EzoSE9nYLO
      (https://x.com/DKThomp/status/1780206728279113919?t=8Nl0weMlRwcQJT505wfeUA&s=03)

    18. 18.

      rikyrah

      Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) posted at 1:55 PM on Mon, Apr 15, 2024:
      Now had this been Biden, it would have been the lead story on every newscast and Fox News would have talked about this for weeks.

      I do believe the ages of both presidential candidates and what impact that has on the presidency is relevant. But only Biden’s age is repeatedly discussed as a talking point even though Trump is 77.

      Meanwhile, Trump frequently gets names wrong, speaks incoherently (more than normal), and has bad memory lapses. But the media continues to normalize his behavior and constantly grades him on a curve … justifying it under the framing that it’s fine because he’s expected to be an idiot.
      (https://x.com/jemelehill/status/1779946571414884396?t=rC1fHxacEJywaOP2W1Uigw&s=03)

    19. 19.

      lowtechcyclist

      From the Newsweek link:

      Mike Johnson is doing the Deep State’s dirty work,” Greene wrote in a post to X last week.

      Russia is his Deep State as well as yours; why are you complaining, EmptyHead?

      And if Dump wins in November, Russia will be the U.S.A.’s ‘Deep State,’ not just Mike Johnson’s or the GOP’s.

    21. 21.

      Jeffro

      they need to hurry. the fuck. UP and get that aid to Ukraine like, yesterday.

      draw a line, Dems.  Ukraine aid must pass first, and it must be in the many tens of billions of dollars, before anything else moves.  Or else Putin’s other puppet Speaker Johnson gets the hook.

    22. 22.

      cain

      @schrodingers_cat:

      Then it looks like we need to get our Dem voters to apply some pressure. I know that likely 3 or 2 will never budge (eg Ilmar and Rashida) – I think the other two of the squad are persuadable. (I assume that Israel and Taiwan funding will be including as an omnibus (omnious?) bill?

      Let’s hope that we get everyone on there. Ukraine is just as important as Israel/Palestine. I think Palestinian don’t have as much time as they are starving to death but reports are that aid is getting through.

    24. 24.

      cain

      @Scout211: lol – I expect more Republicans to leave at this point. If they pull that shit again and they are running around trying to get votes again and embarrassing themselves again. I hope it depresses turn out – especially with Trump criminal trial running in the background.

      At some point, support has got to collapse given the multiple embarrassing shitshows.

