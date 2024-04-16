Womp! Womp! pic.twitter.com/UvTWYPrGDr
— John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) April 14, 2024
Putin Ally Declares Mike Johnson 'Our Johnson' https://t.co/qteYETbbzz
— Marvin Sapp InTheSkreets/Marvin Gaye InTheSheets (@groove_sdc) April 16, 2024
It’s not the first time they’ve heard people laughing at their johnson.
— Dan Przygoda (@dprzygoda) April 16, 2024
Wow these people really are despicable and frankly stupid. https://t.co/QcYoHrqrDI
— Armando (@ArmandoNDK) April 13, 2024
We needed an instant replay, but, yes Mike Johnson did point at Donald Trump when talking about "hardened criminals." pic.twitter.com/YjNiOUDdAA
— American Bridge 21st Century (@American_Bridge) April 12, 2024
Speaker Johnson hitching himself to Trump at this press conference https://t.co/i4gPFBbkGp
— Jared Moskowitz (@JaredEMoskowitz) April 12, 2024
THREAD:
Today, House Speaker Mike Johnson is joining Trump at Mar-a-Lago. Here’s what we think you should know: pic.twitter.com/XeQukA3pGq
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) April 12, 2024
Trump truly is an authoritarian style leader and that should terrify every American voter. The idea that this press conference is about “election integrity” is a sick joke. Trump is still forcing the delusional and dangerous idea that he won the election.
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) April 12, 2024
For Johnson, this may be one last stop on a short-lived, pathetic farewell tour to his political ambitions. The only question is, who will be the next sucker to bow down to Dear Leader Trump.
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) April 12, 2024
Moscow Mike has spent six months emboldening China, Iran and Russia by refusing to bring the senate's bill for aid to Israel, Taiwan and Ukraine to the floor. https://t.co/iBg3RsrU9D
— Ragnarok Lobster ?? (@eclecticbrotha) April 14, 2024
"I will continue to conduct pantomime negotiations and lob badass tweets while continuing my six month long refusal to bring the senate bill for aid to Israel, Taiwan and Ukraine to the House floor for a vote" https://t.co/PIS8tyiRjB
— Ragnarok Lobster ?? (@eclecticbrotha) April 14, 2024
