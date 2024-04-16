Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Doing As Much As We Can With the Tools We Have

Workers are entitled to time off and other job accommodations for abortions — along with pregnancy-related medical conditions like miscarriage, stillbirth and lactation — under the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, according to finalized federal regulations published Monday.

The regulations provide guidance for employers and workers on how to implement the law, which passed with robust bipartisan Congressional support in December 2022 but sparked controversy last year when the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission included abortions in its draft rules. The language means that workers can ask for time off to obtain an abortion and recover from the procedure.

The EEOC says its decision to keep the abortion provisions in its final rules, despite criticism from some conservatives, is consistent with its own longstanding interpretation of Title VII, as well as court rulings. The federal agency added that the new law does not obligate employers or employer-sponsored health plans to cover abortion-related costs, and that the type of accommodation that most likely will be sought under the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act regarding an abortion is time off to attend a medical appointment or for recovery, which does not have to be paid.

The act requires most employers with 15 or more employees to provide “reasonable accommodations” for a worker’s known limitations related to pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions — including fertility and infertility treatments in some cases — unless the accommodation will cause the employer an undue hardship. The EEOC’s regulations will go into effect on June 18.

Labor advocates hailed the new law as especially important for women of color who are most likely to work in low-wage, physically demanding jobs but are often denied accommodations for everything from time off for medical appointments to the ability to sit or stand on the job. Major business groups also supported the law, citing the need for clarity about the accommodations that employers are required to give pregnant workers…

I can remember — because it was just changing, and not easily, when I entered the workforce in the 1970s — when it was standard business procedure to fire any woman who became pregnant, on the grounds they were ‘too much trouble’ or ‘made other employees / customers / uncomfortable’, and besides they were only going to leave and not come back once they gave birth. That didn’t change because bosses suddenly became enlightened; it required a lot of women (and their legislators, many of them women) to fight for every scrap of dignity.

    1. 1.

      Baud

      Democratic base has begun to coalesce despite lingering concerns on economy and age.

      Dems having “lingering concerns” about the economy make me ashamed to be one. Leave the gaslighting to independens and Republicans. But I’ll take their votes.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Betty

      The school district where I worked in the early 70s still fired pregnant employees. “You shouldn’t expose children to a pregnant woman.” What? No younger siblings? This was essentially a farming community, no less.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      catclub

      I think Biden should start Saying: “When Reagan said it was morning in America, unemployment rates, inflation rates and Interest rates were higher than they are now, and growth was slower than now.”

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Kay

      Family leave has been really good for men too. My son in law took 3 months paid leave for each of their two children and just loved it. My son got 6 months paid leave in Denmark. That should be the goal in the US – each parent takes six, giving the child a full year.

      No Right wingers support this, btw. All the state level family leave policies come from liberals. Righnt wingers LOVE babies and mommies but they love tax cuts and high CEO pay more.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Kay

      There isn’t that much difference between the prior NYTimes poll and the current NYTimes poll – they’re both within the MOE – but the difference is media went insane promoting the poll w/Biden behind so that will impact public opinion. Better polls are better for Biden. It’ll shut the Trump supporting political media up and make it harder for them to continue to put their thumb on the scale for The Most Profitable For Media President Ever– Donald Trump (may he reign forever).

      In 2012 the Obama campaign put a lot of weight on being slightly ahead of Romney consistently, so I still revert to that.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      p.a.

      Cart/horse/megaphone.

       

      the economy/wages/inflation/employment are historically strong. (in footnote, para 37)

       

      BUT THERE ARE REAL CONCERNS AMONG PEOPLE WHO WOULDN’T ACKNOWLEDGE DEMOCRATS’ SUCCESS EVEN IF THEY WERE THE PRIME BENEFICIARIES.  ALSO TOO, ONLY THEY MATTER.  Para 1

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Kay

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      My husband was good, I have to say, especially with our youngest – he took every Friday off when youngest was little, which youngest still remembers, but he is self employed. My son in law is GREAT with their little girls. It’s so nice to see. I think the three months alone with them, caring for them, makes a huge difference. My daughter also nurses, so he has to feed pumped milk with a bottle when she’s working and babies always prefer nursing. He has to overcome that deficit :)

      Everyone should support family leave because while not everyone has a child, everyone was a child.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Baud

      You’re welcome, coal miners (warning:NYT)

      U.S. to Limit Deadly Mining Dust as Black Lung Resurges

      Federal regulation capping toxic airborne silica has been decades in the making. The delay has cost miners dearly.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      ArchTeryx

      @Baud: The economy wouldn’t exactly be great under a fascist regime, either. I wish more of the “FrEe PaLeStInE!!111!!” anti-Biden Democratic youth would get that.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Baud

      @p.a.:

      White America panics whenever it appears people might be persuaded by Dem accomplishments. IMHO, that’s our biggest risk this November.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Ksmiami

      @Kay: he does need to start the heavy advertising on how much better things are. And real costs are coming down at the grocery store. – even Roosevelt smartly advertised all of the Works Progress projects to keep it front of mind

      Reply
    15. 15.

      RevRick

      @Betty: Journalists, like the general public, are ignorant when it comes to economics. And like the general public, they buy into a lot of false assumptions, the greatest of which is that Republicans are good for the economy. Going back to Hoover, the data screams otherwise, that Democratic administrations far outperform GOP ones, but the general public thinks that the opposite is the case.

      While it’s impossible to know why this is the case, I suspect that it’s due to the notion that running a government and how that affects the national economy is just like running a business, and since most successful businesses, both large and small, are run by Republicans, it stands to reason that Republicans must be better at it. That basic assumption coupled with the general amnesia which forgets a lot of what actually happened leads to giving Republicans a general advantage on the question of “handling the economy.”

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Melancholy Jaques

      @Kay:

      It’ll shut the Trump supporting political media up

      LOL. No it won’t

      I do wonder if the positive numbers on “the economy” persist, will they eventually penetrate and change people’s feelings about the “the economy?”

      What Copelovitch says is true about the media. Last week they all reported that inflation continues to rage. 3.5% is raging.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      zhena gogolia

      Husband brought in the NYT this morning. He said, “I almost didn’t want to bring it in.” “IN VOTERS’ MINDS, TRUMP YEARS NOW LOOK ROSIER.” The economy was so much better, you know.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      ArchTeryx

      @Baud: And way too many goddamn white people would be happy living under a fascist regime if it meant they could stick it to Those People. Even if the Gestapo eventually came for them, at least they’d get their spite on first.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      p.a.

      Never occurred to me that one way tRump could avoid consequences is because a jury can’t be empaneled due to most people knowing he is a human piece of shit and some people willing to believe his shit in a cup is yummy yummy chocolate ice cream.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      TBone

      I hope Fani Willis is enjoying the fact of this criminal trial as much as I am.  It helps lay the foundation for his ongoing pattern of criminality.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      lowtechcyclist

      NEW: Biden has nearly erased Trump’s early polling advantage

      Fixed that for him. You need a sample size of roughly 10,000 for a 1% polling difference to be statistically significant – that is, to reflect an actual difference with any certainty.

      I get that media types aren’t going to be statistics junkies, but they can at least realize that differences within the MOE are just as likely to be chance differences in the polling sample as to reflect any real difference in the population. That’s the only thing they really need to know before they comment on a poll. Why is that so hard?

      Reply
    26. 26.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Kay: Both of my sons play a large part in the raising of their daughters. Not sure how much I had to do with it, but I am proud of them for it.

      @Baud: Pretty sure my COPD is in part* due to all the concrete and gypsum dust I inhaled over the years, not to mention the other kinds of dust I was subjected to.

      *I know I am mostly to blame, having smoked for 36 years. Speaking of which, next year is the last year I will get a yearly lung cat scan because it will be 15 years since my last cigarette and after that the cost/benefit ratio declines significantly. Yeah me, I guess.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      TBone

      The tankies are positively certain that Ukraine will be “forgotten” because reasons (“just like Afghanistan” is a direct quote from today).  They are so smug and SO clueless.  I replied “Hahahahaha no!  Fuck you.” but alas moderation prevents my reply from appearing in print.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Almost Retired

      @Kay:  Yup.  When my first son was born in 1992, I worked at the LA office of  a progressive Bay Area law firm.  The hippies offered 12 weeks paid parental leave.  I stayed home with the baby, while my wife – who worked for the “pro-family” Archdiocese of Los Angeles – was expected back at work if she wanted to be paid.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      cain

      @Baud: why the fuck do we still have people doing this instead of robots. I bet we won’t need human miners in the future.

      Hey I bet there is a shared space between anti maskers and coal miners !

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Fake Irishman

      @Kay:

      Amen Kay! I’m a federal employee and got 12 weeks leave for kid 2 after we got parental leave as a benefit following budget negotiations in 2020 (Pelosi got paternal leave for federal employees Trump got Space Force; good trade Nancy). It was great to get that time with my daughter, and especially helpful because the post pandemic child care crunch in 2022 led to waiting lines for a spot.

      I was able to cobble together 3 weeks of leave for kid 1 in the before times;  the time was amazing, but it would have been practically helpful and emotionally fulfilling  to have more time with my baby.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      lowtechcyclist

      @RevRick: ​
       

      While it’s impossible to know why this is the case

      I’m gonna blame the media. I’m 70 years old, and this is about as good an economy as I can recall, especially for people in the lower half of the income distribution. And we’ve seen over the past three years how the media make it sound like the economy really sucks. And we’ve also seen in the past how the media makes the economy look great under Republicans if they’ve got any hook to hang it on.

      Drives me nuts, because from Reagan until now, Democrats have been consistently better for the economy. The difference would be even more pronounced if we weren’t always cleaning up after the damned elephants – if Democrats ever won the Presidency three terms in a row, the media would be talking about everything but the economy, or just writing stories (like they did towards the end of Clinton’s second term) about how the economy was practically running itself, so it wouldn’t matter who was President next.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      TBone

      Did somebody say “TOOLS”

      The Supreme Court is expected to grapple Tuesday in detail for the first time with the chaos and violence of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol when it hears arguments in a case that could upend hundreds of convictions — and potentially undermine some pending criminal charges against former President Donald Trump.
      The case turns squarely on the actions pro-Trump rioters took that day — including ransacking the Capitol and bludgeoning police officers — and whether the felony obstruction charge the Justice Department has deployed against many of them is being used appropriately.

      https://www.politico.com/news/2024/04/16/supreme-court-obstruction-jan-6-00152406

      🍆

      Reply
    34. 34.

      cain

      Since we are talking about women’s health. My wife was relating a story about after she gave birth to two children she didn’t want to have periods anymore because it was painful and there was a lot of bleeding. But also she had to take a year off to recover after each child and that was in her 20s. In her late 30s and 40s a pregnancy would kill her.

      She scheduled an operation to laser her uterus. After the operation the doctor told her they didn’t do anything during the procedure so essentially opened her up poked around and closed her up.

      The doctor is Catholic so apparently her pro life stance got in the way and she gave some bullshit excuse. Apparently can’t take into account that a pregnancy would kill my wife and leave her kids without a mother. She immediately switched doctors but still didn’t manage to get rid of her period and instead got her tubes tied.

      It is heartbreaking to see women betray other women like that knowing full well what the consequences are. It’s why my wife has a lot of issues in this country because it’s always repeating.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Melancholy Jaques

      @lowtechcyclist:

      if Democrats ever won the Presidency three terms in a row

      We had two really good chances and in both cases, the political media worked very hard to prevent it.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Kay

      @Almost Retired:

      who worked for the “pro-family” Archdiocese of Los Angeles – was expected back at work if she wanted to be paid.

      ooof. It’s such a simple, obvious thing to support new parents. You just think about all the blah, blah about declining birth rates – hundreds of thousands of words – and there’s this great thing just sitting there that they’re all pretending not to see.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Betty Cracker

      Love Whitmer’s clip in the OP — she’s on message (Donald Trump did this), and she emphasized that the three Trump-appointed justices LIED to get on the court. That should be said more often. They lied to our faces. We knew they were lying, but the fact that they lied should be pointed out at every opportunity.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      TBone

      @cain: I had an ablation because Lyme invaded my uterus.  They burned it real good, rendering me barren.  I couldn’t take off enough time from work for a hysterectomy so we went with ablation.  The relief was immediate and immensely preferable to what I’d been enduring each month.

      I’m sorry your wife was not given relief and fucking angry they teased her like that.  I’d be doing fisticuffs if a doctor ever said/did that to me.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Jeffro

      per that Nick Field tweet about DOJ preparing to sue Live Nation and 18-29 year-olds…I’d absolutely fall over dead if someone from our snooze media could be bothered to find and interview a single “Gen Zer” who knew about and appreciated even one of the following:

      • Biden’s student loan relief efforts to date
      • DOJ’s action against Live Nation
      • Biden’s strong stance about protecting and expanding Obamacare coverage
      • the climate change provisions in the infrastructure bill OR the inflation reduction act

      I mean, the press always seems to be able to find the most reactionary, idiotic pro-trumpov voters and/or folks who work hard against their own self interest, you’d think they could scrape up a stray, well-informed left-leaning college kid once in a while?

      (maybe we should rent out an Ohio diner and fill it with a couple dozen of these well-informed young’uns?  put a sign outside: “NYT plz stop here and survey ‘real Americans’ !”)

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Kay

      @Fake Irishman:

      Oh, I’m glad Pelosi did that. Of all the things that Democrats don’t get credit for the “pro family” stuff is the most infuriating because it’s the opposite of what people are told about Democrats.

      It is a big lie that Republicans are pro family. They choose tax cuts and CEO bonuses over families every single year.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Melancholy Jaques:

      We had two really good chances and in both cases, the political media worked very hard to prevent it.

      No argument in either case. They did their level best to sabotage Gore in 2000 as well as Hillary in 2016.  They gave Shrub a free ride in 2000, and with Trump, they’d report on the latest scandal for a day, then move on, while they’d hammer for weeks on Hillary’s emails, or the Clinton Foundation, or whatever.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Betty Cracker

      @cain: That’s outrageous! That doctor put your wife at significant risk just by performing a major surgery — for nothing. She should have lost her damn license!

      Reply
    43. 43.

      TBone

      @Betty Cracker: apparently they put her to sleep and just did not do anything surgical.  Oopsie, changed my mind but here’s our invoice for surgeon and anesthesiologist!  A classic bait and switch.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @cain: Thanx, but it’s still 14. Next year it will be 15 and I get my last yearly catscan. Quitting was almost the hardest thing I’ve ever done. My last year+ I was smoking only 4 cigs a day, and I just.couldn’t.give.them.up.  Chantrix made the difference. The dreams were bonus.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      TBone

      Pundit says Dotard is in for “hours of boredom punctuated by moments of terror.” “Just sit there and look not guilty.” 😆

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Mike in NC

      Turned on the TV only to hear that Fat Bastard’s “Truth Social” (who picks these stupid names?) stock has lost $3 billion in value. It’s almost as if everything that loser touches dies.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Kay

      The county Democrats are supporting organizers of a Pride Parade in my 75% Trump town. They;ve done a nice job so far – got their own permits, invited merchants. Our Dem group will set up a table, I’ll be working it. I think it might be really fun and I admire the bravery of them organizing this in this environment but I hope the Trumperinos don’t… kill me!

      I’m working with Ed on this, who is gay and in our Dem group and was a Marine. In the Marine band but they’re still probably bad ass, right? I’m bringing only my rhetorical skills as a weapon! I’m doomed :)

      Reply
    55. 55.

      M31

      @OzarkHillbilly: ​
       

      congrats on quitting — no surprise that it’s the hardest thing

      I have several friends who over the years overcame a heroin addiction — each of them said the only thing harder was quitting cigarettes

      Reply
    56. 56.

      cain

      @TBone: I’m sorry I that the choice of children or not was taken away from you.

      Thank you .. wife has a lot of stories about how medical system has messed with her. Her uterus has been the enemy since she was 9.

      Reply

